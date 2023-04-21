HS Analysis | Behind the surprise work of the Ateneum exhibition is an unknown greatness that came from the plains of Ostrobothnia to California

Along with the national story, the plot of spiritual art, which is now on the surface internationally, also rises in Ateneum.

Ateneum there is enough to explore in the renewed collection exhibition for several visits. On my first visit, I got stuck staring for a long time at a painting that I had never seen live before. Its name is World Mother (Madonna) and it was painted in 1937.

A figure with golden hair glows in the relatively small-sized work, which is interestingly androgynous as a Madonna image. He has a dose of Jesus and Mona Lisa. Mother of the world, says the name.

The person who painted the piece Juho Forsell is mentioned in the exhibition publication as “weakly known”. Next to the painting, it says a little more: Forsell received an international education and became interested in esoteric knowledge and theosophy after moving to the United States in 1880. He lived for a long time in a community of artists and theosophists with his spouse, first in Chicago and then in California’s Ojai Valley.

California community served as a spiritual leader Jiddu Krishnamurtiwhose head of the theosophical community Charles Leadbeater had discovered in India in 1909. Since then, Krishnamurti (1895–1986) went his own way. Leadbeater, on the other hand, developed the World Mother mythology, where the World Mother is the protector of women and especially mothers.

With a few internet searches, you can find more information about Forsell. It turns out that Juho or John Forsell is originally from Ilmajoki in South Ostrobothnia and his birth name Juho Mäkynen, also known as Jussi. Mäkynen was born in 1853 and died in California in 1939.

Of modest conditions how Jussi Mäkysen, who left the plains for California, ended up in the vibrant community of Ojai is a story in itself: the road first took the senator as a runner to Helsinki and then to art education, first to the Art Association’s drawing school and then to Adolf von Becker as a student.

Mäkynen met to Albert Edelfelt, on whose advice the talented art student applied to study in Antwerp. Since then, Jussi changed his name and country and married a Swedish actor in the United States Emmy Helena Sjelvini (1862–1926) with. Thanks to her husband, the artist became interested in esotericism.

Investigator Marja Lahelma came across the work now displayed on the Ateneum wall by chance in the collections of the National Gallery in 2020 and became interested. Lahelma then dug for more information and wrote about Juss Mäkynen’s path to esotericism in the Uuiden etsijät blog under the title On the detours of research: Who was the painter of the mysterious Mother of the World? Lahelma’s discovery also paved the way for Mäkynen, or Forsell, to a new collection exhibition.

The Mother of the World work rising from storage to the People’s Pictures section of the Ateneum exhibition is one example of how a new plot has become increasingly stronger in art history in recent years. The spiritual, esoteric tradition has been made more visible thanks to new research.

Ateneum A matter of time curator who curated the People’s Pictures section of the exhibition Timo Huusko writes in the publication of the exhibition that the artists were interested in the origin of the wisdom that belongs to all of creation – not just one people. That common wisdom was sought not only through esotericism but also in myths, such as From the Kalevala.

Alongside a strong national perspective, art also tells the universal story of creation. The universal story of creation often emphasizes man’s strong relationship with nature. The theme is the most current.

The phenomenon is international. A Swedish one has just opened at the Tate Modern in London Hilma af Klintin (1861–1944) and of Dutch birth Piet Mondrian (1872–1944) exhibition comparing works with a strong emphasis on esotericism.

At the Waldemarsudden exhibition in Stockholm Kvinnliga pionjärer – Visionära landskap is by four female painters viz by Ester Almqvist, Anna Boberg, By Ellen Trotzig and by Charlotte Wahlström soulful landscape works from the art of the 1800s and 1900s and a separate room highlighting theosophy.

It tells about the exhibition of the world conference of theosophists held on the island of Visingsö in 1913, which included the most famous artists of that time, and the Stockholm exhibition held in the same context. Hilma af Klint’s two rare symbolic landscape paintings seen there are now on display in Waldemarsudde.

in Helsinki An exhibition opens in Villa Gyllenberg next week on April 26 Spirituality of the East. It continues to become hugely popular The path of encrypted information exhibition.

For example, those interested in Indian spirituality will be featured Ilona Hariman (1911– 1986) works. At the Ateneum, Harima’s painting Clear (1939) shines in the same room as Forsell’s Madonna.

Let me guess, that there is even more information about the life of Juho-John Mäkynen-Forsell. For example, he painted a portrait of Krishnamurti, and it is said that he was also a friend of Jiddu.

You can start your research at the Ilmajoki museum, where the artist donated a number of his best works before his death. In the summer of 2018 and 2019, the Ilmajoki museum hosted a sculpture by John Forssell, who was also born in Ilmajoki Pauli Aaltonen (1890–1937) art exhibition.

There are nine works in the Ilmajoki museum’s collection, at least one of which has a theosophical theme: The Birth of the Mystic Christ in the Fourth Initiation.

Artist Juho Forsell’s Self-portrait (1892) belongs to the collections of the National Gallery.

Data for the exhibition was collected for a long time and diligently, he says Outi Sihto From Ilmajoki museum. For example, an article published in Suomen Kuvalehti in 1936 was found, in which John Forsell was raised “in the same respected company” as, for example, Edelfelt, Gallen-Kallela and Schjerfbeck“let it be that he is a lost chapter of Finnish art history”.

Could the reason for the disappearance have been that strong interest in esoteric matters?