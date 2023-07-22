HS Analysis | Barbie director Greta Gerwig rose from indie films to become a major studio director, and it’s not to everyone’s taste

Supervisor About Greta Gerwig, 39, there is a video that has stuck in my mind for many reasons. It is filmed in his film Lady Bird’s (2017) behind the scenes.

In the video, Gerwig directs the film’s Actors Saoirse Ronania and Lucas Hedges, which portray young people who have just fallen in love in a sparkling rose garden at dusk. Gerwig shouts instructions accompanied by laughter. He looks impossibly happy.

The video is also mentioned by The New York Times in the interview. You get the idea that BarbieGerwig, who became the most talked about director of the year with the movie, really loves his work.

“I love it so much,” he says. “I love every step of making a film.”

Before her directorial career in the early 2000s, Greta Gerwig was an actress and the face of the mumblecore genre. Mumblecore refers to independent shoestring budget indie films that focus on the small and intimate rather than the plot.

They often tell about the interpersonal twists of young adults. Acting and dialogue emphasize naturalness and everydayness. It’s also in mumbling, when the words are articulated as in real life, sometimes indistinctly.

Gerwig played the well-known mumblecore artists by Joe Swanberg and Duplassin in the brothers’ films. With Swanberg, he also directed and wrote the screenplay Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007). Soon, Gerwig was already being called the “it-girl” of indie films.

Gerwig began gaining mainstream exposure in 2010 when she first acted by Noah Baumbach in the movie Greenberg. Critic for The New York Times AO Scott went crazy of Gerwig and declared her “perhaps the most important film actress of her generation”.

The actual breakthrough came from the film directed by Baumbach Frances Ha (2012), which stars Gerwig in the title role. They also wrote the screenplay together – and fell in love. However, Baumbach was a married actor at the time Jennifer Jason Leigh with. Baumbach’s Oscar nominations were the result of this interpersonal storm Marriage Story (2019).

Frances Ha is about a millennial living in New York who dreams of a career as a dancer and is looking for her place in a confusing world. The black-and-white film, exuding the light spirit of the French new wave, is basically a touching story of platonic love between two women.

At first, Gerwig’s role in writing the film was downplayed. It was assumed that his contribution was a few improvised lines. Later, as Gerwig gained more exposure as a filmmaker, the roles were reversed. Noah Baumbach tellsthat Frances Hahas come to be regarded as Gerwig’s film.

Now Gerwig and Baumbach have become the power duo of Cinematography, by Woody Allen and by Diane Keaton as mantle heirs. In Hollywood, this is rare, because usually two artist egos cannot fit into a happy relationship. But of The New York Times based on the interview, they live in an idyllic artistic symbiosis, comment on each other’s work and exchange ideas.

“He’s the person I like to talk to the most, and I think I’m the person he likes the most,” says Gerwig.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Gerwig’s was the first step towards my own independent vision as a filmmaker Lady Bird. The film draws from Gerwig’s own youth spent in Sacramento. The ten-million-dollar budget growth story garnered five Oscar nominations and has a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a website that counts professional critics.

The film honors the legacy of mumblecore. There’s really nothing very new and wonderful about its plot as far as growth stories go. The magic of the film lies in the direction of the actors and the authentic dialogue. Through the role performances, Gerwig’s energy and vision are transmitted to the screen in a very special way.

Laurie Metcalfwho received an Oscar nomination for her role in the film, says that Gerwig helped her get inside the character of the mother in an extraordinary way.

“It was the first time I played a fictional character that I could really think was a real person.”

The video mentioned at the beginning of the article is in line with the image that Metcalf gives of Gerwig as a director. According to the actor, Gerwig tried to relieve everyone’s pressure, to bring lightness and light around him.

“He creates a bubble around you that no negative emotion can penetrate,” Metcalf says.

Saoirse Ronan played Lady Bird in the coming-of-age story of the same name, based on Gerwig’s own youth in Sacramento.

Gerwig’s the way of being an auteur represents the opposite of the entrenched image of an obsessive, neurotic and fear-driven artistic genius, for whom true art means sharing suffering as widely as possible.

Auter refers to a director who uncompromisingly sticks to his own recognizable vision and, according to the strict definition, also writes the script for his films himself.

That title sometimes even seems to require rigor, that they push their actors to their limits emotionally and physically in order to get the most genuine emotional state they want on the screen.

