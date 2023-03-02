HS Analysis | A trip from Siunti to the center of Helsinki would cost as much as a couple of stops on the tram – HSL is considering a major reform

HSL announced detailed calculations of the new ticket price system. Many HSL municipalities support a flat tariff, which would increase ticket prices in Helsinki.

1.3. 18:03 | Updated 9:18

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) has refined the calculations for the new ticket price system, which the HSL board is scheduled to decide on this spring.

Opposite are the flat tariff and the current zone system with the latest prices. A flat tariff would practically mean that a trip from Siunti to the center of Helsinki would cost as much as a couple of stops on the tram.

According to HSL’s new calculations, in a flat tariff, a one-time ticket covering the entire area would be 3.50 euros and a season ticket 74.90 euros.

In the current system, the price of a one-time ticket in AB and BC zones would rise from the current 3.10 euros to 3.40 euros, and for a 30-day season ticket from 70.60 euros to 74.50 euros. In the continuous savings subscription of the HSL application, the season ticket is cheaper.

The price increase can be explained, among other things, by the removal of the value-added discount, inflation and the completion of large rail projects, which is reflected in capital costs.

Last in the fall, the reform of the ticket price system was popularly left to rest, because there was enough political friction in preparing the budget. It was also clear that the HSL board did not have a consensus on which direction the taxi system should be taken.

In HSL’s largest municipality, Helsinki, there is strong political opposition to equalizing ticket prices throughout the region. In all different calculation models, a flat tariff would mean that the tickets for Helsinki passengers would become even more expensive than inflation.

Instead, in Vantaa and Espoo, a flat tariff is seen as a way to get rid of the zone boundary that divides both cities in two. At the same time, the prices of the longest public transport journeys would be cheaper.

HSL:n’s detailed calculations, the ticket prices have been granularized in such a way that in all options the box office collection remains at the targeted 400 million euros, which covers about half of the traffic expenses.

HSL organized a survey about the public transport ticket system in January, to which it received approximately 10,000 responses.

47 percent of respondents estimate that a flat tariff would increase their own use of public transport. Correspondingly, 24 percent estimate that it will reduce the use of public transport.

As might be expected, long-distance travelers estimate that they will increase their travel. On short trips, especially in the inner city of Helsinki, many felt that they would lose.

HSL is planning a series ticket experiment for the spring, where the price of 10 trips would be cheaper than buying ten single tickets separately. The prices have not been decided, but it could be a helping hand for casual passers-by – and perhaps also a couple of stops for public transport trips.

Flat tariff is justified by the fact that a simple and clear model facilitates the use of public transport, and increases the transition from private cars to public transport, especially on long journeys.

Some sort of point of comparison can be sought by looking at how many more passengers have been brought in by the brisk discount of the four-zone ABCD ticket since the beginning of the year. HSL reduced the four-zone single ticket from 5.70 euros to 4.50 euros.

A monthly ticket from one end of the HSL area to the other now costs 109.70 euros instead of the previous 142.00 euros. With a continuous savings subscription, you can travel for a monthly price of 91.40 euros.

There is an increase in the number of passengers in train traffic. In January, 167,000 passengers boarded the train from D-zone Kerava, Kirkkonummi and Siuntio, which is almost 60,000 passengers more than at the time of corona restrictions a year ago.

The most however, 1.8 million passengers boarded the trains in the B zone. This is 576,000 passengers more than a year ago. In zone A, there were 643,000 more of them than a year ago, a total of more than 1.6 million.

The number of passengers in the entire HSL area has increased between December and January, so that we are only about 15 percent behind the peak figures of the time before the pandemic.

Based on the number of passengers in one month, it is really difficult to assess whether the price reduction has had any significant effect on long-distance commuters’ desire to use public transport.

However, in addition to fairness and clarity, the introduction of the flat tariff is also justified by the fact that the use of private cars will decrease as car drivers increasingly become public transport passengers.

Is this perhaps too wishful thinking? A flat tariff also raises the question of what are the effects on land use if it is just as cheap to travel from afar as from near. Is the community structure disintegrating?

In a station-by-station comparison, the Kehärada stations Myyrmäki, Leinelä and Kivistö have reached above the pre-pandemic level. The number of passengers at Kivistö station has already increased by 28 percent over the 2019 level, probably boosted by housing production.

Show it is clear that the current zoning model of the HSL area needs to be reformed somehow, because the path of price increases leads to a decrease in the popularity of public transport.

The two-zone model proposed as a compromise did not receive better support than the current model, at least in HSL’s survey.

In the two-zone model, the big cities of Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and, in addition, Kauniainen would form a new A-zone. The other five HSL member municipalities Kerava, Tuusula, Kirkkonummi, Siuntio and Sipoo would form the B zone.

Both passengers and politicians would be happy with any system if everyone’s fares could be reduced. This is not happening if the member states do not agree to increase funding or the state does not come along.

One of the downsides of the flat tariff lies in the fact that the only municipality whose contribution would be significantly reduced is Helsinki. As the only HSL municipality, it has communicated its willingness to pay if ticket fees in its own area were to become cheaper.

In HSL’s modelling, Helsinki’s municipal share would fall by around 9.7 million euros in the flat tariff model, but passengers from Helsinki would pay 3.4 million euros more in increased ticket prices. In all other member municipalities, the share paid by passengers as ticket revenue would decrease and the municipalities’ share would increase.

HSL’s board discussed the tariff reform on Tuesday at its evening school. Political decisions on the matter are to be made on March 28.

Correction 2.3. 9:16 a.m.: A 30-day travel ticket for the ABCD zone cost 142.70 euros last year. The 118 euros mentioned earlier in the news meant the price of the savings order.