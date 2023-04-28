HS Analysis | A four-year reign could change Finland significantly

Basic Finns seem to hope that the center will disappear from the party map once and for all. However, destroying the opposition party from the government is not easy, writes HS’s political editor Teemu Luukka.

The coalition chairman Petteri Orpo (kok) officially announced on Thursday that the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats will try to form Finland’s next government during the spring.

If the quartet reaches an agreement on the government program and a government is formed, it will be an extraordinary government.

There has only been one majority government in Finland that did not include social democrats or the center.

The Finnish welfare state is therefore largely a creation of the Sdp and the center.

Now the system coughs when there are too few employees and public money, and too many elderly and unemployed in relation to the number of employees.

Coalition and the Basic Finns have let the opposition understand that there would be no problems if they were in power.

The image painting has no basis in truth, because both parties have been involved in making decisions that have led to the current situation.

However, color does matter.

Finland can change significantly if the four come to power, although the country will not be completely changed in four years.

The coalition wants to significantly change unemployment insurance, working life rules, social benefits and the health care system, among other things.

Basic Finns want changes to, for example, education, immigration, development cooperation and EU policy.

Finland is moving to the time after the centenary reign of the Sdp and the centre.

This has been led above all by the rise of Basic Finns as a major party in the 2011 elections.

It largely depends Timo Soinin from the populist party born under the leadership, that the coalition has moved to the right, the Sdp to the left and the center has gone haywire.

In the past, the center has been the driver of the disaffected and needy interests of the provinces. Now the Basic Finns have won over this population, but especially the disaffected middle class and entrepreneurs.

Veikko Vennamon founded by Suomen Maaseudun Puolue (SMP), i.e. the predecessor of Basic Finns, caused the first dent in the center already in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the 1970 elections, for the first time since the 1917 elections, the center sank to a party of less than 40 MPs.

After the decline of the SMP, the center rose again to its former size. Basic Finns however, after the rise, support for the center has been declining again in the 2000s.

An exception is made by someone with an entrepreneurial background Juha Sipilä presidency, when the center received more votes, especially from entrepreneurs. At that time, the support of the coalition decreased, but the basic Finns did not.

Finland is moving beyond the Sdp and the center to the era after the hundred-year reign.

Basic Finns has hit the center hard Jussi Halla-ahon and Riikka Purran during the presidencies at the same time that Perussuomalaiset has moved into a clearly right-wing conservative party.

It has been difficult for the center to defend itself, because in the 2000s it has been in charge of the government for 16 years and for 12 years as the prime minister’s party.

In government, the party has to make compromises and its identity is blurred.

During Vanhanen’s time, the center was the colorless party of the good old days, and in Sipilä’s government, a hard right-wing slasher.

Social Democrats Antti Rinne and Sanna Marini in the governments, Perussuomalaiset managed to label the center as a green-left party with the support of the media and the coalition, even though it was not.

Center now lying on the ground trying to find himself. At the same time, the Basic Finns continue to pitifully undermine the former power party.

Party secretary of the Basic Finns Arto Luukkanen praised the basic Finns for giving the center a shot of mercy. He later regretted his words.

The strongest duo of basic Finns, namely Purra and Halla-aho, have also participated in the attack in full force.

According to HS’s information, there has been discussion among basic Finns that the party’s one goal is to destroy the center.

There may be a dose of lush rhetoric in the speeches, but hardly any of the basic Finns would cry if the center did not have any MPs in the parliament.

In Sdp and the coalition, they hardly hope for the destruction of the center, because the withering of the party would reduce their chances of putting together majority governments in the future.

Downtown the intentions of basic Finns are known.

However, the center is an experienced party even at a small age, with experience and knowledge, albeit a little money and know-how about social media.

However, it is not easy to destroy the opposition party from the government.

Chairman of the Center parliamentary group Eva Kalli surprised on Thursday in parliament by sayingthat the center may vote in favor of the government’s proposals in some matters.

“We from the center will definitely come to pressurize the future government and do our part to help the passage of proposals that are justified, welcome and also good from the point of view of our politics,” Kalli said.

This is quite rare, but can serve as a strategic counter-light.

In this way, the center can separate itself from the Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens, which are in the opposition at the same time.

At the same time, it would take away at least some strength from basic Finns to bark why the center is not in the government making difficult decisions.

Correction 28.4. 7:46 a.m.: The text previously said that in the 2020s, the center had been in charge of government for 16 years and as the prime minister’s party for 12 years. It has been like this in the 21st century.