Renault showed its strength at the car fair that started on Monday, but behind the scenes the pressure to do something for Euro cars is growing, writes HS car producer Esa Juntunen.

Monday morning was one celebration for Francophiles.

French Daft Punk's the rhythms rang out loud when something else truly French was brought to the stage at the Geneva Motor Show.

The car manufacturer Renault introduced the bright yellow Renault 5 electric car. Managing director Luca de Meo there was one smile, because another French car, Scenic, was just awarded the best in Europe.

We talked about driving in Paris. We talked about the electricity bills of the French.

“This is a fight to recreate the European car industry. This is a car made in Europe. We've shown that it's possible, even though others have said it wouldn't work,” de Meo impaled Viitos-Rellu.

Vive la France!

A little while ago de Meo hinted at a merger with other euro companies, so that the automotive industry of the old continent would survive at all.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo photographed on Monday in Geneva.

“Rellun” Behind the confidence that woke up on Monday is a Europe of dividing lines.

Renault had an almost empty stage to deliver its good news in Geneva, as the other European giants didn't bother to attend.

Even though the fair is in neutral Switzerland, we are in a French-speaking area. For example, they were comprehensively displayed at the Munich auto show in Germany in the fall German brands.

In Geneva, it was reported how the automotive media had voted in the Car of the Year in Europe competition. French journalists voted for a French car, German journalists voted for a German.

European efforts have been made to unify the economy since the ancestor of the EU, i.e. the coal and steel community. Nevertheless, the Frenchman drives statistically Renault or Peugeotand the Germans Volkkar, Mersu or Audi. It should come as no surprise that Italy's favorite is Fiat and the Czech Republic Škoda.

All domestic brands.

Europe is also becoming electrified out of sync. The Volkswagen group first rushed to bring electric cars, but now already dropping their prices.

The French, on the other hand, are eager to compete for cheap electric cars. Citroën managed first with a small one with his ë-c3 car.

It is difficult to get the industry to blow into one coal from these settings.

Monday was a good day for Rellu. Renault Scenic E-Tech was chosen as car of the year in Europe.

“Europe the automotive industry faces a challenge from both the East and the West,” Luca de Meo continued on Monday. Chinese electric cars come from the east, American Tesla from the west.

De Meo reminded that the predecessor of the Renault 5 with a combustion engine was released right in the midst of crises:

“History repeats itself, because 50 years ago the company was in a complicated situation: the oil crisis, inflation got out of control and society had completely new expectations for motoring. It's a bit like what we're experiencing today, isn't it?”

His interpretation is, of course, that the French car solves the problems. With its price tag of around 25,000–30,000 euros, the Renault 5 is undeniably an attractive game for big cities.

It does not change the global situation. Renault really needs to think about what the money is enough for. The company barely made a couple of million euros in profit last year, but for example the German one Mercedes-Benz twenty million.

According to the Reuters news agency, Rellu is being treated as a potential acquisition target in the market.

Must remember that euro companies are not “alone” in their own countries. Renault works closely with Japanese car companies.

A Finnish driver can taste concrete results: go and take turns sitting in a Renault Captur and a Mitsubishi ASX. They are same car.

The clearest example of cross-border cooperation is Stellantis, which has numerous car brands under its umbrella. However, no one is talking”driving Stellantis“. Every brand wants to maintain its own brand, because cars are bought with emotion.

Instead, in aviation, you have to cooperate without feeling. The multinational Airbus company is Europe's answer to the American Boeing.

That's why talks about the “Airbus of cars” are becoming more common.

Mitsubishi ASX is an example of transnational cooperation. It is the same car as the Renault Captur.

Let's get back To Geneva. The fact that a brand is not at the car fair does not mean a geo-economic dispute. The phenomenon called the internet ate away the importance of trade fairs.

There is, however, symbolism in Messuhalli. Together with its sister brand Dacia, Renault reserved the middle part of the hall for itself. Based on the fair map they are in moti like the village of the French cartoon hero Asterix.

Chinese challengers are placed on the edges, like warriors threatening a Gallic village. Rellu can celebrate today alone with his own like Asterix at the homecoming party, but soon he will need friends.