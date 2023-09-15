HS Analysis | Better Call Saul’s sutky lawyer now plays the lead role in an action avalanche: Bob Odenkirk is a walking combination of tragedy and comedy

The movie in the opening scene, a handcuffed man sits at the interrogation table and lights a cigarette. He takes a can of tuna from his pocket, opens it. Then the man pulls a hungry kitten out of his jacket onto the table.

He’s bleeding, and his coat is covered in splatters, too.

“Who the hell are you,” wonders one of the interrogators.

“Me? Hmm…” the man begins, but the sentence breaks off when the name of the film flashes on the screen: Nobody.

Crazy hero played by an American actor Bob Odenkirk (b. 1962). He is no longer quite a nobody, but he is still quite unknown to the general public, at least in Finland.

It also says that in Finland Nobody (2021) premiered on the Netflix streaming service. Odenkirk’s name would hardly have drawn viewers to cinemas in the way the distributor had hoped.

Odenkirk is best known for the series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, in which he plays Saul Goodman, a lawyer favored by thugs. Both works are praised the best ever among TV dramas.

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk, left) provided legal services to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in the TV series Breaking Bad. See also HS Turku | Matti Agge has seen the transformation of the Baltic Sea from crystal clear to cloudy and lush - "Poisons were drowned in sorrow"

In Nobody Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a family man with a hidden background as a government hitman.

When the house is broken into and the teenage son of the family gets punched, even though the father could have prevented it, Hutch is devastated. He dismantles it by dragging troublemakers who just happen to be on the same bus.

Too bad one of the knocked out turns out to be the brother of a Russian gangster boss.

It is unlikely that sixty ends Nobody’s to the main part of such an action avalanche.

Despite that by Liam Neeson, Denzel Washington and Tom Cruise’s conkers like you have taken up the scrimmage work even in the early part of their careers. Charles Bronson was “only” over fifty when his appearance In Enemy of Violence (1974) initiated Nobody’s kind of a subgenre of Action, where tavis acts as the reaper of the villains.

Odenkirk’s the choice for the role is explained by the fact that he is a walking combination of tragedy and comedy. The juniper sprouting is burned into his facial wrinkles.

Better Call Saul as a sutkin lawyer, he pursued the American dream with a smile in his throat. Hidden tears roughened the voice as the con man’s sales pitches flowed. Saul Goodman tried hard to stay on the road, but his mouth just wouldn’t stay shut. The lure of Mammon won. He betrayed his loved ones by giving in to a low life.

See also HS Helsinki A hill known to few offers a view of Helsinki's future - "Soon everything will come here", says Pasi In the Better Call Saul series, the everyday lives of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) are disrupted when Saul’s betrayals backfire.

It’s the same Nobody’s For Hutch. The family submits to the revenge of the mafia, because the father let go. But what did you do when the clock card and suburban life had stolen the joy of life. The wife still comes to the same bed, but sleeps behind a wall made of pillows.

In other words Nobody can be seen as a description of the crisis of an aging middle-class family man – a bit like a gallows version From American Beauty.

Nobody’s supervisor Ilya Naishuller combines excessive violence with humor, but he caricatures people with less gestures than, for example Guy Ritchie in his frolics.

This suits Odenkirk. Even his look, tired of trying, amuses the audience.

In the best comedy involves anger, Bob Odenkirk says he thinks.

in The New York Times he says the guideline comes from Monty Python From Eric Idle. From the British group’s TV show, Odenkirk was instilled with disdain for managers when he was a teenager.

In those years, he also saw in his own life how authorities can deceive. Odenkirk grew up in a family of seven, whose father did not take care of him because he drank.

So it’s no wonder that in the 1990s, Odenkirk made an effort in the TV industry Mr. Show -as an actor and scriptwriter of a sketch show. The sacred mission of sketch comedy is to mock the pious and those in power.

Nobody does not bring anything new to the action movie, but it offered Bob Odenkirk a space to expand the image as an actor. The comedian’s anger took concrete form when a bunch of gangsters got a taste of lead.

Nobody movie available to watch on Netflix.