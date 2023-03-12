HS Analysis | According to Biden, Ukraine “doesn’t need fighter jets now” – Marini’s Hornet comment hit a wide-spread arms aid debate

Ukraine has learned from arms aid that in many countries “no” can mean “maybe” or “what if”, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

“Is time to make a decision. Ukrainians are dying and we could really help them.”

That’s what the defense minister of Slovakia appealed last Thursday Yaroslav Nad on their Facebook pageswhen he pressured Western countries to give Ukraine the fighter jets it wanted for its fight against Russia.

Slovakia and Poland have promised to provide Ukraine with Soviet-made Mig-29 fighters, but the two countries do not want to act on the matter on their own. They want other military alliance NATO countries to join, as the Polish Ministry of Defense message news agency for AP.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (s.d.) stated on Friday in Ukraine that Finland could consider giving Hornet fighters to Ukraine after Finland has received its new F-35 fighters from the United States.

Comment raised the bar in Finlandbecause the prime minister was considered to have spoken too broadly to the media on a too sensitive issue that is not the president’s Sauli Niinistön according to an earlier discussion.

To Marin it is easy to understand the surprise and criticism directed at it, when you look at how cautiously, sprawlingly and even contentiously the fighter aid has been discussed in NATO among and within the member countries.

The crux of the matter is that Ukraine has requested fighter jets to strengthen its air force. Spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Juri Ihnat stated at the end of January that with around 200 fighter jets, the country would achieve its goal of achieving sovereignty in its own airspace.

Before Russia’s major attack in February 2022, Ukraine had a hundred fighter jets: Russian-made Mig-29s and different models of Sukhoi fighters. About half of them have been lost in battles, estimates the think tank IISS in his recent review and a similar count – at least 57 destroyed fighters – is on the Oryx site, which charts equipment losses.

At least 69 Russian fighter jets have been shot down, and four fighters have been damaged, says Oryx, a Dutch company that bases its information on image sources.

Ukraine has appealed to numerous countries directly and in collective arenas in order to get access to, for example, American F-16 fighter jets. At the end of January, the President of the United States Joe Biden gave the wish a cold, one-word answer: “No.”

Since the same answer has been repeated, but in a more rounded form.

“He doesn’t need F-16 fighters now,” Biden formulated In an interview with the ABC channel On February 24, “he” referring to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The previous stages in the United States have, however, raised speculation that the Biden administration will still have “M-numbers” in terms of fighter jets (to be M1-ed), like The Washington Post magazine has told.

A new slang expression twisted into a verb by the defense administration refers to how the US has long repeated that Ukraine will not be given M1 Abrams main battle tanks. Until it was decided to give them.

Similar M-units have happened, for example, in Finland, which has renounced its policy, written into the government program, that no arms aid is given to countries at war. Now it has been given a dozen times, worth hundreds of millions of euros, and more are on the way.

The United States also reversed its previous decision in which there was opposition Patriot anti-aircraft system giving to Ukraine. Now the Ukrainian soldiers are at Fort Sill, Oklahoma practicing the use of that system.

During the year, Ukraine has therefore had justified reasons to think that in many countries “no” can mean “maybe” or “what if”.

US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on February 20.

Stateside it has been feared that giving fighter jets to Ukraine could expand the war between Russia and NATO, because Ukraine would have a better ability to strike on Russia’s side than it does now. On the other hand, it has been considered that the delivery of Western fighters and the training of Ukrainian pilots take too much time and more practical help is available.

“According to the assessment of our armed forces, there is no rational basis to give him [Zelenskyille] now F-16 fighters. He needs tanks. He needs artillery. He needs air defense,” argued Biden in an interview.

Estimates of the usefulness of fighter jets by military experts vary. According to some, the fighter jets would even give Ukraine a decisive tool in its kit, while others think that perhaps too many expectations are loaded into them. Russia has a powerful air defense to back it up, which Ukraine’s losses are a clear sign of.

