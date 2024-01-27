HS Analysis | A million took to the streets of Germany against the extreme right, but then a moral hangover hit

Germany's large demonstrations against the extreme right will continue this weekend. But are they useful, asks Berlin correspondent Suvi Turtiainen.

27.1. 20:12

Berlin

A child at a kindergarten in Berlin, a six-year-old repeated a slogan.

Ganz Berlin hast die AfD!

All of Berlin hates the AfD. A harsh sentence from the mouth of a preschooler. The child had clearly been at the previous weekend's large demonstration.

At least hundreds of thousands, maybe more than a million people demonstrated across Germany against the extreme right.

A well-known columnist for the weekly newspaper Die Zeit Jana Hensel writteni of the “small democratic miracle” and compared atmosphere to the East German democracy movement in 1989. It led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Demonstrations continue across Germany this weekend. Unlike in 1989, now we don't want to overthrow the regime, but to hold on to German democracy.

Civil society has risen to oppose the growing popularity of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), whose activities in the eastern German states are clearly far-right.

At the same time, the moral hangover following the previous weekend's protests has begun to show in the public debate.

The umbrella idea of ​​the protests is to defend democracy and oppose the extreme right, but in practice the streets are marching against one party.

The signs proclaim hatred against the AfD. And this has begun to doubt. Is hatred the right way to oppose the extreme right?

The editor of Der Spiegel magazine Anna Reimann according to maybe not.

He picked up in his column brought up research that says the best way to avoid confrontation is to find something positive in the other person. It requires common ground and encounters.

Angry slogans only deepen the divide. However, according to surveys, one in five Germans already supports the AfD.

In Germany, finding common ground between the “silent majority” marching in the streets and AfD supporters is difficult.

In Germany, the relationship with right-wing populists and the rest of the far-right is completely different than in other European countries. The AfD is isolated by a solid firewall. The other parliamentary parties refuse any cooperation. Many prominent German journalists have also openly praised the AfD's counter-demonstrations.

Demonstrations began when the investigative publication Correctiv revealed that AfD members had attended a secret meeting of far-right influencers in Potsdam. They came up with ideas on how to expel immigrants and also German citizens from different backgrounds from the country.

The Potsdam meeting bore cold symbolism to the Wannsee Conference in 1942, where Nazi-era officials planned the mass extermination of the Jews.

The secret meeting woke up civil society because the plan was so concrete.

The idea of ​​deporting millions of people based on their background was clearly anti-democratic. It blew me away.

Demonstrations are understandably very emotional.

of the AfD the growth of popularity is mirrored through the history of Germany. Adolf Hitler the National Socialists came to power in the elections and the weak democracy was quickly trampled under the boot.

Due to the brutal Nazi history, the German Basic Law is loaded with articles that aim to prevent the rise of extremist ideas to power.

AfD can be tried to be banned by law as anti-democratic, but the process is politically and legally difficult. An attempt at a ban may only increase the party's popularity.

The ban is being discussed because many Germans are genuinely concerned about democracy. You have to know how to stand up against tyranny in time. Citizen influence matters when democracy has to be defended.

One of the collective traumas of Germans is that this was not done during the Nazi era. But now the country has to think in a new way about what is practically the best way to defend democracy. Marching in the streets, isolating one party and some other means.

of the AfD the rise in popularity is a test for German democracy. The party is raised by concerns about immigration and the state of the economy. AfD sympathizes with Russia and criticizes arms aid to Ukraine.

Firewall tactics may soon no longer be enough to keep the AfD out of power. Three state elections will be held in the fall in the region of the former East Germany, where the party's support is over 30 percent.

You can look at the model from other countries, but there are no ready-made answers.

In some European countries, such as Italy, the rise of the far right to power has moderated them. Some don't. Nationalist in Hungary Viktor Orbán is to concentrate power at the expense of democracy.

In Sweden, other parties tried to keep the Sweden Democrats out, but now the government leans on them. in Finland Petteri Orpo previously rejected cooperation in 2017 Jussi Halla-ahon with basic Finns, but now the party is in Orpo's government.

Germany may fall behind the rest of Europe, and perhaps the relationship with the AfD will change in the same way as it has happened in the Nordic countries.

Or maybe Germany is ahead. The country already experienced the rise of an extremist party once. It does not mean that Germany is back on the road to the 1930s, but that the Germans perhaps see more precisely how quickly democracy can be destroyed.

The duration of the protest movement is still a mystery, but the Germans are rarely awake.