HS analysis Boris Johnson has become a burden on his own who can go on an exchange: The successor may be a woman who cherishes Thatcher’s life

The British Conservative Party is known for its ruthlessness towards its own leaders: result or out. A strong favorite to succeed Boris Johnson is Secretary of State Liz Truss.

London

Quickly the earthly glory disappears.

Two years ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a hero of his own. In the December 2019 parliamentary elections, the Conservative Party, led by Johnson, seized an overwhelming majority.

Fast forward to December 2021: Johnson’s market capitalization has plummeted. He has become a burden on his party.

Johnson’s own – conservative politicians and the right-leaning British media – are already openly speculating on whether the prime minister should be replaced. Successor candidates lurk behind the scenes.

What happened?

It’s about the sum of many failures, mistakes, and personal “mocha”. Big and small. The list is endless:

Johnson did not receive pandemic discipline.

Johnson decorated their official housing with the money of others.

Johnson petti conservatism, that is, raising taxes and inflating government debt.

Johnson visaili At the illegal Christmas party on Downing Street during the corona lock.

Johnson support MP who violated Parliament’s lobbying rules.

Johnson piti mixed Pipsa Pig speech.

Police were on duty next to a sheet of protesters opposing Boris Johnson in London on Wednesday.

Last The rivet came early Friday morning after information from the Conservative Party on-election loss In North Shropshire confirmed.

Until now, the constituency has been a Conservative Party prison (so – called safe seat). The region had voted for the Conservative in Parliament every time for a couple of hundred years.

Now the magic broke. The small Liberal Democratic Party grabbed the seat.

The cause of Boris, shouted a chorus of disappointed conservatives.

Disappointment and even fear tends to be deepened by a leading election expert, Professor John Curticen Friday summary In The Times:

“The election results suggest that the group of voters who are leaning towards Brexit, which gave the prime minister 80 seats in the majority of the lower house in 2019, is now falling apart.”

To the Conservative Party such an assessment is poison. After all, the party wants to stay in power.

If Johnson has lost his most enviable and admired superpower in political circles – his popularity and ability to win elections – then what use is there for him anymore?

In Britain, the Conservative Party is known for being ruthless towards its own leaders. Earn or out. Curling is not tolerated for a long time.

It is in the hands of the Conservative MPs who will lead the party. If 15 percent of party MPs express dissatisfaction with their leader, a vote of confidence will be held.

In practice, this means that 54 Conservative MPs are enough to measure Johnson’s confidence.

But even if the vote were to take place, it would not guarantee kicks. Former Prime Minister Theresa May survived his own rebellion attempt in December 2018. However, May drew his own conclusions and moved aside the following summer.

Few seriously believes that conservatives have yet to give Johnson exit passports. During a pandemic, the political risk may be too great.

But on the other hand: Johnson himself is at even greater risk to his party.

The Labor Party and its leader Keir Starmerin popularity has begun to grow in the fall polls. Yougov released on Thursday survey according to the Labor has a five percentage point lead over the Conservatives.

According to the same poll, 33 percent of voters believe Starmer would be the best prime minister. Johnson is favored by 23 percent.

However, neither the opposition leader nor the prime minister has any reason to celebrate, as 40 per cent of their favorites are uncertain. However, there is still time for elections. They are scheduled for spring 2024 at the latest.

If Johnson would get fired on his own, so who would become his successor to lead the Conservative Party? The question is important because, at the same time, the new British Prime Minister will be the successor – at least until the next parliamentary elections.

The Treasury minister Rishi Sunakia has been held frequently the strongest candidates for the inheritance.

Sunak is digestible, low-key and good in public. However, he now has one big burden: during the pandemic, the former low-tax party has become a party of tax increases.

Money matters are not pressed in the same way by the Foreign Minister Liz Trussia.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke at a G7 ministerial meeting in Liverpool last Sunday.

Truss is a Conservative member of the board the most popular minister. The number one position in this internal measurement of the party has continued for more than a year.

He is said to maintain a Thatcherian legacy: low taxes, free markets, conservative values. This if what appeals to the party’s core electorate.

In late November, Truss posing During his visit to Estonia, he was on top of a British army tank Margaret Thatcher -in the style of. At the same time, the Foreign Minister sent a harsh message to Russia.

In Britain the images were again interpreted as new evidence that Johnson’s successor candidates are already preparing for a change of power and mutual contention. The image campaign is running strong in the background as the Prime Minister compresses.

However, one essential point can delay the succession: Johnson’s famous Teflon surface.

One buzz after another has been declared a straw that will finally cut off the back of a famous camel. However, Johnson has risen time and time again and continued as if nothing had happened.

