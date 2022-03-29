HS analysis Biden’s extracts on the war in Ukraine do not hurt the Americans

Confidence in Biden’s foreign policy is thin, even if the star flag rises rapidly as the war expands, writes HS’s foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

Europeans it may seem to the eye that now the United States has a president who knows what great moments in history have been made of and what serious times require.

Joe Biden is a man born in the middle of World War II in 1942 who has been involved in the country ‘s foreign policy for decades: as a senator, vice president and president.

When Biden liked Ukraine war-related speech In Warsaw last Saturday, he was listened to with serious devotion throughout Europe.

Many certainly wanted – and got – heard from Biden’s earlier statements that the United States would fiercely defend Europe if Russia extended its war an inch west of Ukraine’s borders.

European leaders are proud to speak alongside Biden. The atmosphere is like compared to another planet Donald Trumpin years of uncertainty.

In Ukraine however, the war and Biden evoke dimmer feelings on the other side of the Atlantic. Where Europeans think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most significant historical watershed since World War II, the main concern of Americans is inflation, or rising prices.

As for the war, In an NBC channel survey only 12 percent of respondents said they trusted “very much” Democrat Biden’s ability to handle the situation, while 16 percent said they trusted him “quite a lot”. A total of seven out of ten were somewhat or very skeptical about Biden’s abilities.

The party base influenced the responses, but even 43 percent of Democratic voters said they trusted Biden “little” or “very little”. In some other polls, Biden has received better grades, but no particularly widespread public support for his actions.

The contradiction is that Ipsos plant survey on the basis of this, the Americans largely support exactly the kind of Ukraine policy that Biden has pursued. A clear majority across party lines thinks that Ukraine should be supported, but cautiously enough that the war would not escalate.

Is it is worth mentioning that the above-mentioned inquiries were made before Biden traveled to Europe and gave a speech in Warsaw, which was pre-marketed as a major historical event.

“It was anticipated that the president would give a speech he hopes will go down in history – one that, if successful, would equate John F. Kennedyn (‘Ich bin ein Berliner!‘) and Ronald Reagan (‘Tear down this wall! ‘) in Berlin during the Cold War ’, HS Elina Väntönen described.

But the speech went under the bench, at least according to recent estimates, as Biden ended it with an unscriptural sigh of the Russian president Vladimir from Putin. “God bless you. This man can’t stay in power, ”Biden said.

The American media and experts rushed in large numbers to scold that Biden had spoken the side of his mouth and possibly exacerbated the fiery situation. The White House and Biden themselves had to explain that this was not a change in policy that the United States would seek to overthrow Putin. Biden said he was just expressing his “moral rage” about the war.

The closing words of the Warsaw speech did not necessarily reveal anything new about Biden’s thinking, but he could offer a blow to both Putin and the U.S. Republicans. Putin wants to paint a picture of Russia as a victim of Western conspiracies, while Republicans love the image of a mixed, old-fashioned idiot.

Instead of having to reminisce about Biden’s speech as a historical masterpiece, he was considered a reckless soloist. Ich bin ein Hölösuu.

To Biden it is comforting, at least in domestic light, that the differences in nuances between written speeches and spoken words do not interest the average American in that heavenly. Everyday man wonders why Biden can call Putin a butcher and a dictator but Putin’s rule must not be questioned.

Foreign policy achievements and possible blunders at the instant noodle factory in history are often left in the footsteps of domestic issues, if they even register in people’s minds. Last fall, for example, Biden received poor grades for how he led his country during the “end of the war” and evacuations in Afghanistan, but who remembers it anymore?

Biden’s bigger problem is that his presidency is not on the rise at all, neither in matters of war nor in matters of peace. In an NBC poll, only 40 percent said they approved Biden’s actions as president, the lowest number since Biden came to power early last year.

The simplest explanation is that more than 60 percent of Americans think their personal financial situation is going to get worse.

Gallup company in the survey Only 42 percent of the population support Biden. It is only at this point that the presidency has been read lower Donald Trumpwhen the popularity of presidents is measured About Dwight Eisenhower and from the March 1954 survey.

Specially Biden’s own troops are most worried that in an NBC poll, 46 percent of respondents hoped Republicans would get a majority in Congress next November’s election, while 44 percent wanted a Democratic majority.

If Congress falls into the hands of Republicans, Biden’s Space will narrow and U.S. politics will turn inward. After the election, the gaze will also quickly draw attention to the 2024 presidential election and whether the American universe will begin to revolve around the planet Trump. In polls, a clear majority of Republicans want Trump to run for president again.

European can reassure the mind that U.S. politics also works Rally ’round the flag phenomenon known as the effect. If something threatening happens to Americans in international politics, the people will quickly pull the star flag into the portfolio and group their carts around the president.

Putin could, in theory, use Biden’s Warsaw speeches as an excuse to expand his war, but taking the war to the territory of Poland or some other NATO country would shift the main focus of historians from words to deeds.