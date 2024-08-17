HS Analysis | A man photographed buttocks and legs on the beach – Received a sentence that may be the last of its kind

HS analysis|According to the current law, photographing the buttocks at the beach can be interpreted as sexual harassment, and for children under the age of 16 as sexual harassment, writes HS reporter Toni Lehtinen.
Toni Lehtinen HS
Forty a man filmed minor girls and young women of legal age on the beach with a SLR camera. Several of the pictures taken by the man were focused on the area of the buttocks and genitals. The time of the event was a Sunday evening in August two years ago.