The same glorifying effect of suffering also applies to actors. I often wonder about the actress Robert Pattinson attention that for some reason method actors always play assholes. “We never see a completely lovable guy who says, ‘I’m really into this character.'”

Barbie’s on set Margot Robbie gave a gift every day For Ryan Gosling, which read “From Barbie to Ken”. They contained little beach-themed items to help Gosling understand Ken, whose job is just “the beach.”

So don’t we call Robbie a method actor? Why don’t we?

“ I don’t think it’s entirely a coincidence that the most talked about and maligned examples are all female directors.

Barbie-film satirizes this whole set of questions and the gendered dimensions of valuing art. When Barbie has to face the patriarchy, it also shows itself as art’s male riddles, male explanation About Scorsese and post-punk.

In Barbie is much the same as Gerwig’s previous films In Lady Bird and by Louisa May Alcott in modernizing the novel Small in women (2019). They are all girl-to-woman growth stories, to which Gerwig, according to her own words, has brought a lot of herself.

Rolling Stone in the interview the director reveals that Barbie’s the growth story is built on the attention he came across at a young age of Mary Phipher in a hit book Reviving Ophelia (1994). The book deals with American girls who come across societal, external pressures, sexism and violence.

“They’re funny and sassy and confident, and then it’s just — it’s over,” Gerwig tells the magazine.

When Barbie enters the real world with Ken, she is sexualized and canned. Ken is admired.

The same thing happened for real, on set, Gerwig tells Rolling Stone. When Robbie and Gosling skated in neon costumes on Venice Beach, people went to throw upper femmes with Gosling and compliment him. Nothing was said to Robbie. He was just looked at. “It was surreal,” Gerwig describes.

Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Barbie (Margot Robbie) have to drive their pink car out of Barbieland in Greta Gerwig’s comedy fantasy Barbie.

Gerwig’s the leap from low-key dramas beloved by critics to big-budget entertainment has drawn criticism and murmurs of commercialism, especially when Barbie has blown open Pandora’s box for serial financing of Mattel’s toy films.

In the flood of superhero movies, the disappointment of movie nerds has been further deepened by Gerwig comment that he would like to direct an action or superhero film in the future.

“Has Barbie Killed the Indie Director? Why do credible filmmakers sell themselves out?” wondering Editor of The Guardian Caspar Salmon.

It’s not just about Gerwig, but her surrender to corporations is a stinging salt in the wound that is also called the current state of the film industry. Films based on original scripts are a disappearing natural resource, while the monetization logic of streaming has crumbled industry productivity.

Gerwig plans to direct two for Netflix Narnia– movie. Oscar-winning Women Talking directed the film Sarah Polley is making a live-action version for Disney About Bambi. Oscar for best direction From Nomadland received Chloe Zhao made a Marvel movie.

Still, I don’t think it’s entirely a coincidence that these most talked about and maligned examples are all female directors.

At the same time, even Gerwig’s own agent commented on this leakage of artistically uncompromising directors into mass films for the New Yorker: “Is it a great thing that our wonderful creative actors and filmmakers live in a world where you can only make big moves in the field of consumer content and mass products? I do not know. But that’s business.”

Gerwig’s as a lover of previous films, I finally sat down in the cinema to watch Barbie. Joy and love for the film’s possibilities still shined from the screen. There was still humane warmth in its central insights.

But at the same time it was something completely different – ​​bigger by all measures. I realized joke after joke that I had already seen them before as social media videos. I knew too much about the movie because of its overheated advance marketing.

Its most profound thought about Barbie’s existential crisis doesn’t go terribly deep. The film had a new kind of sentimentality and, in addition to insightful gender analysis, pointed girlboss feminism from somewhere in 2016. I’d like to put them down to the movie’s intentional corniness.

Gerwig discussed the relationship between art and its commercialism in depth Little women in the movie. In it, the character of Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) is also the character of Louisa May Alcott, who has to bend to the will of the publisher. According to the publisher, no one will buy a book with an old maid. The main character must either get married or die.

“I guess marriage has always been a financial offer. Even in fiction,” says Jo.

He has to bend to the demands of the industry, but not without a hefty monetary compensation:

“But if I’m marrying my heroine for money, at least I have to benefit from it.”

Let’s hope Jo March isn’t Greta Gerwig herself in addition to Louisa May Alcott.