After seeing Tenet, many depart the theater puzzled – This story explains what’s actually occurring in Christopher Nolan’s novelty and why

The HS reporter watched Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet 3 times and browse the wildest hypothesis on the web. On this story, he tells what he thinks is going on within the movie and why, from historical stone work to the top of historical past.

For subscribers

Jussi Ahlroth HS