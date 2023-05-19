HS Analysis | Awak Kuier now has the opportunity of a lifetime – development must come

Awak Kuier starts his third season in the tough WNBA league, writes Mikko Pajala.

Finland the biggest star in women’s basketball Awak Kuierin the team Dallas Wings recently finalized its lineup on the night between Saturday and Sunday for the WNBA season, which starts Finnish time.

As could be expected, Kuier, who was selected second in the 2021 booking event, was found in the final lineup.

At that time, Wings also selected in the first round at the booking event. The first choice was targeted to Charli Collier — who was now among the players cut after just two seasons in the WNBA.

This means a growing role for Kuieri in the third season of her WNBA career. At the same time, it also shows that the WNBA clubs do not have the patience to go on indefinitely.

In the case of Kuieri, it should be noted that he was booked practically two years ahead of time. He will only turn 22 in August.

A year In any case, the 2021 booking class seems to be shaping up to be exceptionally bad.

Of the 12 players in the opening round, there are currently only three players in the lineups of WNBA clubs. Out of a total of 36 players, only seven have kept their place.

In part, the situation is also due to one of the WNBA’s notable structural problems.

The formations are very small, as the team can only fit 12 players. In total, there are only 144 playing spots in the 12 teams of the series.

For Kuier, this is a season that largely determines the direction of his career. In the future, WNBA rules do not allow players to join teams even in the middle of training camps, but must be involved from the very beginning.

This makes playing alternately in both Europe and the WNBA almost impossible, so the choice has to be made one way or the other.

In the second year, the number one reservation Charli Collier (second right) received his starting passes from the Dallas Wings before the start of the season. Satou Sabally (left), Awak Kuier and Teaira McCowan, on the other hand, continue.

In the latest one in the qualifiers, two center-capable players left Wings’ lineup, so the pure center in the team is only parimetric Teaira McCowan.

If the Wings get an exception to supplement their lineup due to injuries, they would probably add one more big player. Until then, the 193-centimeter Kuier and the same size Satou Sabally are now the second tallest players on their team.

This means that Kuieri will also be used in the so-called winger position instead of his more typical winger positions.

For traditional centers like McCowan, Kuier can’t handle anything physically, but by going to a small five, the new head coach Latricia Trammell can claim an advantage with speed and throwing ability.

The situation is somewhat similar to Lauri Markkanella in the second season in the Cleveland Cavaliers – with the difference that the big Markkanen was specifically moved in the other direction to play against smaller players.

Kuier however, has not yet managed to be a good enough long thrower in the WNBA.

In the season that ended in the Italian league, he threw an average of 1.4 three-pointers per game with an accuracy of about 40 percent. In the WNBA, the numbers drop to just 0.1 threes and 19 percent accuracy.

A clear improvement in the statistics is expected throughout. The main difference between the first and second WNBA seasons is in the matches played.

In Italy, the readings were already in a different category last season. In Venezia, Kuier averaged 13.1 points per game in 27 minutes and grabbed 5.9 rebounds.

Wings played two games in the training season. Even in those, Kuieri’s playing time accumulated moderately, a total of 21 minutes. However, at that time, the minutes were distributed to a larger group than is allowed in the regular season.

“I have spoken with the coaches. They have pushed me in the direction that this year I have a much bigger role. They have said that I have to be ready,” Kuier told Yle.

What kind of success can be expected from the Wings as a team?

Last season, the Wings made it to the playoffs in sixth place after winning half of the 36 games. In the first round, Connecticut Sun proved to be better with a 2–1 victory.

of WNBA.com in their own preliminary ranking, Wings is placed fifth, i.e. the position within the league has not changed significantly since last season.

The most important player in the team is still the back Arike Ogunbowalewhose scoring average of 19.7 was the fourth best in the league last season.

A trade of two super teams is expected from the championship fight. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will attempt to successfully defend their title for the first time in more than 20 years.

The champion team has a strengthened star player With Candace Parker, who is one of the most famous players in the WNBA. In addition to his long list of merits, Parker, 37, has been working as an NBA expert on the TNT channel’s broadcasts for several years instead of playing in Europe during the winter.

Parker is also one of eight players to have a dunk in a WNBA game. The latest to join that list was Awak Kuier last June.

The main challenger for Aces is New York Liberty. It was reinforced at once by two career MVP winners: the 2019 MVP With Jonquel Jones and the previous year’s winner By Breanna Stewart.

Liberty is one of three WNBA teams that have been in the league since the beginning, but they have never won a championship.

However, the most followed individual of the season that starts on Friday night can be found in the Phoenix Mercury team. Having been imprisoned in Russia for almost a year, he has languished Brittney Griner returns to the WNBA courts after one missed season in the ranks of her familiar team.

