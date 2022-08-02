HS Analysis | Biden’s 361 climate billions are “shocking” good news for the environment that even Trump cannot undo

The size of the climate pot in the United States was surprising because expectations had already been dug into such a deep hole, writes Petja Pelli, HS’s nature loss correspondent.

World the most influential superpower and historically the largest source of emissions, the United States, unexpectedly signed up to join the climate talks. The turnaround happened just when Uncle Samuli himself was convinced of the death of his motivation.

The man from Talkoo came to the gate with pockets full of dollars. More precisely, there are 369 billion of them. In euros, the amount is 361 billion, which is almost six times the size of the Finnish state budget.

That’s how much the Democratic president has shown for actions against climate change Joe Biden in the new budget law, which is now close to being passed. In the United States, it has been characterized as the largest climate law in the country’s history. The text is scheduled to be voted on by the Senate this week.

The amount is spread over ten years, and it is intended to achieve many things: large tax breaks for wind and solar power production, subsidies of up to 7,300 euros for electric car buyers, subsidies and cheap loans for energy renovations of homes, incentives for climate-friendly farming and carrots for carbon recovery in the chimney industry.

Bill promise reduce US climate emissions by 40 percent by the end of the decade.

For the United States, climate change can be seen as an increase in extreme weather, drought and heat. Firefighters put out a wildfire in California from the Rock Creek Bridge in July 2021.

It is a compromise that the leader of the group of Democratic senators Chuck Schumer consulted the West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin with. Manchin, who received hundreds of thousands in election money from the fossil industry, said until recently that he would vote against the package. The reason, he stated, was inflation fears.

The Democrats’ 51-vote majority in the 100-seat Senate depends on his vote. Last week, however, Manchin unexpectedly announced a change of heart.

Thus, the passage of the law began to look likely again, although not certain.

How happy about the news should be?

Senior expert at Sitra, Finland’s Independence Celebration Fund Oras Tynkkynen states that in the US climate debate, the legal package has almost invariably been considered a great victory.

“In some places, the comments have even been ecstatic,” Tynkkynen says. It is symbolically important that the superpower shows that it is striving for a fossil-free future.

“Most likely, this was the best that could be obtained out of this political system,” Tynkkynen formulates.

In the campaign of the Democratic President of the United States, Joe Biden, climate promises played a big role. Biden took the United States back to the Paris climate agreement and now a climate law that was once thought to be dead is on the table.

Nordea bank’s senior climate expert Matti Kahra is ready to use stronger words.

“This was shockingly positive news and a surprise in the sense that in mid-July the mood was so gloomy and it seemed that the window of time for climate action by the United States might close for even years.”

If the Republicans get an election victory in the fall midterm elections, climate action will become more difficult. Not to mention the possibility of a Republican returning to the presidency of the United States in 2024 Donald Trump.

Senator Joe Manchin threatened to become the only Democrat to vote against the climate package, thus also overturning it. Last week he changed his mind.

Now Biden is about to get tax benefits locked in for the next ten years, which push consumers and companies to zero-emission choices.

According to Kahra, the most significant actions are related to traffic. Purchases of electric cars and trucks are supported with such large sums money that it will probably make car manufacturers invest even more heavily in making electric motors. Even the buyer of a used electric car can get a tax break of many thousands of dollars.

Traffic today is the United States the largest producer of fossil emissions.

of the United States the environmentalists’ ecstatic reactions are mainly explained by the fact that expectations had been shoveled into such a deep hole.

“Congress has never actually enacted anything significant related to the climate,” Tynkkynen reminds.

He has followed international climate policy for a long time as a member of parliament for the Greens. Today, in addition to his work at Sitra, he is a Tampere city councilor and a member of the board of Tampere Sähkölaitot.

In the 1990s, a Democrat Bill Clinton’s an attempt to get a tax on fossil energy sources failed. President who started in 2008 Barack Obama’s During the 2010s, the Democrats changed tactics and tried to set a price for carbon emissions and thereby create an emissions market. This initiative also met with opposition from a divided Congress.

