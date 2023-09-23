HS Analysis | A big data security risk was found at the very top level – This is what the extraordinary trial says

The prosecutors could also have put forward significantly tougher demands than what was heard in Wednesday’s special trial, writes Helsingin Sanomat’s legal reporter Jukka Harju in his analysis.

Employees made a special discovery of a car that ended up at the vehicle transfer center in Helsinki’s Tattarisuo in February 2020. The car contained a large number of secret documents of the Defense Forces.

An investigation began, which revealed that the car had been brought to the scene a couple of months earlier and the papers had come from a major, who had packed them in garbage bags at his post when he retired in 2017.

It also appeared that the documents together formed an entity that would have been labeled top secret.

Consequence of a service offense from the court of appeals: 50 daily fine, almost two tons to be paid to the evp major.

The case has similarities to the case of the former intelligence chief, which began this week at the Helsinki Court of Appeal Georgi Alafuzoff to trial.

Major the sentence received is one part of the material collected by the defense of Alafuzoff, who was accused of a gross service crime. Because the defense is trying to answer the prosecution trio’s claims about Alafuzoff, who, according to them, stored the Defense Forces’ secret information at home carelessly and recklessly.

The defense therefore reminds the court of appeals of a case where completely outsiders accidentally find the most secret material of the Defense Forces. The perpetrator still gets away with fines, even though the court of appeals considers that the material could have caused significant damage to the bystanders.

Of course, the size category of Alafuzoff’s case is different from the case of the convicted major.

How Is it a serious case in Alafuzzof’s trial? The prosecutors present Alafuzoff’s actions as a possible threat to the security of Finland as a whole, and the General Staff considers the case extremely serious. Of course, that’s what they have to say in such a case as parties to a criminal case.

On Wednesday, in the security check line of the courthouse’s safe room, the level of security was visible in the fact that the guards even briefly examined the pens of the entrants. For me it was a fairly standard ballpoint pen Centropen Roller 4615 F.

It is difficult for an outsider to form an accurate idea of ​​the nature of the act, because what kind of material he had at home, weakly protected, is not public. This will probably largely determine what kind of punishment Alafuzoff will receive.

In the worst case, the material could have contained fresh information about how and where Finland would deploy its troops, weapons and technologies in a situation where a neighbor would attack. But was it? We don’t know, it hardly was, because it would probably have been more clearly visible in the indictment.

According to the defense, of course there was no such information in the material. According to it, it was about a conscientious officer who took work home because the official time was not enough to carry out the task. But even the defense admits errors in data processing.

Something can be deduced despite all secrecy.

First of all, the material has most obviously not reached outsiders. If there was, it would have been brought up at trial. Then the situation would be much more serious.

Second, aggravated service crime is an act punishable by up to four years in prison. A sentence of more than two years for that would mean a real prison trip.

Compared to this, the sentence demanded by the prosecutors on Wednesday, one year and eight months in prison, is significantly less than the maximum sentence. It will also be clearly less than two years, which means that Alafuzoff has a significantly lower risk of going to prison.

The prosecutors throw the ball completely to the Court of Appeal when, for example, they do not demand an absolute punishment. The Court of Appeal can decide, they will watch. Also, whether rear admiral (evp) Alafuzoff, who belongs to the general staff, will lose his military rank. The case is heard in the first instance directly in the court of appeals, when the prosecution involves a major or a higher military rank officer.

So if it were already known that the prosecutors really want the man in prison, then it would also be known that the material has been really vulnerable. It doesn’t seem like it.

What is known for sure is that the case is a concrete reminder of the importance of information security for the entire state administration. Significant shortcomings, i.e. big risks, can apparently be found even at the highest levels.

In other words, it was close.

