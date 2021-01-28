HS analysis Big technology companies broke records again – Apple, Facebook and Microsoft swell like bun dough, and the pandemic alone does not explain their triumph

Apple’s quarterly sales already rose to more than one hundred billion, Facebook said its advertising sales rose 30 percent.

Apple, the maker of smartphones and computers, rose for the first time in a single quarter over one hundred billion dollars.

IPhones alone sold for $ 65.6 billion.

Operating profit for the period ended December 26 was $ 33.5 billion, compared to $ 25.6 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share for the review period rose by 35 percent, also to a new record.

Sales growth was particularly strong in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, where the coronavirus has been cleared faster than in many other countries. Sales growth in this area was 57 percent.

Social media Facebook, for its part, said late Wednesday night that its advertising sales had grown 30 percent in October-December.

The main reason given by the company was the growth in e-commerce caused by the pandemic.

At the same time, the daily use of Facebook apps – Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram – increased to 2.6 billion people. The figure is 16 percent higher than in 2019.

Software company Microsoft, on the other hand, will report on its interim report as early as the beginning of the week. Sales of its Azure cloud services grew 50 percent and sales of the gaming unit rose to more than $ 5 billion for the first time in a single quarter.

News agency Bloomberg found that Microsoft’s revenue had now grown in double digits for 14 consecutive quarters, or more than 10 percent, while sales increased by 17 percent in October-December.

Profitability also improved.

Large the growth of technology companies has continued even longer.

CEO of Compound Capita Advisors Charlie Bilello listed Microsoft ‘s revenue figures since 1995, when the company’ s revenue was $ 7 billion, following Microsoft ‘s earnings announcement.

In 2005, revenue was $ 41 billion, in 2010 $ 67 billion, and in 2016 already $ 95 billion.

The growth rate to the current turnover of 153 billion seems unstoppable.

So Microsoft swells like bun dough.

In the process the market is highly concentrated. The internet business and the mobile phone business in particular have become the playing field for a few and the chosen ones.

For one reason or another, competition does not take place.

For example, Apple and Google account for 99 percent of smartphone software. Microsoft and Apple, on the other hand, have a de facto duopoly on computer operating systems. Facebook accounts for nearly 80 percent of the U.S. social media market.

Facebook and Google collect more than half of all online advertising revenue in the United States.

Large the recent success of technology companies is certainly explained by the fact that the coronavirus pandemic drove people to spend more time at home.

We watched streaming channels, were in remote meetings, and bought goods and food online, meaning we did a digital jump. It was reflected in the share prices of technology companies.

Apple’s stock price rose more than 80 percent last year and Amazon’s more than 70 percent. In ten years, the value of the Amazon has increased 18-fold.

But the phenomenon was clearly wider than a few super companies. The Nasdaq 100 index, which provides a broader picture of the price development of technology companies listed in the United States, also rose 49 percent last year.

Nor is a pandemic alone enough to explain the continued profit margins of large technology companies.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, the return on the Nasdaq 100 Index was as high as 39 percent. Good development in technology shares has continued for a long time. Since the financial crisis in 2009, the return rates of the Nasdaq 100 index have been in double digits for as many as eight years.

We live in decades of investing and especially investing in technology.

Amounts and the growth rates of large corporations are already so high that the growth rate of giant corporations, let alone how they affect our daily lives, is difficult to discern.

As the power and value of giant companies grow, one danger is that we are on our way to the digital feudal age, the platforms of the companies that control us, says the professor, for example. Mariana Mazzucato.

These different “algorithm brands” absorb value for themselves from their platforms, not so much to create value for society, he argues.

Apple market capitalization already serves as a good example of the size of these so-called Big Tech companies.

Its share price set off about one percent on Wednesday, fueled by a general stock market turmoil, so that its market capitalization is now $ 2,430 billion.

At the same time, Finland and the world have been ravaged by Nokia’s sharp rise in price – and for good reason.

On the New York Stock Exchange, the value of Nokia’s share rose nearly 40 percent yesterday, Wednesday. Its market capitalization has already risen to a whopping $ 36 billion.

The amount should be compared to the value of Apple.

To that extent, Apple’s market capitalization can fluctuate over a single trading day.

Sources: The 50 Most Dangerous Companies in the World book, Juha-Pekka Raeste and Hannu Sokala (Otava 2021), Dogs of the Dow, Ycharts, BBC, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance.