HS Analysis | Britain’s conservatives are trying to breathe a sigh of relief – looking for a new leader after a crushing defeat

Britain's Conservative Party is looking for a new leader after a crushing election defeat. At the same time, the search has the core of the idea, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS's London correspondent.

Known as the saying goes, Britain is basically a conservative country, but sometimes votes Labor into power.

Now is such a moment.

The Conservative Party suffered a crushing defeat in the early July parliamentary elections. At the same time, the reign of the conservatives, which lasted more than fourteen years, ended.

Britain is now led by the Labor Party.

The conservatives, on the other hand, are looking for a new leader – and the core of their ideology.

From the pole position the former Minister of Enterprise and Trade enters the leadership race Kemi Badenoch44.

Badenoch, who is usually placed on the right wing of the party, is a favorite of the party’s rank-and-file members. The betting companies also calculate that Badenoch has the best chance of being selected.

Former Enterprise and Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch is the favorite candidate for the leadership of the British Conservative Party.

Badenoch is emphatically straightforward in style.

of The Times publishing at the start of the campaign, Badenoch is following the renewal of his party:

Liberalism has been ‘hacked’ and the gullibility of the British is being exploited. The state must put its own citizens first.

If If Badenoch wins the race, she will become the fourth woman to lead the British Conservative Party.

However, she would be the first woman from an ethnic minority as Conservative leader. Born in London’s prosperous Wimbledon, Badenoch’s parents come from Nigeria.

However, the game is anything but clear.

British experts have been very cautious in predicting the winner. The selection process is multi-stage. The new conservative leader will not be known until the beginning of November.

Hard object to Badenoch to give Robert Jenrick42, who is a former deputy minister in charge of immigration affairs.

Jenrick resigned from his post last December in protest of the then government’s plans for Rwanda.

However, it wasn’t that Jenrick was against flying asylum seekers to Africa – quite the opposite. In his opinion, the Rwanda plan was just too lax.

Former Deputy Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick was a close ally of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, although he found Sunak’s plan for Rwanda flawed.

Both Badenoch and Jenrick appeal to members of the Conservative Party, for whom curbing immigration is their number one priority.

Badenoch can also appeal to women, and not only because of his own femininity. As the minister in charge of women’s and equality issues, he drove among other things, women’s right to their own toilets.

To the party in the middle field, on the other hand, is the former deputy minister in charge of security affairs Tom Tugendhat51.

Tugendhat is an oddball among contemporary conservatives because he was against Brexit, i.e. leaving the EU.

Now he is pushing for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights – likely to boost his credibility among party rank-and-file members.

Tugendhat, who had a military career, already supported Finland’s NATO membership at the beginning of April 2022, when the situation was still completely open.

“The decision is the Finns’, not mine, but Finland is very, very welcome,” Tugendhat said In an interview with HS in London.

Tom Tugendhat pictured for an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in April 2022, when he was chairman of the British Parliament’s foreign affairs committee. During Rishi Sunak’s prime ministership, he served as deputy minister in charge of security affairs.

Conservatives those who previously served as both foreign and interior ministers are also aspiring to the leadership James Cleverly54, former Minister of the Interior Priti Patel52, and former Minister of Labor and Pensions Mel Stride62.

According to Cleverly, it is the conservatives’ mutual bickering that has eaten away at the party’s support.

The Conservative Party was marked by constant bickering, especially between 2016 and 2019, when the ruling party could not decide what kind of Brexit it wanted.

According to former Home and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Conservative Party needs to restore its reputation as a party that supports people to realize their dreams. He also wants to curb net immigration.

Who became Prime Minister in 2019 Boris Johnson put an end to the bickering and brought Brexit to the finish line in 2020. However, Johnson fell in his own turmoil in the summer of 2022.

With conservatives now is a particularly good reason to search for the core of your own idea. The reason is a tough challenger coming from the right.

Brexit godfather Nigel Farage the populist Reform UK ate up the votes of the Conservatives in the July general election.

Many voted for the reformists because they were disappointed with the conservatives. In terms of votes, Reform UK was the third largest party in the election, although (due to the election method) it only got five parliamentary seats.

If the conservatives cannot create their skin, the loss of supporters will continue.

The final one the decision on the new conservative leader is made by the rank-and-file members of the party, who get to vote for the two candidates who reached the final.

When the rank-and-file members voted last time, the choice was correct To Liz Truss.

Through Truss, it lasted less than two months as the leader of the party and as prime minister.

According to former Home Secretary Priti Patel, the Conservative Party needs to find unity if it is to win the next election.