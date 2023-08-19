HS Analysis | Beijing’s leaders were convinced that it was necessary to prepare for a large-scale war, even if it did not happen

At the turn of the week, China was officially annoyed by Taiwan’s vice president’s trip to the United States, but there are plenty of reasons for the tension, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

China launched threatening military exercises near the island of Taiwan on Saturday. In doing so, China once again wanted to warn Taiwan that war is imminent if the island power tries to move towards independence.

China was officially annoyed that the pro-independence and popular vice-president running for the presidency of Taiwan in next January’s elections William Lai had stopped in the USA during his trip to Paraguay.

There were other reasons for irritation.

On Friday President of the United States Joe Biden hosted a high-level meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister at Camp David, Maryland Fumio Kishida and the president of South Korea By Yoon Suk-yeol with. The trio promised in common in his statement to cooperate even more closely in the fields of defense and critical technologies.

Under Biden’s leadership, negotiations were held, for example, on strengthening missile defense, which would enable Japan and South Korea to protect themselves against threats posed by both North Korea and China. In addition, it was agreed on annual joint military exercises to be named separately.

of The Washington Post to interview by a professor at Georgetown University Victor Chan believes that the United States, Japan and South Korea have now practically formed a “new tripartite military alliance”.

“If it quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,” Cha said.

There was a spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party on similar and even steeper lines Interviewed by Global Times expert Lu Chao.

“It can be said that the Camp David summit is perhaps the start of a new cold war,” Lu said.

United States, Japan and South Korea are trying to assure that the countries’ cooperation is not directed against China and that there is no “mini-NATO” or “Asian NATO” in the works. It’s about promoting global peace, the statement said.

It is only natural that Japan and South Korea, with the support of the United States, bring closer their relations suffering from the burdens of the Second World War, because they are threatened by a common neighbor: the unpredictable dictatorship and nuclear-armed North Korea, which repeatedly maintains tensions with its missile tests.

However, such a view does not resonate with China, which has long considered that the United States is trying to “encircle” it in its own territory in order to secure the United States’ place as the world’s number one power and to prepare for a possible war against China.

Last in the spring, China irritated and scared Australia, Britain and the United States Agreement announced within the framework of Aukus cooperationunder which Australia will acquire tens of billions of dollars worth of nuclear submarines from the United States.

Photo provided to the media by the Chinese Air Force of the air war exercise held on Saturday near the island of Taiwan.

In addition, the United States has an ongoing Quad cooperation pattern with India, Japan and Australia, as well as the Five Eyes espionage cooperation, which has lasted for several decades and is increasingly focused on China. In China, it is thought that with all these formations, the United States is trying to “encircle” China and curb its growth as a global gambler.

Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump’s the perceived aggressive attitude towards China has convinced Beijing’s leaders that it is necessary to prepare for a large-scale war, even if it never happens.

From the US point of view, China is preparing and equipping itself for a major war anyway, because it is never going to give up its obsession with annexing Taiwan.

Taiwan, which broke away from China at the end of the 1940s civil war, is like an independent state today, but China considers it its own, albeit “rebellious”, province.

Senior the people remember that there is nothing new in the tensions between the United States and China and North Korea. In the 1990s, there was a democrat president Bill Clinton’s during this period, drifting into war over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and the issue of Taiwan.

What makes the current situation even worse is that China has strengthened militarily enormously and is leading the country Xi Jinping, who, like his predecessors, has no intention of giving up power. Thus, Xi increasingly resembles the president of China’s neighboring country, Russia Vladimir Putin.

The more threatened China feels, the more assuredly it will not distance itself from Russia, which needs economic partners to survive its economic crisis and its war in Ukraine. China has noticed that financially supporting Russia and North Korea is a very cheap way to irritate the United States and tie up the superpower’s resources.

More uncertainty is brought to the current situation by the fact that China’s economy may be in a much more fragile state than the official figures suggest.

In China’s housing market and mysterious financial system may cause a crisis, which sets off global economic chaos. However, such a crisis has been talked about for a long time, until now in vain.

It is not clear how the economic recession would affect China’s foreign policy. It is possible that the Communist Party would have to spend all its energy on domestic affairs and appeasing a nation of 1.4 billion inhabitants.

But there are common warnings and speculations that China would resort to, say, a war against Taiwan to divert attention from economic problems and unite the people behind a cause greater than their everyday woes.

Based on surveys, it would seem that more than half of the Chinese is ready to support a war to take over Taiwan, well over half of Taiwanese people are ready to defend the island and a significant part of Americans supports defending Taiwan militarily.

North Korea tested the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile in July.

Mixed From the point of view of China and Russia, the big American Joker card is the US presidential election, which will be held more than a year from now and which will soon begin to suck oxygen from US foreign policy.

Biden will most likely face Donald Trump, who needs no introduction.

If Trump won the election, anything would be possible. In his first term, Trump raised great concerns about the unity of the military alliance NATO, but he also sought to negotiate peace on the Korean peninsula.

In any case, Trump’s second term would bring unpredictability to international relations from Ukraine to the South China Sea, just as the first term brought uncertainty to climate change work and multilateral agreements.

What would happen, for example, to Biden’s promise to Japan and South Korea on long-term cooperation between the two countries?

“Unshakable in our unity… now we don’t talk about a day, a week or a month. Now we’re talking about building a relationship that will last decades and decades,” Biden assured 445 days before the next presidential election.