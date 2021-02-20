HS analysis Biden represented the new beginning of the USA in Munich also in 2009, but now his attitude towards Russia has changed

From Finland’s point of view, it is always essential how the new US administration views Russia. When Barack Obama started 12 years ago, Biden was in Munich as vice president and talked hopefully about pressing the reset button, writes HS foreign reporter Heikki Aittokoski.

If has over the years followed the Munich Security Conferences, then the President of the United States Joe Biden Friday’s speech could become powerful déjà-vu that is, the former experience.

This has been the case before, namely in February 2009. At that time Barack Obama had just taken office after winning the November 2008 presidential election.

Obama sent Vice President Joe Biden to Europe to present the new administration’s global policy orientations. Munich was a natural venue choice. Biden was a self-righteous keynote speaker at a conference held at the lavish Bayerischer Hof.

This time the meeting was held virtually, i.e. remotely.

It has been 12 years between the two conferences. There are significant similarities and significant differences in Biden’s two speeches. By looking at them, one can draw conclusions about how the world has changed over the past decade.

The most obvious the similarity is found in the basic message: a new beginning is underway, and the United States wants to work with others.

“America is back,” was Biden’s message this time. In 2009, he said, “America will do more, but… America will also demand more from its partners.”

In 2009, the United States was eight years behind George W. Bushin power. The oft-heard characterization of Bush’s foreign policy in Europe was “cowboy diplomacy,” and on the old continent, many sighed in relief as power changed. After all, there could be no harder ally than Bush, it was thought.

There was nothing special about the change of president per se. Biden began his 2009 speech by speaking of the great self-evident nature of the U.S. political system: “We have just gone through the oldest in our tradition: a peaceful change of power.”

So this was 12 years ago.

Predominant the difference is the attitude towards Russia. It is also a change that Finland’s foreign policy leaders have guaranteed to take note of.

In 2009, the voice was optimistic for Vice President Biden: “It’s time to press the reset button and get back to the many things we can and should work with Russia.”

To a Finnish journalist brings reset button produced a mild headache in Munich. How should it be properly translated into Finnish?

Press the reset button? Return to factory settings? Restore original settings?

No no no. Far too clumsy.

The only sensible solution was to stick to the word reset, even if it is not Finnish.

The small translation dilemma didn’t matter in the end. The idea of ​​a new beginning in relations with Russia did not live on for long. The reset button became a hazy memory in the winter of 2014 at the latest, when Russia usurped the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and incited war in eastern Ukraine.

Of the year 2021 Biden speaks outright about the “Russian threat”.

“The Kremlin is attacking our democracies and using corruption as a weapon in an attempt to crumble our political system,” Biden said in a speech in Munich.

“Putin is trying to undermine the European project and our NATO alliance.”

Biden is 78 years old and has a wealth of foreign policy experience since the Cold War. He was appointed to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate in 1975, the same year that the twenties Vladimir Putin began his career as a spy in the bread of the KGB in Leningrad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a video conference with Russian party leaders on 17 February.­

“It’s not about putting East and West against each other,” Biden now said in his speech.

“We cannot and must not return to reflexive confrontation and the rigid blocs of the Cold War.”

But in Biden’s speech, there was no indication that he would believe Russia would engage in constructive cooperation in international politics.

In 2009, an idealist spoke in Munich. Now the realist was talking there.