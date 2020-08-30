HS analysis An intolerable attack on the core of democracy, said the federal president – such a group is the Reichsburgers who rushed to the parliament building in Berlin

Berlin

Saturday night Demonstrations in Berlin crossed the line. Disaster, many Germans commented. An intolerable attack on the core of democracy, said the federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In an anti-coronation demonstration the extremists involved succeeded in breaking the fence that had isolated the German parliament, the parliament building, from the demonstration area. The protesters ran up the stairs of the parliament building, where police stopped them.

President of the Greens Anna-Lena Baerbock used the #niewieder tag on Twitter to refer to the case, referring to the Nazi regime and the Holocaust. Also a Member of Parliament for the opposite political camp, AfD Alice Weidel considered the action “completely unacceptable”.

The rush was stopped, but police carried the toughest protesters out of the area late in the evening. About 300 riot-fed protesters were arrested on Saturday.

On Sunday, the protests continued. Police arrested people near the Victory Column in the morning, and in the afternoon thousands of protesters began to gather again.

To the House of Commons last July, Greenpeace activists also managed to climb, but the burden of history feels particularly heavy on the Germans as far-right hooligans seek the building.

The Nazis came to power in 1933 after the arson of the parliament building. In the spring of 1945, a Soviet red flag fluttered on the roof of the same house.

Police were stopped by protesters on the steps of the parliament building.

Now the rush was stopped on the stairs, but as a symbolic act it was unbearable for many. There are a lot of people in Germany who personally remember one or two totalitarian regimes. This year marks the 31st anniversary of the collapse of the GDR, the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II and the end of Nazi rule in the spring.

The value of democracy and the rule of law is taken seriously in Germany – except in certain disturbing circles.

Who the protesters who sought to enter the parliament were, and what do they want? In Germany, the word reichsbürger is commonly used for them. The word Reich refers to the German Empire, whose early black-and-white-red flag they use as their emblem.

A protester carrying the Imperial flag on Saturday in Berlin.

It is a heterogeneous far-right anarchist movement that has emerged in German demonstrations over the past decade.

Their thinking is based on an alternative reality that the Reichsburgers even violently defend: they do not recognize the current form of government, legislation or institutions in Germany. This is also the basis for the strange-sounding demand for “the liberation of the German people”.

According to the German Constitutional Protection Authority, the Reichsburgers are not systematically organized and their ideology is heterogeneous. Anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial are typical. According to official data for 2018, there were about 19,000 people in this group.

The aim of the Reichsburgers is to break up trust in society. When the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic are provoking criticism from some people, they are fueling and reinforcing dissatisfaction.

Of the Empire symbols are also used by one of Germany’s most well-known popular promoters at the moment, who became a celebrity as a vegan cook Attila Hildmann.

Attila Hildmann on Saturday in Berlin.

Hildmann was arrested in a demonstration on Saturday near the Russian embassy. On his own Telegram, he had, before the protest, urged protesters to seek the embassies of both Russia and the United States to “ask for the liberation of the German people”.

In the past, he has also used St. George’s ribbon, which is considered a hallmark of the Putinists, on his wrist during protests.

The attempt to attack the parliament building was a victory for Hildmann and a testament to the loyalty of his followers: he had shared with his followers capturing images of the parliament building in the week before the demonstration.

Saturday The anti-coronation protest seen in Berlin, as well as the protests it fueled, was probably the largest corona protest to date: according to official estimates, there were about 40,000 protesters on the street.

It would be wrong to say that everyone involved was neo-Nazis, far-right or even believers in conspiracy theories. There were also ordinary people among them, who, for example, often think that the mask obligation for children in practically all public spaces is simply simply too much.

The emphasis of the protesters ranged from our Father prayers Bill Gates conspiracies and emblems of rainbow flags on the flags of several countries, the German Länder – and the German Empire.

But even those ordinary peace-lovers marched with neo-Nazis and anti-constitutional right-wing radicals. The confusion and mixing of ideas and goals is a confusing phenomenon.

It, that there are dissatisfied in so many different camps adds to the political unpredictability of the situation. A clear majority of Germans are in favor of the current regime and its coronary virus restrictions. While stability and confidence are strong, the groups that are now waving it are also very visible.

Next year, Germany will hold parliamentary elections. Then the political field is open, not least because the Chancellor has led Germany for 15 years Angela Merkel opt out of politics.