HS Analysis | Are the climate guru’s speeches based on science at all? A storm of objections arose from Petteri Taalasen’s statements

WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas criticizes Finland’s climate policy for underestimating fossil emission reductions and for overemphasizing carbon sinks. Researchers wonder about the statements. It’s partly a matter of perspective, writes HS’s Heli Saavalainen.

In international perhaps the most influential Finn in the climate debate, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization WMO Petteri Taalashas confused Finnish researchers.

The reason for the surprise is Taalas’s speeches about Finland’s climate policy and forests and their carbon sinks. The claims are even the opposite of what the majority of the scientific community and the Finnish climate panel consisting of top scientists have presented.

The most recent critical voice has been raised by an environmental organization: a week ago, the Finnish Nature Conservancy sent Taalas’ employer WMO an open letter. Pontimena was Taalasen interview in March Ylen First thing in the morning.

According to the letter, Taalas’ claims have a negative impact on Finland’s national climate policy. The WMO is asked to clarify how widely the Secretary-General’s speeches are based on climate science and whether they represent the position of the organization as a whole.

Petteri Taalas has been the Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization since 2016. The task of the organization under the UN is, among other things, to coordinate the cooperation of climate experts.

The statements of Taalas, who is also called the climate guru, arouse criticism, among other things, about the importance of carbon sinks in curbing climate change.

Taalas criticizes Finland’s climate policy for placing too much emphasis on carbon sinks in forests, when in his opinion the core issue is reducing fossil emissions.

“Finland’s climate debate has been on some strange tracks. The proportions have been lost at times,” Taalas writes in his work published in 2021 Climate change through the eyes of a meteorologist (Oak).

According to Taalas, the specialty of Finland is focusing attention on carbon sinks: how much more carbon dioxide is absorbed by forests than released into the atmosphere. However, the climate problem cannot be solved without addressing the use of fossil energy, Taalas emphasizes.

Researchers are in their godfathers. No researcher properly familiar with the matter has claimed that fossil emissions should not be interfered with. Both the reduction of fossil emissions and carbon sinks are needed to bring global warming to a tolerable level.

Finland’s emission reduction goals are defined in the Climate Act, where the goals will become progressively stricter in 2030, 2040 and 2050. The goal of carbon neutrality in 2035 is also based on sinks.

The Finnish climate panel listed in February guidelines towards a carbon-neutral Finland. According to the report, fossil emissions from energy and other industries are decreasing even faster than predicted, so there is no great concern in this regard. On the other hand, the collapse of land use carbon sinks makes it difficult to achieve the goal.

A buck says that he considers Finland’s goal of carbon neutrality positive in itself and worth pursuing.

“Carbon sinks are definitely one part of climate change mitigation, but the most important thing is getting rid of fossil fuels,” Taalas tells HS.

“The carbon-neutral goal is based on carbon sinks, but with the slowdown in forest growth and also increased logging, there will be problems with the goal. What to do then is a political question.”

According to Taalas, Finland has made exemplary progress in reducing emissions, the third most in the world between 2005 and 2019. He also emphasizes the importance of forest growth as a carbon sequester.

“Finland’s well-growing forests have significantly sequestered carbon over the past 50 years. According to the Natural Resources Center, growth has slowed down due to the age structure of the forests.”

Forests have been a net carbon sink throughout the statistical history of Finnish greenhouse gases, i.e. in the years 1990–2021. There is no more recent information yet.

During the last ten years, however, the carbon sink has clearly decreased. According to Luonnonvarakeskus (Luke), the background is not only the weakening of growth, but also logging, which has remained abundant.

If the trend of 2010–2021 continues, forests will become a source of emissions in Finland in 2025, states the Finnish Environment Agency (Syke) in its recent report.

According to Syke, the clearest way to remedy the situation is to reduce logging. At the current logging level, Finland is unable to meet the goals set by the EU member states.

Taalas defends Finnish use of forests. He reminds that Finland benefits economically from the use of forests and forests are part of the welfare state’s funding.

“For forests, the biggest thing globally is stopping the destruction of non-renewable tropical forests. It is a problem on a different level than the felling of forests in Finland. However, boreal forests regenerate in 50–100 years.”

Research in the light, increasing deforestation is not an act of climate change.

For example, the Finnish Climate Panel stated in his report in May 2022, that the amount of wood removed from the forest will reduce the carbon stock for a long time.

My heart rate leading researcher Sampo Soimakallion According to The scenarios of the international climate panel IPCC are based on them, among other things.

“The IPCC scenarios contain two messages. There is a need to achieve a hugely steep decrease in fossil emissions, and at the same time increase carbon sequestration. Sinks have to be increased despite the fact that emissions are being pushed down,” says Soimakallio.

Forest biomass has replaced and can replace fossil emissions. According to Soimakallio, however, there is an inevitable exchange relationship between the use of biomass and the land use sink: the more biomass is taken, the smaller the sink becomes.

“The phenomenon is global”, says Soimakallio.

Finland chairman of the climate panel Markku Ollikainen resemble on his blogthat Finland is not alone in its sink policy, but its framework can be found in the Finnish and EU legislation concerning the land use sector.

“Talks that there is a carbon sink bias in Finland and that the matter is not being considered in other countries are completely unfounded,” writes Ollikainen in response to a representative of the Finnish Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK) to the column.

Regarding forests, research and discussion have also taken place in Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Denmark and Estonia.

“Finland should focus on genuine climate challenges and not fall into misguided confrontations and incorrect claims,” ​​states Ollikainen.

A buck words matter. He has influence and is also listened to.

The UN’s WMO hosts the IPCC secretariat. IPCC reports serve as the basis for international climate negotiations.

In Finland, Taalas is often consulted by parliamentary committees, for example. During the elections, the Basic Finns in particular justified their viewpoints with Taalas’s statements, stressing that Finland should not do more than others.

It is particularly problematic that it is not always clear from Taalas’s statements what the assessments he presents are based on, state Bios research unit researchers.

“Careless expert speech is easily mobilized to prevent or delay climate action,” Bios researchers stated in March.

It’s about is partly about perspectives. Taalas looks at climate change from a global perspective, where the critical problems are the increase of destructive weather phenomena, the melting of glaciers and the rise of sea water levels.

Read more: “Water shortage is the biggest risk for humanity,” says Petteri Taalas of the World Meteorological Organization

Finland’s climate policy has featured a national and European perspective recently, especially during the elections. Finland will not achieve EU obligations without a national policy to guide the development of emissions and sinks.

“It’s great that Finland has ambitious climate goals, but it’s also good to keep a global perspective in mind,” Taalas states and reminds that the target year of carbon neutrality in 2035 is defined by Finland itself.

for WMO the Finnish Nature Conservation Union, which sent the open letter, reminds that other developed countries should also set stricter than average goals.

It’s about fairness and justice. The poorest countries, which have not caused the change, are already suffering from climate destruction.

“It is the duty of the industrialized countries to act at the forefront. It is a responsibility based on historical emissions and financial ability, which is also included in the Paris climate agreement”, emphasizes the conservation expert of the Nature Conservation Union Hanna Aho.

Also UN Secretary General in March António Guterres appealed to developed countries to advance their goals towards 2040. He reminded that climate change cannot be controlled at the current pace.