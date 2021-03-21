HS analysis Billionaire Jack Ma mocked Chinese banks, and soon after he disappeared – the reason is that the Man company was a threat to the Chinese banking system

Owning real-time information in trading, banking and investing is more valuable than gold. In China, its value was seen as so great that Ant Group’s IPO was canceled in the last drop, writes HS financial journalist Juha-Pekka Raeste.

Sometimes the situation can only be seen more clearly when the dust has settled.

In early November, Chinese financial regulators withdrew the IPO of the finance company Ant Group just two days before a $ 35 billion share issue that would have sold more than 11 percent of the company to investors.

If implemented, the share issue would have been the largest in the world. Meanwhile, the payment and loan company Ant Group, which exited the Chinese Alibaba e-commerce giant, would have become a company worth about $ 350 billion, more valuable than any Chinese bank.

When the issue was canceled, financial media blame Chinese billionaire, founder of Alibaba and Ant Ant Jack Man reckless speeches at a presentation on the Saturday before the issue, in which he harshly criticized China’s old-fashioned banking system by comparing banking practices to ancient pawnshops.

Share issue however, the reason for the withdrawal was apparently not that Jack Ma was wanted to be punished for his speeches being so arrogant and arrogant.

At most, the speech sparked authorities to realize how much of a revolution it would mean to allow players like Ant Group into the Chinese banking market.

Ant Group was understood to be able to overthrow the entire Chinese banking system if the country’s indebted banking sector did not compete with a technologically and knowledge-wise competitor starting from a clean slate.

Therefore, the Chinese government put the handbrake on and urged the Ant Group to change its business and apply for traditional banking regulation.

Jack Ma disappeared for a couple of months fully from the public and announced that it would henceforth focus on charity.

In February, Man “close associates” told news agency Bloomberg the technology visionary withdrew To Hainan Island to hone their golf skills.

Preliminary information is once again circulating about the stock exchange listing of the now chained Ant Group. The CEO has also changed the company’s market capitalization is now estimated to have fallen by $ 150 billion, to about $ 200 billion.

What made Ant Group so attractive in the eyes of investors and so dangerous in the minds of the Chinese government?

One explanation can be found in China’s rapid transition to an Internet economy.

China jumped directly over the credit card phase directly to online payment, where the market is dominated by the Alipay and Tencent technology giant Wechat Pay payment systems created by Alibaba.

Alipay, operated by Ant Group, is the world’s largest mobile and online payment platform. Tencent’s Wechat Pay also has more than a billion users globally. Ant Group also has a credit company, online banking and credit rating company, as well as funds.

When Alipay and Wechat Pay users pay almost everything with these apps online, on smartphones or QR codes, their actions and behavior are easy to monitor and predict.

Just this real-time information makes these players superior in many ways to traditional banks.

For example, the Ant Group, which tracks the cash flow of the Alibaba marketplace, sees in real time how a company’s stocks go into trading and is able to compare that company’s situation to hundreds of similar companies and their trading.

Artificial intelligence applications are constantly refining the analysis of that information.

Similarly, in e-commerce, low-income companies can be given unsecured loans against pre-orders, as the sales of goods can be predicted quite accurately.

At that time, adjusting loan margins to be competitive is a child’s play compared to a traditional bank. And that superiority made Ant Group a dangerous company. Its wings had to be cut to allow the rest of the banking system to adapt to the change.

In November, prior to the cancellation of the share issue, Ant Group had to hold two percent of the loan portfolio in the account as collateral for its loans. After the new regulations come into force, that amount of equity should correspond to 30 percent, according to the news agency Bloomberg reports.

In China the growth of the power of large technology companies has also aroused the leadership of the Communist Party. China has allowed Tencent and Alibaba to grow large so that China can succeed as a nation in the technology battle against the United States.

The value of electronic payment has also been seen in the United States.

Visa has a larger market capitalization than any American bank, Twitter billionaire Jack Dorseyn Square has grown to over $ 100 billion, and one of the hottest new unlisted growth companies, the triple Stripe payment company is also already worth $ 95 billion.

At the same time time, China wants to take care of it, that power stays in the Communist Party, ie in practice, the President of China Xi Jingpingin hands.

In November, China announced the new 22-page competition law on internet waste will change its draft policy.

According to the Japanese economic news magazine Nikkei Asia, China more than doubled the number of its competition law investigations into technological waste last year from 48 to 108.

In December, the authorities fined Alibaba and Tencent for making acquisitions without sufficient regulatory approvals. A search of the authorities was carried out at Alibaba’s premises in December.

A couple of weeks ago, the authorities fined five online platform companies for distorting competition when, for example, vegetables were sold in online stores at a trail price.

President Xi sees Alibaba and Tencent as rising threats to their own power.

On December 11, a core group of 25 members of the Communist Party gathered to consider China’s economic policy guidelines for next year, as is always done at the Chinese Communist Party in December.

The theme of the meeting was to strengthen anti-cartel measures and “prevent the growth of uncontrolled capital”. At the meeting, Xi stressed the need for three issues: “national security, political security, and the security of the state and the political system”.

An anonymous source closely following Chinese politics told Nikkei Asian combining these three security aspects means limiting the power of large-scale technology giants and increasing the influence of state-owned companies.

The latest an example of a technology billionaire’s surprising withdrawal was seen when founder of Alibaba’s rival, Pinduoduo, which specializes in food e-commerce Colin Huang announced on Wednesday that he would resign from his company to look for “new, long-term opportunities”.

Huang said he would transfer his 29 percent stake to the company’s board of directors while his tenfold voting rights in his own shares were dissolved. Huang also announced that for three years he will not sell his shares to the company’s board of directors.

The Pinduoduo exchange rate, nearly $ 200 billion, depreciated eight percent shortly after the announcement.