HS analysis Australian news can no longer be shared on Facebook – It tells about a global redistribution that is also reflected in Finland

Facebook blocked the sharing of Australian news on its service. In the coming months, Finland will also have to consider similar issues due to the EU directive, writes Jussi Pellinen, HS’s head of economics and policy.

I tried on Thursday to share on Facebook news from Australian broadcaster ABC. A Facebook error message said sharing is not possible.

“This publication cannot be shared. In response to Australian government legislation, Facebook restricts the publication of news links and publications on Australian news sites. The publication and distribution of news links to Australian publications is restricted worldwide, ”the service announced in clear Finnish.