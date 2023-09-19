HS Analysis | Are Russia, China and North Korea becoming a threesome?

Beijing

Is it A cooperation between Russia, China and North Korea forming in the corner of Eurasia, which will benefit Russia in the war against Ukraine?

The leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un left for home on Sunday from his rare and spectacular visit to Russia. Right after that, China’s top foreign policy representative, the foreign minister, came to Russia for a visit Wang Yi.

According to the US, North Korea is planning to sell weapons to Russia, which is starting to lack them and ammunition. An interesting question is what China – the main diplomatic and economic supporter of both countries – thinks about the mutual rapprochement of its neighbors.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2nd left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd right) held talks in Moscow on Monday.

China’s and studied Russian relations for a long time Alexander Korolev said to the British for the BBCthat Russia and North Korea will not engage in military cooperation without China’s approval.

Both countries, which are suffering under sanctions, are significantly dependent on China’s trade and support.

According to Korolev, an Australian researcher at the University of New South Wales, China might even consider North Korea’s armed support to Russia to be good. It won’t stain China’s hands, but it would help Russia in the war.

The United States is keeping a close eye so that products subject to sanctions do not just leave China for Russia. It suspects China of selling dual-use products, such as drones, which can be used in both peaceful operations and war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in the Russian Far East last week.

Part on the other hand, the experts believe that the rapprochement between Russia and North Korea seems threatening to China as well. North Korea is also unpredictable from China’s point of view.

Japanese Nikkei news agency according to intelligence sources, China would have refused the joint military exercise of the three countries, which Russia and North Korea would have presented to China.

Both China and Russia have organized many military exercises.

Officially, China dismissed the meeting between Russia and North Korea as a matter between the two countries that does not belong to China.

At one time, China supported the North Korean communists in the Korean War. For a long time, China has been considered the only country that has even some influence on the decisions of the isolated and nuclear-armed North Korea.

Over the years, both China and Russia have supported the sanctions imposed by the UN due to North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs. However, China is suspected to have violated them at times.

China emphasizes that he is neutral in the Russian war of aggression and that he is trying to make peace between the parties. China has also presented its own draft of possible starting points for negotiations.

In practice, China has been Russia’s political and economic support. China understands Russia’s imagination that the United States forced Russia to attack Ukraine.

China doesn’t even use the word “attack” for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

China does not want Russia to suffer significant losses in the war, because Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin are important allies for China in the mediation between China and the United States. And China does not want its large border neighbors to drift into internal chaos.

Putin is expected to visit China in the near future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow in March.

Scholars are divided in their opinions about how seriously China wants peace in the Ukraine war.

The majority seems to believe that peace would be pleasing to China as well, because it will greatly mess up China’s relations and trade with Western countries, especially Europe.

Some people think that prolonging the war for a while will not harm China. It has already had Russia, abandoned by others, wrapped around its economic leash. The United States, focusing its attention on Ukraine, cannot use all its power to dam China.

China would at least like the fact that cooperation between North Korea and Russia causes additional problems for the United States.