HS analysis Biden’s intervention in “ghost weapons” could save some lives, but it won’t stop the bloodshed in a country of 393 million guns

On the same day that Biden talked about eradicating weapons, there was a mass shooting in Texas and the governor of Tennessee signed a law to allow the free carrying of weapons, writes HS foreign reporter Pekka Mykkänen.

New year, a new president, new mass shootings and a new weapons-related riot. But nonetheless, nothing particularly new on the western front.

There has been a heated debate on gun violence and the Democratic president in the United States for some time Joe Biden trying to show his constituents and other concerned that he is taking the problem seriously. This time, the debate was triggered by the massacres in Georgia and Colorado in March.

In a speech on Thursday, Biden raised the role of so-called ‘ghost weapons’ (Ghost Guns), the spread of which he is trying to eradicate with new regulations. Ghost weapons are weapons assembled from separate parts.

According to the White House background memo, criminals are increasingly buying ghost packages that can assemble functional and deadly firearms in as little as half an hour. “Once these firearms are found at the crime scene, the authorities are unable to trace them due to a lack of serial numbers,” the memo says.

So the U.S. Department of Justice plans to propose a new ordinance within a month to “help stop the proliferation of ghost weapons”.

Police informed the media of the mass shootings in Bryan, Texas late Thursday.­

Authorities according to, in 2019, a total of about 10,000 ghost weapons were seized in the United States. The New York Times by ghost weapons have been used, for example, in three different mass shootings in California, which has stricter gun laws than many other states.

There are clearly a lot of ghost weapons and they have been used, but there are even more other weapons. Made in 2017 worldwide Small Arms Survey according to American civilians had a total of 393.3 million firearms, or about 120 guns for every hundred Americans.

Biden’s speeches hardly baffled any American to think that eradicating ghost weapons would have a significant impact on what Biden called an “epidemic and international disgrace”. In his speech, Biden himself acknowledged that more effective gun laws are in Congress’ decision-making power.

As a particularly American example, he mentioned weapons trade fairs, where the weapons for sale do not have to be assembled themselves and from which the weapons can also be acquired without background checks related to the buyer.

Biden spoke inaccurately about the practices of the fair, which got the media and fact checkers to figure out how things are going in the United States. Perhaps the correct answer is that confusing and varied.

The controversy over arms fair practices, at least, didn’t stop the incident in Texas on Thursday. A few hours after Biden’s speech, the man shot one person to death and wounded six without the matter becoming a particularly turbulent subject.

At a demonstration in Richmond in January, a Virginia gun owner unveiled a weapon with some parts printed on it with a 3D printer.­

Biden there are those American politicians who were passing a law banning assault weapons in Congress Bill Clinton during the presidency in 1994. That law remained full of loopholes, expired in 2004, and left question marks about the extent to which it reduced arms crime in the United States.

After a massacre in Colorado in March, Biden demanded the reinstatement of the law banning assault weapons. Self-loading AR-15 rifles once again made headlines at the time because, according to news reports, a Colorado shooter was using that type of weapon.

It later emerged that the weapon was indeed a Ruger AR-556, which is a bit like the AR-15, but not quite then. Thus USA Today covered the issue:

“The Ruger looks like a rifle, works like a rifle and even uses the same ammunition as the infamous AR-15 used in many U.S. mass shootings. But the Ruger is not a rifle – at least not under current gun laws, ”the magazine said.

Ruger is officially a pistol. It’s shorter and lighter than the AR-15 and the bullets leave its barrel a little slower. Still, it’s a “weapon of mass destruction,” an assistant professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice Christopher Herrmann characterized the magazine.

“It’s a deadly AR-15 gun made to hide all the comforts of a limousine, but in a smaller car,” Herrmann said.

Weapons the characteristics and the legal differences that apply to them, which vary from state to state, underline that Biden is still in the early stages of facing the problem of gun violence.

Biden’s number one problem is the Republican Party, which has enough senators to block the promotion of strict gun laws. Republicans have lived for decades in spiritual and election-financial symbiosis with the influential National Rifle Association NRA.

The arming of party politicians also reflects the worldview of voters. In a survey by the Gallup Research Institute In 2019, exactly 50 percent of Americans voting for Republicans said they owned a gun, compared to 18 percent for Democratic voters.

These statistics are reminiscent of the fact that not every American sleeps at night under a gun pillow. Of the total population, 32 percent say they own a gun and 44 percent say they live in a household with a gun or guns.

In 2018, firearms killed a total of more than 39,000 Americans. About 24,400 people committed suicide. Between 1993 and 2015, gun-related deaths fell by about a third in the United States.

It is somewhat unclear which tightening of gun laws will reduce gun-related deaths and injuries. According to the journal Science however, states with generally stricter gun laws generally record fewer deaths.

The capital, Washington, has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but nonetheless, gun violence is rampant in the city, as is the HS correspondent. Anna-Sofia Berner write in this article.

The overall picture of gun legislation is constantly alive. On the same day that Biden demanded the proliferation of ghost weapons, the Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee signed a law that allows a large portion of the state’s adult population to carry weapons in a public place without a separate permit.

According to Tennessean magazine Tennessee is now one of twenty states where a gun can be carried without a permit. Governor Lee thanked representatives of his state congress and the rifle association NRA for bringing about the law.

Gun activists were annoyed that only small arms were allowed in Tennessee, while carrying rifles without permission is still prohibited. Republican President of the Tennessee House of Representatives William Lamberth has promised that “this is not the end of the journey” when it comes to the liberalization of the state’s right to bear arms.