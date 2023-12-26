HS Analysis | Basic Finns have started to settle behind Halla-aho

Before the elections coming up in a month, there would still be time and order for a brisker debate, writes HS's political editor Robert Sundman.

Presidential candidates Pekka Haavisto (left), Jussi Halla-aho, Jutta Urpilainen and Alexander Stubb at Ilta-Sanomie's presidential election rehearsal at Sanomatalo on December 12.

Robert Sundman HS

26.12. 19:29

Dem people from waiting About the Jutta phenomenon there are no signs in Helsingin Sanomat's latest in the presidential poll.

In the December measurement Jutta Urpilainen's story (sd)'s support fell to five percent, after it had jumped from three to seven in the previous election.