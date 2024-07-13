Sunday, July 14, 2024
HS Analysis | Britain ditches Rwandan flights – attacks migrant smugglers with new weapons

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2024
in World Europe
HS Analysis | Britain ditches Rwandan flights – attacks migrant smugglers with new weapons
Britain’s new Labor government will not fly migrants to Rwanda. In its place, a power unit will be assembled, which will be given strong powers to eradicate illegal immigration. The new project will hardly stop the arrival of boats, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS’s London correspondent.

Two migrant dinghies were traveling in the English Channel in front of a French guard ship. The picture is from the beginning of May. Picture: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Reuters

Annamari Sipilä HS

London

Britain’s the new Labor government immediately threw its predecessor’s Rwandan model in the trash: there is no intention of flying migrants who arrived in Britain illegally to Rwanda, Africa for asylum processing.

The attitude against human trafficking is still not really softening.

