HS Analysis | A “hostage”, Netanyahu pushed through a law that would destroy the judiciary

Israeli democracy took another step away from democracy on Monday. The background of the decision is both Prime Minister Netanyahu’s lust for power and the gentleman’s own legal difficulties.

of Israel the parliament, the Knesset, unanimously approved on Monday the removal of the so-called reasonableness clause. All opposition parties boycotted the vote, so in the end the decision was approved by a vote of 64–0.

Before the clause was removed, the Supreme Court was able to overturn the government’s decisions. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the far-right government aims to change the state’s legal system by, among other things, giving the government more power to appoint judges.

It can be succinctly said that we want to put the legal system in an even more subordinate position to the government. The change strikes at the core of the threefold division of power, when the judicial power is placed under the executive power.

Monday’s decision was the first step towards this goal, for which the government will present even more legislative proposals.

Although Monday’s decision is significant for Israeli democracy, it must be remembered that it is an occupying state with an apartheid system. The Palestinians are the professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Helsinki Hannu Juusola mostly approached the discussion cynically.

“In some cases, the Supreme Court has taken a positive view of the position of Palestinians who are citizens of Israel. In other respects, the Supreme Court has not opposed Israel’s occupation policy.”

According to Juusola, it is primarily a narrowing of Israel’s internal democracy.

“When talking about Israeli democracy, it’s about two different levels.”

The police used, among other things, water cannons against protesters in Jerusalem on Monday.

In conversation the rights of the Palestinians are not so much involved, and the opposition has not pushed for their rights much, but rather pursues a researcher at the Finnish Middle East Institute Foundation Antti Tarvainen including a return to the reality of normal occupation.

Ultimately, it is about the desire of extreme right-wing parties to intervene in the power relations between the courts and the government.

From the point of view of the far-right parties sitting in the government, the problem is that the Supreme Court, despite supporting the occupation policy, is too liberal.

“Even though the Supreme Court repeatedly approves the settlements, the far-right considers it too slow and too liberal to realize the takeover of the holy land that the far-right parties dream of,” says Tarvainen.

The government’s decision has revealed dividing lines specifically among Israeli Jews. Juusola thinks it is possible that the dividing lines are not disappearing anywhere, even though the Knesset has started its break now.

The Knesset made his decision despite repeated protests tens of thousands strong across Israel. The government also did not flinch in the face of a strike threat from the medical association or a walkout letter signed by members of the armed forces.

The letter has been signed by at least a thousand Air Force and about 10,000 other reservists. The signatories say that they do not intend to participate in voluntary reserve activities as a protest against the government’s actions.

“This directly appeals to the sense of security that is in the sacred position in Israel. They aim to sway the whole country’s experience of whether we are safe or not. It hits the heart of the entire political discussion in Israel, when the feeling of security starts to waver,” says Tarvainen.

The Israeli Bar Association, on the other hand, filed a petition with the Supreme Court opposing the new law. According to the union, the new law would give the government the opportunity to act without “restrictions or obstacles”.

Protesters carry flags in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Protesters gathered outside the Knesset on Sunday.

Why Netanyahu’s government then pushed through a highly controversial decision?

One reason is the Prime Minister’s own legal problems related to the charges brought against him. The second reason is the lord’s lust for power, which demands that the government remain upright. If the change had not been carried through, the far-right parties would most likely have overthrown the government.

“There are parties and politicians in the government who consider changes absolutely necessary for ideological reasons. Netanyahu wanted to come to power by any means and this was the only way that made it possible. He is specifically a hostage in such a government,” says Juusola.

The decision, which further undermines the theoretical foundations of Knesset democracy, drew widespread criticism from Israel’s closest allies as well.

Dozens of people were arrested in various parts of Israel during the demonstrations. In the photo, a police officer is attacking a protester in Jerusalem on Monday.

“Based on strong solidarity with Israel and its people, we are following with great concern the growing tensions in Israeli society,” a German foreign ministry official told the AFP news agency.

According to the source, the government led by Netanyahu in particular should be involved in creating a social discussion that could help create a new consensus in the situation.

The white one house spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre relayed, according to the news agency Reuters, the president of the United States Joe Biden worries about change.

“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has expressed both publicly and privately his position that major changes in democracy require the widest possible consensus in order for democracy to last.”

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu have been cool, to say the least, compared to the previous president Donald Trump’s to the season. In addition to the change regarding the legal system, the heads of state have discussed, among other things, Netanyahu’s goals to expand Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to Tarvainen, the success of pressure from abroad depends a lot on what kind of tools are included in it. Netanyahu could perhaps change his direction if the foreign countries adopted more powerful diplomatic or economic means. However, it is possible and Netanyahu’s wish that the allies turn a blind eye to this as well.