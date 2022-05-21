HS analysis A lion goal mystery has struck the lion, the solution of which remains out of the scoreboard

Finland easily overthrew Austria. The resistance wasn’t the toughest, but Olkinuora knows that zero is always zero.

About the match Against Austria came the delicacy of the Lions’ first field.

Finland won the last hockey of the World Championship tournament in the last match of Austria 3–0. There was room for a dropout, even though most of Saturday’s struggle was at a Finnish hockey clinic.

The enjoyment factor rose the most when Sakari Mannisen led the number one chain crocheted the puck with different patterns.

Granlund was the chain’s gaming computer, Hartikainen got to play Wayne Gretzkyä and Manninen scrambled as he spun the Austrians.

The legendary Gretzky scored the most enjoyable goals of his career from behind, and Hartikainen served a similar puck To Valtteri Filppula to the opening goal of the match. There was a so-called mixed chain on the ice for a moment, from which Filppula got in touch.

Lions the number one interplay, punctuality and finding others was so enjoyable that it promises a lot for next week’s tough matches.

Hartikainen and Manninen played well together with Granlund. That’s when the chain played Markus Granlund and now big brother Michael.

The disciplined world of thought of the Granlund brothers is so close that the change of Granlund to another Granlund began to roll from the very first moment.

Hartikainen played and plays strongly close to the wings from one evening to the next. Columbus Sports Director (GM) Jarmo Kekäläinen noted that Hartikainen is stronger and better in corner battles today than he once was in his NHL career.

The Lions need a well-functioning and, above all, efficient number one chain by the end of the tournament. Against Austria, every chain spun the game, but Manninen’s machinery beat the biggest points.

There is nothing to be ashamed of in Filppulanka’s catch: 1 + 1. And Toni Rajalan his third goal was such an accurate shot that it could give a couple of points.

A goalie mystery has struck the lion. Designed to be the number one guard Harri Säteri was already mysteriously sidelined for the second match in a row. At least for now, it won’t show up on the scoreboard when Jussi Olkinuora did not score a goal against Britain and Austria.

Olkinuora remained silent about Säteri’s situation, saying that he knew nothing about it, but was not allowed to talk about it.

Olkinuora tore the curtain so much that Säteri fell asleep when the rest of the team left for the match.

Solvers broad enough, but the so-called four-way chain would get a little stronger to raise its head.

Nelonen filled his place, but the trio got used to the puck crowd. Marko Anttila completely unexpectedly settled World Cup gold 2019 and the central striker Hannes Björninen directed a goal that led to his Olympic gold against a team from the Russian Olympic Committee.

Leijon hopes that Nelonen’s hidden powers will be revealed in the last four matches, and that Finland will play them all.

A possible semi-final loss would mean that the Home Team would have two matches left.

Swedish Tre Kronor fed the puck into the shoulders of the Finns, losing to the United States. The defeat means the Lions will play in the first half win in the Czech match on Tuesday.