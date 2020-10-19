HS analysis Bolivians want their socialism back – Evo Morales’ party, overwhelmed by power, returns to power

Evo Morales has pulled the Socialist Party MAS’s election campaign out of Argentina with hard media appearances. Indigenous peoples and trade unions in particular are still widely supported.

Bolivian long-term president Evo Moralesin the fall from power to exile was big news last year. It seemed that one of the last and longest-serving socialist leaders in Latin America had come to a political end.

Originally super-popular, Morales was the first indigenous representative to become president in Bolivia. The founder of the Chef Farmers Association ran several natural resource nationalization projects.

There was plenty of time for reform, as Morales continued to be allowed by law after one presidency of the country, pushing for changes to the constitution with strong support and a hunger strike.

After the last fraudulent election victory, widespread protests broke out in the country and the army showed Morales the door. The president resigned and went into exile.

Now the people seem to have called Morales back.

Candidate for his Socialist Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) and former Minister of Economy in the Morales government Luis Arce is gaining more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election.

Socialist Party MAS presidential candidate Luis Arce (center) celebrated in La Paz on Monday with vice presidential candidate David Choquehuanca (left).­

Already 40 percent would be enough for a direct win if the difference to competitors is at least 10 percent. The most popular candidate, the former president Carlos Mesa, is remaining in 30% support.

“Sisters and brothers: the will of the people has come true,” Morales rejoiced at the results on Twitter on Monday.

“We have restored millions, now we are restoring the dignity and freedom of the people.”

Morales was not allowed to run in the election himself, so he has supported Arcea. In practice, Morales’ supporters were the engine of Arc’s election victory.

Morales has pulled MAS’s election campaign out of Argentina with hard media appearances. Indigenous peoples and trade unions in particular are still widely supported.

Arcea, who studied in Britain, is called by the name Dolphin, which comes from France and in this case means the heir to the crown instead of the dolphin. In the Morales government, he led the nationalization of Bolivia’s mines and gas resources, among other things, and has been praised for Bolivia’s economic recovery.

Arce’s victory is likely to mean that Morales will soon be traveling to Bolivia. In September, Morales said he would return “the next day” if Arce wins.

Moralesin in the wake of the escape, he served as interim president of the right Jeanine Áñez said on Twitter on Monday.

“I congratulate the winners and ask that you rule with Bolivia and democracy in mind,” he wrote.

Congratulations feel forced, as the election result is a severe blow to the Bolivian right. In September, Áñez gave up his own presidential candidacy so that the votes of right-wing supporters would not be scattered among several candidates – anything to prevent the MAS from regaining power.

During the election campaign, Morales barked at Áñez’s government in grief as a dictatorship. When the interim government repeatedly postponed election day, citing the difficult pandemic situation in Bolivia, Morales accused it of hanging in power.

On the eve of the defeat, however, the right would seem to want to maintain social peace.