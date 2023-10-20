HS Analysis | A surprise question showed the plan of the center

Other parties wondered about the centre’s intermediate question of social and health services. The center’s plan already aims for the regional elections in 2025, political editor Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis.

Government got the parliament’s trust on Friday in the first interim question vote on social and health services of the election period. The government’s confidence was finally measured by the Sdp Krista Kiurun with a motion of no confidence, even though the center and Liike Nyt left the interim question.

The other opposition parties made their own motions of no confidence, because the center did not want to include them in its interim question. The center is trying to make a difference in the opposition to the left-wing parties, whose support party it was branded as a support party in the government last term.

In other parties, they wondered why the center wanted to put the problems of social and health services on the back burner. The social security reform made by the previous government came into full effect this year, and now the welfare regions are already making cut lists.

The plight of welfare areas is not caused Petteri Orpon (kok) on the decisions of the board. They are not even valid yet. Some in the government laughed that the center had asked itself a question.

The center the actual goal of the interim question was to make it clear that the city center is against cutting local services. When unpopular decisions are made in welfare areas, central decision-makers can say that the party did oppose them in parliament.

In the intermediate question, the center tried to shift the reason for cutting local services to the “1.4 billion euro budget cuts” outlined by Orpo’s government.

In reality, the actual cuts in the government program are no more than half a billion euros. These cuts are mainly implemented by easing the obligations of welfare areas.

The remaining approximately 900 million euros are the welfare regions’ own savings measures. The financial law enacted by the previous government requires the regions to do them even without the decisions of the new government.

It may be difficult for the center to get the message across to the voters in the first fall of the election period that specifically the Orpo government is scrapping local services.

Likely the opposition party is already aiming for next year and the 2025 regional elections.

A year from now, Orpo’s government can no longer blame the problems of social and health services on the previous government. If the problems continue, the center can remind that it warned the government at the very beginning of the government term.

In the opposition, demanding additional funding for social security services is easy. The center does not have to show where it would get the money to save local services.

If, on the other hand, the government ends up granting additional funding to welfare areas, the center can accuse the government of slipping in the adjustment of public finances.

Local services speaking out is a way for the center to distinguish itself from the opposition’s left-wing parties, which criticize the government’s social security cuts.

The party believes that technical administrative and financial hacks are of no importance to the voters: the most important thing is to create an image in the minds of the voters that it is the center that defends local services.

That’s why the center in the opposition talks about local services as regularly as the Basic Finns did last season about the price of gasoline.