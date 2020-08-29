HS analysis Anti-racism riots, coronavirus and economic woes darken mood in US – Trump now hangs on arms and skin color

Parents readers may remember the shootings at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999. Two high school boys killed twelve high school students, one teacher, and themselves in an extraordinary massacre that shocked the United States.

The shootings were followed by a heated debate over how access to weapons should be hampered. This should never be allowed or hurt again, politicians spoke.

But it has happened. Since the spring of 1999, nine mass shootings have been seen, with more deaths than in Columbine. The Texas Church shooting killed 27 people, the Orlando nightclub 50 and the Las Vegas massacre a record 59 people. There is always a new record to be beaten, like in sports competitions.

Defenders of weapons have taken the win every time you look at the big picture. Despite many legislative tightenings, today about one in five guns is acquired without checking the buyer’s background information. About 328 million Americans have a total of about 400 million weapons.

More than a year after the Columbine massacre, the small Utah town of Virgin ordered gun ownership mandatory. The mayor of the city at the time said he had received the idea from a Georgian city that had the same order.

Protesters gathered at National Mall in Washington for an anti-racism march on Friday.

Here in culture has grown almost to adulthood Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who shot two people dead on Tuesday this week and wounded one in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse had arrived from neighboring Illinois to defend local businesses from the riots that haunted the city. He was chased by a crowd and shot three people in confusing circumstances.

The riots originated when a white unarmed man was shot dead by white police in Kenosha Jacob Blakea seven times on the back. Four of the shots hit, and Blake was paralyzed.

As we live in the era of cell phone cameras, videos have been seen of both shots. Perhaps the most confusing of these is one in which Rittenhouse, who shot a total of three people, leaps his hands upwards towards the cops, clearly ready to surrender, a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle hanging around his neck. Someone shouts from the sidelines that Rittenhouse has fired at people.

When Rittenhouse gets close to the police cars, the cars set off. No one seems to be interested in this man carrying a gun, but is told to shout out to stay out of the way.

After that, Rittenhouse went on his travels. He was arrested the next day in Illinois.

How is it possible that an unarmed man is shot and a man carrying a gun who has shot others is not caught?

“Because for some people, black skin is the most threatening of all weapons,” the comedian summed up Trevor Noah, which dates back to the popular Daily Show program.

The organizers of the New York anti-racism march also spoke in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Friday.

Arms and skin color. The President now hangs his hopes on these two themes Donald Trumpwho is trying to win the November election for a second term. They are his last straws for some Americans to forget about his miserable coronavirus epidemic and the resulting collapse of the economy.

This was seen at the Republican Party meeting when Trump attacked Democrats, saying the party “stands in support of anarchists, agitators, rioters, robbers and flag-burners”.

Trump condemned the riots seen this summer in Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago and New York, but he did not mention where they originated.

Among them, events other than Kenosha began when white police suffocated an unarmed black man George Floydin In Minneapolis in late May.

Floyd’s killing re-launched the widespread Black Lives Matter movement (BLM), which calls for an end to police violence against blacks. The BLM originated with several black men shot by police earlier in 2013.

There were thousands of people around the pool at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday.

For Republicans BLM activists are a garbage sack like left-wing Antifa that threatens U.S. security and must be defended against.

A white couple of Missouri lawyers from Missouri were invited as special guests to the Republican Party Conference Mark and Patricia McCloskey. They went public – nothing but – as a result of cell phone videos.

The videos filmed in late June showed Mark waving his AR-15 rifle and Patricia his handgun at BLM protesters marching along a private road in front of their 52-room house in St. Louis.

Mark McCloskey said the protesters had threatened to kill the couple and their dogs and burn their palace-like home. No violence was used in the situation.

The McCloskeys have received a lot of ridicule from liberal America. To the Conservatives and Republicans, on the other hand, they are heroes who know how to defend themselves. Self-defense is especially needed in those states and cities run by Democrats.

The conservative media has also begun to build a hero’s myth about Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot in Kenosha. A popular presenter of the Conservative favorite channel Fox Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that it is pointless to wonder if looting or arson would be followed by murder.

“What shock are we in when a 17-year-old had to maintain order when no one else could? People in charge of Wisconsin, from the governor [demokraatti] refused to obey the law. They watched from the sidelines as Kenosha burned. ”

Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville, Kentucky last Sunday after shooting Jacob Blake.

Trump now trying to paint himself a president who maintains law and order. He has sought to appeal to the vital white religious right, which, alongside the Bible, has a special love for weapons and a macho leadership culture.

Trump has already won the heart of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was watching Trump at the presidential election in Iowa last January, in the front row.

In addition, Trump has prepared the people for the idea that he will not necessarily accept the election result. Because of the coronary virus, many Americans would like to vote by mail, but extensive postal voting would, in Trump’s opinion, lead to the biggest election scam in history.

Such speeches do not bode well in Wisconsin either. The state held primary elections for Democrats in April, rejecting a total of 23,000 postal votes. The reason was often that the ballot papers had been filled in incorrectly or incompletely.

Number 23,000 somehow feels familiar. Yes only, Trump won the Democrat Hillary Clinton with only 22,748 votes cast in Wisconsin in the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s election victory was then caught in three states (Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan), where he beat Clinton by a total of only about 80,000 votes.

The country has drifted to the point of explosion as a result of racial riots. The stress and economic worries created by the coronavirus further darken the mood. The boycotts of sports leagues are helping to create the mood that now everything is wrong somehow.

If this barrel of gunpowder thrown on November 3 the President – or his demonized by the other party – at the entrance to the serious allegations that someone is overpowered elections, hell may be loose and American kylerittenhouset may leave a number of streets.

Even if the worst threats do not materialize, U.S. society will be a purulent open wound far into the future after this year’s events, whatever the name of the election winner.