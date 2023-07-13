HS Analysis | Biden’s message was unexpected but valuable for a new ally

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, as it were, sealed Finland’s place in NATO, alongside the Western allies, writes HS’s NATO correspondent Elina Kervinen.

NATO has never been more united, and Finland and soon Sweden are still strengthening it.

This was one of the United States presidential Joe Biden of key messages when he visited Helsinki on Thursday to meet the president Sauli Niinistö and at the summit with the leaders of the Nordic countries.

Biden’s message was largely expected and also the same as what was already heard in connection with the NATO summit in Vilnius: Biden emphasized the strong connection between Europe and the United States in the transition of the world.

“We are at a juncture in history where the decisions we make now will define the course of history for the next four, five, six decades,” Biden said in Helsinki.

For Biden Underscoring NATO’s unity was a possible and acceptable framing both in Vilnius and in Helsinki.

On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the most obvious thing that showed a crack in NATO’s ranks was cleaned up: Sweden’s NATO membership, which Turkey promised to ratify.

The role of the United States in obtaining the promise was probably central, and in the United States it was interpreted As a win for Biden. We are now closely monitoring the progress of the F-16 sales that Turkey is hoping for from the United States.

A big stain and a question mark still remained in the agreement when the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan communicated at the end of the NATO meeting on Wednesday that ratification would be left for autumn.

In Helsinki, the US-Nordic Summit stated that the countries expect Sweden’s membership “as soon as possible.”

Biden is in any case largely correct in stating that NATO is more united than ever. At least it is more unified than it has been in a long time.

Russia’s war of aggression has made NATO discover its traditional role as a defender of its own borders and has caused the countries to blow into one another. In Vilnius, the allies got their new regional defense plans approved, which are described as the most comprehensive since the Cold War.

Of course, when NATO has the 31st member country, unity never means agreement on everything.

During the summit, it was obvious how different the views were on, for example, Ukraine’s NATO membership. The matter was still agreed upon so that a joint entry was found in the end.

of the United States the role is still emphasized in NATO, even though the European NATO countries are now increasing investments in their own defense. The Biden administration has nurtured a strong relationship with Europe during its own term. Contrast the previous president Donald Trump’s for the season is clear.

Trump threatened that the United States could withdraw from NATO and made the allies nervous. About his 2018 visit to Helsinki and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about their meeting mostly remembered special crawling in front of Russia.

The question is what will happen if power changes again in the United States.

Biden reminded on Thursday that support for NATO is very strong – both among the American people and among both parties in Congress. He assured that the United States will remain in NATO as surely as anything at all can be said about the country’s foreign policy.

Finland In Helsinki, Biden praised NATO membership effusively like a good guest.

The new alliance connection was still not the actual background or starting point of the visit. The reason for coming to Finland was the summit of the Nordic countries and the United States, which were previously held in Sweden in 2013 and in the United States in 2016.

President Niinistö has said that he has now proposed a successful summit already in 2021 before Russia’s war of aggression and NATO membership. He also wanted to underline that the topic was not only security, but also, for example, climate and technology.

Despite this background, the symbolic value of the visit was great for NATO-Finland, which has a new security policy role. Biden’s attention seemed to seal Finland’s place in NATO, alongside the Western allies, and reflected the deepening relationship with the United States.

Concretely, the cooperation between Finland and the United States is being intensified, for example, through the currently negotiated bilateral defense cooperation agreement (DCA). It is supposed to enable the entry of US troops, stay in the country, pre-storage of material and possible infrastructure investments in Finland.

At a press conference on Thursday, Niinistö left the door open for a permanent US presence in Finland.

The main focus of the United States may be on Asia and the rise of China’s power. Russia’s war of aggression has still emphasized the importance of European relations for the United States, which is also reflected in the interests of the Nordic countries and Finland. The growing role of the Arctic region in global power politics has not gone unnoticed by the United States either.

And of course, Finland is also a really strong new ally on the Russian border. It knows its neighbors and was adequately prepared for this even when the rest of Europe was reducing its armed forces.

in Finland sending signals to Russia has not been very cleverly brought to the top of communication when talking about NATO membership.

In the United States, on the other hand, this message has been prominently displayed since Finland’s membership began to look clear last year.

Biden again sent greetings from Russia’s neighbor to the east. He repeated his already worn-out joke: Russia wanted NATO to be Finnish, but actually got Finland to be Finnish.

The message is, on the one hand, that Russia made a mistake in Ukraine, and on the other hand, that an alliance with the great power USA is the choice of free countries.