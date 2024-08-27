HS Analysis | Basic Finns have the same problem as the greens in Sanna Marin’s government

HS analysis|The goal of the coalition is to ensure that the Basic Finns can manage in the government for at least one more year.

The coalition and the fundamental Finns’ parliamentary groups leave for their summer meetings this week from very different starting points.

The Prime Minister’s Party coalition will travel to Kuopio and Joensuu on Thursday and Friday.

MPs from the second largest party in the government, the Fundamental Finns, will meet each other and the voters in Kouvola from Tuesday to Wednesday.