That’s why Obama had to do his climate actions with presidential decrees, such as setting emission limits for the most emitting energy plants.

Recently, this tool was taken away from the presidential toolbox by the Supreme Court decision.

Read more: The US Supreme Court limited the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse emissions

The decision was made by the conservative judges of the court, whose supremacy was guaranteed by the appointments of the Republican President Donald Trump.

During Trump’s four years, the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement, appointed a climate skeptic to lead the Environmental Agency, and canceled Obama’s climate measures.

This against the background, Biden’s climate package is historic: it is being implemented through Congress. The way is tax benefits, which aim for the same as the failed carbon tax and emissions trading: to speed up the transition to renewable energy.

According to Tynkkynen, emissions trading would probably have been a more effective way to direct climate euros to the right address. However, Kahra also considers this method quite effective, because the price of renewable energy has dropped so low due to technological development anyway that the “leverage effect” of tax subsidies is great.

“This is a really strong signal for companies,” says Kahra.

He considers it particularly significant that the tax advantage of renewable energy would be guaranteed by law for the next ten years. In the past, industry players have been able to get excited about it every other year.

It is a tactical choice by Biden that the law includes direct federal spending. Therefore, the law can be passed in the Senate as a budget law by a simple majority.

According to Tynkkynen and Kahra, the good thing about the procedure in terms of Biden’s goals is that it is difficult to undo. The 2024 presidential election will be held in the United States, and Trump is once again eyeing the Republican nomination.

“The regulation could be canceled and the law could be challenged in the Supreme Court, but the budgeted money has already been spent, as it were. In any case, these billions will go to the benefit of the climate,” Tynkkynen says.

Mirrors direct solar heat into a water tank at the world’s largest solar thermal plant in the Mojave Desert in California in February 2022. The new US climate law would favor green energy investments with big tax breaks.

Fears about backpacks are not just a whim.

The political climate in the United States is so divided that this major climate bill is by no means officially called the Climate Act. The billions going to climate action are a sub-item in the legislative package, the title field of which was written “Inflation Reduction Act 2022” to appease Senator Manchin.

The law includes an increase in corporate tax and the closing of tax loopholes, which is why its overall effect is to strengthen the state budget.

As a final sweetener, promises were also made to approve fossil energy projects so that Manchin does not have to tell his voters about the downfall of the industry that employs a lot of people.

361 billion euro sounds like a huge amount of money. However, its colossalness is a matter of reference. The gross domestic product of the United States in 2021 was approximately 23 trillion dollars, or 22.5 trillion euros. A trillion is a thousand billion.

If the national product of the United States were to remain the same for ten years, the share of this ten-year climate package would be approximately 0.16 percent.

One possibility is to compare the amount with the climate package announced by Obama after the financial crisis. Biden’s pot is four times that.

Compared to Europe, however, the actions of the United States still pale.

Germany just announced a new climate financing initiative, where 178 billion euros will be used for the energy transition over four years. Relative to the size of the economies and the time span, the amount is clearly larger than Biden’s package.

Emissions markets already operate in Europe, which have never been regulated in the United States. In addition, Europe has contributed significantly more than the United States to the financing of climate action in developing countries.

Already in 2009, at the Copenhagen climate meeting, the prosperous countries responsible for the majority of historical emissions promised developing countries USD 100 billion, or EUR 98 billion, in annual climate funding. However, the promise has never been fulfilled. In the international climate negotiations, breaking the promise has been one of the biggest obstacles in the way of more ambitious compromises.

This package does not address that problem, but instead supports the construction of climate-friendly technology specifically in the United States.

In addition, it must be remembered that even this climate law has not yet been proclaimed in the church. In addition to Manchin, who has changed his mind, the Democrats need every single one of their other senators to vote. You can’t afford to get sick.