HS analysis A secure, stable and prosperous Afghanistan remained a distant dream

Helping Afghanistan, with a population of nearly 40 million, has been a gigantic international effort. It is tragic that the results are not convincing.

The United States Special Representative Marc Grossman was in a very optimistic mood.

I guess he was forced, he was an AfPak ambassador. It is the slang of the US administration and means Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It was June 2012. Afghanistan’s latest war had lasted ten years, with no end in sight. Afghanistan felt like a gut of endless violence, where hopes must be postponed far into the future.