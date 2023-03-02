HS Analysis | ACP crippled Finnish exports for nothing

Despite the tough talk and the strong strike, the tightrope walkers had to settle for salary increases as large as those in other fields, writes HS’s political editor Teemu Muhonen.

Of the stragglers the two-week strike in Finnish ports ends with an agreement reached on Wednesday evening.

With an exceptionally strong strike, the AKT Automotive and Transport Industry Workers’ Union tried to get its members higher salary increases than workers in other sectors get. The union aimed for increases of about 8.5 percent for two years, corresponding to German industry.

AKT failed in its goal. It had almost nothing left from the long strike.

In the contract salaries will be increased in the years 2023–2024 in accordance with the so-called general line agreed in the export industry, i.e. a total of approximately 6.1 percent.

The problem in the negotiations was that in the collective agreement of the stevedores, the percentage increases are changed to increases in cents with a certain coefficient. This so-called “centitization” results in an additional cost of approximately 0.2 percentage points, so the total wages rise by 6.3 percent.

Since AKT’s counterparty, Port Operators, did not agree to even this small crossing of the general line, the dispute was finally resolved with a classic trick: the contract period was extended by one month from two years to 25 months.

The extra month means that the cost effect of the contract for two years is more or less in line with the general line. Employees will receive their next salary increase a month later, which means savings for employers.

Overloaders also receive a lump sum of 1,100 euros. It is bigger than the so-called main opener of the labor market round, i.e. Teollisuusliito’s one-time payment of 400 euros in the technology industry.

But even this does not mean that AKT got a better deal than Teollisuusliittu. The one-time installment for stevedores is larger because they will receive their general increase in two installments this year.

The employees of the industrial union in the technology industry will receive a general raise for the whole of this year as early as April, allowing them to enjoy a higher salary earlier. The stevedores will receive a larger lump sum, as if in compensation for the fact that part of their permanent salary increases will not be paid until the end of the year.

“ ACP could probably have obtained a similar contract without the strike.

ACP despite an exceptionally heavy strike, stuck to an agreement it could probably have reached without the strikes. Why did this happen?

The negotiations can be seen as evidence that the employer side has decided to impose the so-called export-led model on the Finnish labor market, if only by force. If the stevedores had been able to overcome wage increases in the technology industry with a strike, the credibility of the entire general line would have been seriously eroded.

The employer side wants to establish an agreement system for the Finnish labor market, where the parties in the key export sectors, i.e. primarily the technology industry, determine in their agreement the reserve for wage increases for other sectors as well. If AKT’s Kokko had wiped out the chairman of Teollisuusliitto Riku Aalton with the agreed wage increases on the table, the Confederation of Industry would not necessarily be willing to open wage rounds anymore.

That is why the employer side was ready to accept a long strike from the ACP, even if its effects on the Finnish national economy and companies would have been felt. At the weekend, AKT slowly began to bend, when the spectacular victory the union was aiming for was not within reach.

Overloaders are not in the pay pit. Therefore, it may not be vital to them whether salary increases are six or eight percent in two years.

For the fairly recent chairman of the ACP, the difference is still like night and day. Ismo Kokko wanted to show the employer side that the solution for the export industry does not bind the ACP and that the “general line” dreamed of by the employer side does not even exist. Instead, Kokko ended up showing that the export industry solution also bound ACP and that a general line exists.

In the labor market, the new presidents of the unions often have to show themselves that they are tough guys capable of taking decisive action. The employer’s back win is a direct humiliation for AKT and Ismo Koko.

However, after the agreement was reached, the representatives of the employer’s side did not languish in a pile of defiant speeches. The unwritten rules of the job market include that after an agreement, the humiliated counterparty must be congratulated and thanked for the constructive cooperation. It makes it easier to return to the negotiating table next time.

The ACP is also still in negotiations. The bus strike continues, and attempts will be made to mediate the labor dispute again from the end of the week.