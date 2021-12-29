HS analysis A heavy strike reveals: The trade union movement is now fighting for its existence

Although the strike on Tuesday is about disputes between only one company, there are large differences of principle in the future about the future of the Finnish labor market, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Finland ports and freight transport stood on Tuesday Due to the ACP 24-hour strike by the Automobile and Transport Workers’ Union. What is it about?

Employer side with the scale of the strike is completely unreasonable, as the labor dispute behind it does not concern the ACP or most of Finland’s export industry. The reason for the strike affecting the whole of Finland is the dispute between one rather small company.

The ACP, traditionally known as the trade union movement, supports another trade union, the Confederation of Finnish Industry, in collective bargaining with the forest company Keitele Group. Keitele does not want to negotiate the working conditions of its approximately 500 employees with the Confederation of Finnish Industry. The company wants to discuss working conditions with staff without the presence of a trade union movement.

The ACP launched a blockade against Keitele a week ago. As a temporary precautionary measure, the District Court banned the ACP embargo with a fine of one million euros. The union does not agree with this, as it considers the decision of the district court to be wrong and the industrial action completely legal. On Tuesday, the industrial action spread to all Finnish ports, as the ACP says attempts have been made to break the embargo on Keitele.

Employee side does not necessarily collect large baskety sympathy points with his powerful actions. When it repeatedly accuses an employer of “violating common rules of the game,” open defiance of a district court decision does not seem very consistent.

However, SAK associations are not aiming to win publicity games. The purpose of the employee side is now to show employers where its limit goes: it will not allow employers to give up collective agreements negotiated with unions. The industrial struggle between the Confederation of Industry and the ACP signals that, if any company tries to do so, a firm retaliation awaits the company.

The decision made by the forest industry last year to move away from centralized contract operations and move to company-specific agreements was a big change. For example, Metsä Group, Stora Enso and UPM have already reached some company-specific agreements with trade unions.

Keitele Group’s CEO and Chairman of the Board Ilkka Kylävainion According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, however, only some of the personnel are members of the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

In Finnish, Keitele is throwing the trade union movement off the negotiating table. The trade union movement believes that the employer cannot choose whether or not the union is negotiating on behalf of the employees in the workplace. For the trade union movement, the question is existential: if it is not negotiating the working conditions of workers, it will no longer have much office.

When the nationwide universally binding collective bargaining agreement in the forest sector expires at the turn of the year, Keitele Group’s employees will start to comply with the employment conditions announced by the company.

According to Kylävainio, the working conditions of Keitele’s employees will remain at a good level and wages will rise more than the so-called general line. The Confederation of Finnish Industry disagrees. According to it, the employment conditions notified by Keitele are clearly weaker than the current collective agreement.

The parties tell a different story about everything else. According to Kylävainio, the degree of organization of employees in Keitele is low, while according to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, more than half of the employees belong to the association.

As an outsider, it is difficult to assess the parties’ arguments. It is even more difficult to estimate how many of Keitele’s employees want the Confederation of Finnish Industry to represent them in negotiating working conditions and how many do not.

Trade union movement considers that employers cannot simply decide to stop negotiating working conditions with unions. If more companies acted, as Keitele wants to do, it would, in the view of the trade union movement, sooner or later lead to a deterioration in working conditions. Individual employees do not have the same bargaining power as unions.

Some employers, on the other hand, see trade unions eroding the competitiveness and payability of companies with their demands. These employers believe that the best outcome for both companies and employees would be if unions were not involved in negotiating working conditions.

Thus, although the strike on Tuesday is actually a matter of disputes between only one company, there are large differences of principle in the future about the future of the Finnish labor market.