HS Analysis | Biden’s Israel policy may even become the president’s fate in the next election

In the survey, half of the young people oppose arms aid to Israel. Trump, Biden’s predecessor, also pursued a pro-Israel policy.

of the United States with the president With Joe Biden is a problem the size of the Middle East as he prepares for a presidential election in about a year.

The New York Times magazine tellsthat a significant part of young and ethnic minority voters are completely on the wrong side of Biden’s pro-Israel policy.

Biden supports Israel, both verbally and with arms, as it heavily bombards Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip since the war that began on October 7.

In the United States, many potential Democratic voters turn their attention to the suffering of the Palestinians and demand an immediate ceasefire in the fighting. The Biden administration, on the other hand, has not pushed for a ceasefire, only “humanitarian pauses” to help the civilian population.

Resistance It is so powerful for Biden’s politics that it could even threaten his chances of reaching a second term if the Gaza war continues.

of Quinnipiac University recently survey according to 51 percent of Americans aged 18 to 34 oppose arms aid to Israel, while 39 percent support it.

The minorities’ opposition to Israel’s actions, on the other hand, has also been reflected in the Congress, where 18 representatives demanded a cease-fire to hostilities on Thursday. All of them belonged to ethnic minorities.

“We go through pain, exploitation and cruelty on a personal level because we have experienced it either in our own lives or because we have a historical connection to our ancestors,” Congressman Bonnie Watson Coleman had clarified to The New York Times his decision to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

US President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on October 18. See also Editorial | The terrorist attacks by Hamas started a new cycle of revenge

Young people and minorities are those whose majority votes Democratic presidential candidates have long been able to count on. Biden won the under-30 vote 59 percent to 35 Republicans Donald Trump against in the 2020 election, Pew Research Institute report told.

87 percent of blacks voted for Biden and 65 percent of Latinos, according to CNN door-to-door inquiries elections seemed.

According to the people interviewed by The New York Times, many consider the Palestinian situation to be a similar Black Lives Matter struggle, which is being waged in the United States to improve the status of blacks against “oppression”.

Discourse The relationship between Israel and Palestinian supporters in the United States has been very fractious and aggressive this fall.

Forbes magazine told on Thursday that a “doxas truck” had arrived at New York’s Columbia University, which publishes the names and pictures of students who have written against Israel on its side. A similar car was also sent to the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

A similar campaign was seen a couple of weeks ago at Harvard University, located near Boston, where students had signed a petition accusing Israel exclusively of the war on the same evening that the Hamas organization began its attack on Israel on October 7, which led to the deaths of more than a thousand civilians.

A conservative organization that supports Israel sent a car around Harvard’s campus where a digital screen projected students’ names and personal information, as well as the contact information of their relatives.

“Every member of my family has been approached,” stated one student who spoke anonymously For the NY Times.

Doxing, i.e. collecting and publishing personal information with the intention of defaming or harming, aims to intimidate and silence people.

Some executives working in Wall Street banking had asked for a list of the names of students who condemned Israel, so that they would no longer be hired anywhere.

An activist who supports Israel, on the other hand, published the students’ information on a website under the title “Student terror list, friendly instructions for employers”.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at the event of AIPAC, an influential organization that lobbies for good relations between Israel and the United States, in Washington in March 2016.

ABC channel compiled by of five surveys According to Between 9 and 18 percent of the respondents say they side with the Palestinians.

In elections, even small shifts in opinion can be significant, as, for example, in the 2020 presidential election, Biden won six important states against Trump only total approx By 300,000 votes. More than 155 million people voted in the elections.

Biden will face Trump next year as well, as Trump is overwhelmingly more popular than any of his Republican challengers in the primaries starting in January.

Young and representatives of minorities cannot be expected to move behind Trump, at least because of the Middle East, because Trump is also courting the votes of friends of Israel. However, it is possible that they will abstain if they are angered by Biden’s Israel policy.

An additional problem for Biden is that already a month before the attack by Hamas, in the published In a CNN poll 67 percent of Democratic-leaning voters said they would not want Biden to seek another term.

Many people are worried about the high age of Biden, who will soon turn 81, and its occasional appearance in the president’s appearances. Many are also saddened by the economic policy.

The latest from the Gallup company the survey according to Biden’s actions as president, only 37 percent of Americans now support him, which is the lowest reading since his term began.

Year is ageism in American politics. Fresh from the YouGov facility inquiry it seems that American positions sympathetic to Israel have begun to change as the news reports of violent and civilian-causing attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a poll published on Thursday, 41 percent said they were more on the side of Israel than the Palestinians in the war. The reading corresponding to a week earlier was 48 percent.

Thirteen percent sided with the Palestinians, and 28 percent thought their support was about the same for either side of the war.

Stateside one president after another has followed a very or fairly pro-Israel policy, which is partly explained by the position of the influential “Israel lobby”.

Democrat Barack Obama however, took the Israeli prime minister together a few times Benjamin Netanyahu with, for example, in disputes related to Iran and Israel’s settlement policy.

Biden’s predecessor Trump, on the other hand, tried to keep Israel and its American friends very happy, for example by moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

A significant part of Trump’s support comes from the Christian rightwith which the greater part connects the birth of the state of Israel and the second coming of Jesus into one biblical end-time prophecy.

A little over two percent of the US adult population identify themselves as Jewish. However, in proportion to their share, Jews have more weight in politics and elections through, among other things, some money-rich lobbyists – not so much though as some conspiracy theorists speculate.