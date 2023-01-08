HS Analysis | A year ago there was time to soar above the clouds, not anymore – Sweden gathers to think about war and defense

The heavyweights of Sweden’s security policy will once again gather in the fells of Sälen to discuss war and peace. Last year, Sälen’s discussions had a different tone.

In January 2022, Sweden’s traditional Sälen security conference was held in Stockholm due to the pandemic, where the opening speech was given by the Minister of Defense of the Social Democrats Peter Hultqvist.

The title of his speech was Swedish defense and global sustainability.

The conference program also included discussions on climate change, energy and Sweden’s space strategy.

How far away the days seem, when speculations about space could fit on the security policy agenda.

Of course, there were also discussions about NATO, to which Sweden was not included by Defense Minister Hultqvist and Foreign Minister Ann Linden joining now or in the future.

A year ago in January, the security situation in Europe was already extremely tense, when Russia threatened its military power on the borders of Ukraine and demanded that NATO should not accept new members.

Former Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Russia’s actions and NATO came up widely in Sälen a year ago, but there was still faith in a negotiated solution then.

In January 2022, Russia was still negotiating the situation with the United States.

“The mere fact that the parties have sat down and talked for eight hours, and that it has been continued through diplomatic means, is positive,” said Foreign Minister Linde in an interview with HS.

At the time, Swedish ministers strongly condemned Russia’s actions and threats.

Recently, Linde revealed that he had already been startled by the Russian foreign minister in December 2021 Sergei Lavrov of use. Sweden served as the 2021 OSCE chairmanship, which had invited foreign ministers to the Stockholm summit.

In Stockholm, Lavrov met the American foreign minister after a long time by Anthony Blinken.

In Stockholm, the foreign ministers of the world gathered for dinner. During that time, according to Linde, there was a turning point that changed everything.

“Lavrov made it very clear that they no longer believe in the European security order. They wanted a different security order. It was quite shocking,” Linde told Sweden In an interview with Yleisradio last month.

According to him, the foreign ministers present were confused by the situation. They began to question Lavrov, who, according to Linde, had justified his view with an alternative view of history.

“It [Lavrovin tulkinta historiasta] upset the US Secretary of State,” Linde said.

The atmosphere at the dinners was electrifying, and everyone knew that something serious was happening, Linde described.

That was the end of Sweden’s chairmanship of the OSCE, whose themes were human rights and equality.

Now a year later, security policy themes and headlines have changed.

The Sälen security conference will be held again at Sälen’s tunturi hotel, where the opening speech will be given by the prime minister representing the moderate coalition Ulf Kristersson.

The title of his speech is Sweden’s role in NATO.

The Sälen security conference Folk och Försvar starts on Sunday and ends on Wednesday. The heavy set of Swedish and Nordic security policy gathers in the discussions organized in the Swedish fell landscapes.

In addition to Prime Minister Kristersson, the Finnish Foreign Minister will be heard on Sunday morning Pekka Haaviston and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaking engagements.

HS follows the Sälen conference on site and reports on the event.

The current one the seriousness of the security policy situation is evident from the conference program.

In addition to the war of aggression started by Russia, the discussions deal with Sweden’s defense, the consequences of NATO membership and the activities of civil society in wars and crises.

The headlines mention the word Total National Defense (totalförsvaret), which applies to everyone over the age of 16 in Sweden.

The role of the corporate world and business life in national defense is opened, for example, by a powerful figure in Swedish economic life Marcus Wallenbergwho serves, among other things, as chairman of the board of the defense equipment manufacturer Saab.

Speeches will also be heard from the commander of the Swedish Defense Forces by Micael BydénSwedish Foreign Minister From Tobias Billström and the Minister of Defense From Pål Jonson and the Minister of Civil Preparedness From Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

From the Commander of the Swedish Defense Forces, Micael Bydén.

To the same at the same time, an event called Folk Och Fred is also organized in Sälen, which has gained attention in Sweden thanks to its large number of participants.

The event, which is being organized for the third time, says that it will challenge Sälen’s traditional conference. On its website, the event says it opposes NATO and promotes disarmament.

Swedish security policy expert Patrik Oksanen according to many participants of the event have a background as producers of Kremlin propaganda, and in addition, Russian propaganda is shared on the Facebook pages of the organizers.

“Folk och Fred is one of many loud voices in Moscow whose goal is to sharpen our focus on what this conflict is about. This is not only about the freedom of Ukraine, but about the freedom of all of us and what kind of world we want to live in,” Oksanen writes thought workshop in the text published by Frivärld.

The Sälen Conference has been organized since 1946. Commander Micael Bydén’s comment on the significance of the Sälen conference in 2023 has been published on the website of the Swedish Defense Forces.

Text according to the title the event is now more important than ever.