RUSI research institute air warfare expert Justin Bronk stated in his recent Twitter thread that “Ukraine would definitely benefit greatly” from Western fighter jets for warfare, be it aerial combat or bombing Russian targets on the ground. But there are also caveats.

“For any Western fighter that might be sent, Russian anti-aircraft missiles would be a major threat. Therefore, they should fly at very low altitudes at a distance of tens of kilometers from the front line. This would dramatically reduce the missiles’ effective firing range and target selection,” Bronk stated.

Ukrainians have assured that they would quickly learn how to use any fighter and that they are necessary to end Russia’s war of aggression.

Ukraine has proven to be a persistent fighter at the front and a skilled lobbyist internationally. That is why there is certainly hope in the country that the United States or at least other Western countries will turn their heads.

Britain for example said at the end of January quite an absolute “no” to fighters, but to Zelensky after visiting the country in February Rishi Sun too the government announced that it would consider providing fighter aid – either directly or indirectly. Zelenskyi appealed to the British Parliamentso that it would give Ukraine “wings of freedom”, i.e. fighter jets.

President of France Emmanuel Macron in turn Has saidthat there is no “taboo” associated with French fighters and they might be donated later.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in turn resist talking about fighter assistance, but previously the country agreed to give Ukraine Leopard 2 battle tanks after a long struggle. Germany demanded Including the United States in tank talks, as happened when Biden announced the donation of Abrams tanks.

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers practiced using Leopard 2 A4 tanks in Świętoszów, western Poland, in mid-February.

Ukrainian the worst side lobbyists have been the Estonian government, according to which fighter jets should be provided as soon as possible.

“[Hävittäjien lähettämistä vastaan] all that’s left are the zombie arguments we’ve heard before during this war – that the Ukrainians are incompetent or that it would expand the war or whatever,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu stated in February According to Business Insider magazine.

Estonia itself does not have fighter jets to provide, but the weight of its words is increased by the fact that Estonia’s military aid to Ukraine corresponds to already a good percentage About Estonia’s gross national product.

However, the United States plays the most decisive role in providing fighter assistance. For example, Poland would have wanted to give its Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine already in the spring of last year, but The Biden administration pressed Poland to withdraw from the project.

Polish as a thought was that it would have taken the Mig-29 fighters to the US NATO air base in Ramstein, Germany, from where they would have been transported to the Ukrainian Air Force.

“The idea of ​​fighter jets in the possession of the US government, departing from a US-NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace over which Russia and Ukraine are fighting, causes serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” stated A spokesman for the US Department of Defense John Kirby in March of last year.

Discourse on the surface, fighter assistance seems to have frozen in place for a year, but time also flows from here on out. Decisions in Western countries will certainly be influenced by the combat events in Ukraine and possible shocking news and the resulting public pressure.

For example, in the Bosnian war, the United States and NATO launched their air war against the Serbian forces in August 1995, when dozens of people had been killed by a grenade attack on a market in Sarajevo. Determination was preceded by years of chasing.

The peace agreement was signed in December 1995, three and a half years after the siege of Sarajevo and the start of the war.

Joe Biden has a presidential election ahead of him next year, which increases the pressure to act decisively against Russia. He is regularly reminded of that when several members of Congress from both major parties are persuading Biden to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

“I believe that there is enough pressure in Congress in both parties [Bidenin suuntaan], that we can deliver to Ukraine what it needs to win this battle. What else are we trying to do in Ukraine?” stated Interviewed by the ABC channel chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican of Texas Michael McCaul at the end of February.

In Ukraine, such expressions of support are welcomed. It is difficult for the country to criticize or criticize the Biden administration, because otherwise it has supported Ukraine with great generosity.

The US gave Ukraine about 20 billion dollars worth of military aid last year. The sum is about ten percent compared to Ukraine’s pre-war GDP.