HS Analysis | Boris Johnson is already plotting a return, leveraging Brexit and boundless self-confidence

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the House of Commons, but the role of a rank-and-file MP was difficult from the start. Britain is already waiting for Johnson’s new arrival, writes HS’s London correspondent Annamari Sipilä.

London

On Friday his seat of parliament leaving Boris Johnson in the resignation letter there is a part that manages to laugh even after several readings.

In it, Johnson tells how he had hoped to support his Conservative Party as an enthusiastic rank-and-file MP.

Boris Johnson, loyal rank-and-file MP?

Let me laugh (again).

Suprising it is not that Johnson is leaving the House of Commons.

It is surprising that Johnson, who was ousted from the position of prime minister last July, has been able to hold on as a rank-and-file member of parliament for this long.

Johnson is used to being the main character. After three years as prime minister, falling into the political margins has certainly been hard.

British Parliament statement about the celebrations of the corona era and the possible sanctions of the investigation were a convenient excuse for Johnson to jump from the sinking ship. At the same time, he got the opportunity to accuse others of witch persecution and to attack the sitting conservative prime minister Rishi Sun too in a stroller.

Sure the report itself is also important.

The end result could have meant a temporary dismissal for Johnson, which could have triggered by-elections in Johnson’s constituency. That, in turn, could have led to Johnson’s forced resignation or – even more humiliating – defeat.

With his own resignation letter, Johnson avoided all of this. At the same time, the whole report dried up.

Few can care anymore whether the former prime minister misled the parliament with his corona celebration explanations: Boris fans are fans of Johnson anyway, and to his opponents he is a liar anyway.

Johnson’s in the resignation letter there is another point that makes me laugh. In it, Johnson writes how sad it is to leave the parliament “at least at this point”.

With his choice of words, he suggests that a return is possibly already being planned. Reminds me of the ousted Johnson lyrics in the House of Commons last July: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

You can’t help but admire Johnson’s boundless self-confidence, no matter what else you think of the man.

In the British media, Johnson’s return in one form or another is already considered very possible. First, however, Johnson needs to cool down.

For Johnson, cooling down is not necessarily a bad deal. After leaving the post of Prime Minister, Johnson has already pocketed millions of pounds side income for example at speaking engagements.

How Would Johnson’s return to the center of British politics actually work?

British interpretations have pointedly noted that at the same time as Johnson, his loyal supporter, the former Minister of Culture, resigned from the position of MP Nadine Dorries. Among others, someone close to the conservative party writes about Dorries’ resignation The Daily Telegraphleaning to the left The Guardian mixed The Times.

According to speculations, Johnson could try to return to the British Parliament in the next parliamentary elections, for example from the former constituency of Dorries. The electorate there is even more right-leaning than in the northwest Londoner left by Johnson on Friday in the constituency.

Now the question of course, one wonders why on earth the conservative party would allow Johnson to make a comeback and cheat him of a still suitable constituency as a new starting point.

After all, it was the current Prime Minister Sunak, who only last summer was struggling with the then Prime Minister Johnson. Wouldn’t it be best for the entire party to just forget all about Boris?

However, politics is not that simple.

Johnson has traveled from storm to storm and sowed disunity. At the end of 2019, however, he won a big election victory for the conservatives – which Johnson also reminds of in his resignation letter.

Maybe the conservative party still thinks that Johnson’s winning skills and dexterity will continue to be in demand. The calculation can be speeded up by the fact that the Labor Party, now sitting in the opposition, is considered an almost certain winner in the next parliamentary elections.

Johnson in his resignation letter, he is already looking for leverage for his new arrival. With a little effort, it should remain in the voters’ memory in the future.

One of the levers is, of course, Britain’s departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit.

Johnson manages to remind us that it was he who implemented Brexit. At the same time, he warns that the opponents of leaving the EU are already on the move to take revenge and cancel Brexit.

Another lever that Johnson leans on is the traditional values ​​of the Conservative Party, such as low taxation. As a member of parliament who is resigning, it is easy for Johnson to demand lower taxes. At the same time, you can admire Sunaki.

The third lever is Johnson’s own personality: boundless self-confidence and the ability to cope with any uproar.

That’s why he doesn’t apologize to the past. Johnson is confident that he will still pop up like a champagne cork.