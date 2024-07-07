HS Analysis | Apple has to open up its phone’s payment chip to competitors, and now Finnish banks are horrified by the dominance

HS analysis|When you buy an iPhone with contactless payment, both the card company and Apple play a role. Now Apple’s power is breaking. Finnish banks, on the other hand, are developing a new easy e-invoice. There’s a lot going on in paying now, and in the end it’s about who pays Tiena and who pays the violins, writes financial reporter Anni Lassila.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Mobile payment revolutionized payment traffic in Finland 10 years ago. Mobile payments are based on payment cards, from which Visa and Mastercard take a slice. Apple Pay has excluded competitors from its own devices and charges a slice of payments. Finnish banks are developing an account-based payment system together again.

Ten a year ago, payment experienced a revolution in Finland. In December 2013, Danske Bank opened Mobilepay, which could be used to transfer money from one user to another with just a phone number.

The money was transferred from the sender’s card to the recipient’s account often immediately. Now fast money transfers have become commonplace.

Few may even remember, but it wasn’t long ago when money always had to be transferred using an account number and the transfer could take days between banks. Mobilepay was a revolutionary invention.

More was coming. In the spring of 2014, Apple Pay was released, and the following year, Android Pay, which later became Google Pay. They came into use in Finns’ phones a few years later.

After that, payments could be made at the store’s payment terminal by simply glancing at the contactless payment terminal with a mobile phone or smart watch. For many young people, this is self-evident, but before mobile phone payment, the payer always had to have either a card or cash on the trip.

In addition to Mobilepay and other mobile payments, online stores offer a wide variety of payment and financial services packagers such as Klarna, Paypal or the domestic Maksuturva.

“ There are also new distributors for Apaji.

Usual the consumer only sees different payment methods and chooses the most familiar or the easiest for him. But from the point of view of banks, shops, card companies and payment intermediaries, it’s about who makes money by paying and how much.

Ultimately, the price of the payment is usually paid by the consumer. For the store, it is an expense among others that increases the price of the products sold.

In addition to direct card purchases, for example, Mobilepay transfers and contactless payments for phones or smart watches are based on payment cards. International payment card companies, i.e. Visa and Mastercard, take a slice of every card payment. The slice size varies.

The store also pays for settlement services, payment terminals and perhaps payment software.

Apaji there have also been new distributors.

When it comes to mobile payments, Apple has done the same with Apple Pay as it has done with many other things: It has blocked access to its own devices from competitors. The phone’s contactless payment is based on the nfc chip in the phone. Apple has not allowed other service providers to access it.

Therefore, Apple has been able to collect a slice of each payment for itself as well. Apple’s phones are so popular that payment card issuers, i.e. banks, have agreed to pay Apple a fee for each payment in order to include their cards in Apple’s service.

“ In theory, it would be most efficient if payments were transferred from one account to another without intermediaries.

in the EU the commission’s competition department has been investigating Apple’s actions on the payment side for four years already, because the commission believes that Apple is using its dominant market position in a prohibited way in this matter as well.

Apple made an offer to the commission in January of this year, in which it offers to open up access to the payment or NFC chip and, for example, facial recognition, to competitors for free.

The commission has not yet made a decision on the matter, but according to the news agency Reuters, one should be coming already during the summer.

It brings new dimensions to payment. Mobilepay already said in March that by the end of the year, Mobilepay will also be able to pay contactless payments by phone, if Apple’s NFC opens. Until now, the use of Mobilepay in brick-and-mortar stores has remained marginal, at least in Finland.

Consumer you don’t see commissions from Apple or the card companies, but the payers are banks and stores. But ultimately, any additional costs will trickle down to consumers in the form of higher prices.

At least in theory, it would be most advantageous if payments were transferred directly from one bank account to another without numerous intermediaries.

Finnish banks have tried to develop payment services that work directly from one account to another, with which they could defend their own share in the payment business against international waste and Mobilepay. So far, success in this area has been poor.

“ Ultimately, all the additional costs trickle down to consumers in the form of higher prices.

OP developed its own mobile wallet Pivo in the 2010s, which was open to customers of other banks as well. In the spring, OP said that it would stop Pivo completely in September of this year.

“Developing and maintaining a local application for one bank was simply not profitable,” says the manager responsible for everyday services Masa Peura from the OP.

In 2022, Mobilepay, founded by Danske Bank, but then separated from it, merged with the Norwegian bank-owned payment application Vips. OP was originally supposed to be involved in the joint venture, but it was left out as a result of the investigation by the competition authority.

OP, On the other hand, Nordea, S-bank and Aktia already developed the Siirto system in 2016, with which money could be transferred from one account to another without delay, also between banks. The transfer still exists, and you can transfer money with a mobile number between OP and Nordea accounts and in some online stores.

However, in money transfers from one user to another, Siirto has been left at the feet of Mobilepay, and it is rarely encountered in online shopping.

responsible for Nordea’s personal customer business in Finland Jani Eloranta According to Siirro, the development of the transfer was limited by the interpretations of the issues in which cooperation is possible.

Others were overtaken in development. In addition to Mobilepay, you can also use Apple Cash, for example, to transfer money from one Apple user to another.

Last in December, however, Nordea and OP said that they would continue the development work by establishing a new joint venture. Now, a system is being developed on the basis of Siirro, where merchants and other billers can send e-invoices to the customer with just a phone number.

The plan is to further develop the account-based and phone number-based payment method also in the online store and in money transfers between users. The approval of the Competition Agency has been applied for the cooperation.

The banks believe that the payment market has become so international that competition legislation is no longer an obstacle to national cooperation between banks. Other banks are also believed to be interested in the joint venture.

“We believe that there is an order for a national solution in this time,” says Eloranta of Nordea.

For example, it would be desirable to be able to pay in your home country, even if the connections to international card systems are interrupted for one reason or another.