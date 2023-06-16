HS acquired the government program | The grounds for dismissal are relaxed and support strikes are limited

In the future, a valid reason would be sufficient to terminate an employment contract, as planned in the new government program.

New the government plans to implement many reforms related to labor legislation and the labor market, according to the draft government program obtained by Helsingin Sanomat.

The Coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats reached a negotiation result on the government program on Thursday. The program is scheduled to be published later on Friday, but HS has obtained the draft program.

The program outlines that the reforms related to labor legislation will be implemented as quickly as possible: legislative changes related to labor peace will come to the parliament in the fall session of 2023, changes in legislation related to local bargaining in the spring session of 2024, and other reforms related to the whole by the framework crisis in 2025.

Government makes some changes to the right to strike.

The use of the political right to industrial action is limited to expressions of opinion lasting a maximum of one day.

Support strikes, on the other hand, are subject to a proportionality assessment and notification obligation according to the Labor Disputes Act. In the future, legal support labor disputes would only be those that are “reasonable in relation to the objectives and whose effects only affect the parties to the labor dispute”.

This is most obviously aimed at suppressing support strikes that significantly hinder the operating conditions of the export industry, such as the functionality of logistics.

The level of the restitution fine for illegal industrial action will be increased and the upper limit of the fine will be 150,000 euros and the lower limit will be 10,000 euros. For the continuation of a strike judged by the labor court to be an illegal industrial action, a fine of 200 euros is imposed on the employee for participating in an illegal industrial action.

Employment Contracts Act the current regulation on fixed-term employment contracts will be changed in such a way that in the future it would be possible to enter into a fixed-term employment contract even without a special reason for a maximum of one year.

Currently, the fixed term requires some basis – otherwise, from the point of view of the law, the employment contract is considered to be valid for an indefinite period.

The government aims to ensure that the change does not “increase the unjustified chaining of employment contracts”.

The requirement of the Employment Contracts Act for the layoff notice period is reduced to seven days, and this can be followed regardless of the provisions of the collective agreement.

The salary for sick time is also changed so that the first day of sick leave is a self-responsibility day, for which the employer is not obliged to pay salary, unless otherwise agreed in the terms of employment or employment contract. The self-responsibility day would not be applied to sick leave of five days or longer, nor when the inability to work is due to a work accident or occupational disease.

To the person the regulation of the related grounds for termination will be changed so that a valid reason would be sufficient to terminate the employment contract in the future. At the moment, the law speaks of a “substantial and weighty” reason.

The government will also raise the scope of the Cooperative Act to the level allowed by EU regulations, to companies and communities that regularly employ 50 employees.

The requirements of the Cooperation Act regarding the minimum times for change negotiations are shortened by half.

The employee re-employment obligation based on the Employment Contracts Act is removed in companies and organizations that regularly employ less than 50 people, and this regulation can be followed regardless of the provisions of the collective agreement.

About the program there are many reforms that aim to promote so-called local agreements, especially at the company level.

The bans on local bargaining concerning unorganized companies that follow a universally binding collective agreement will be removed from the labor legislation. In the future, company-specific collective agreements can also deviate from the same provisions of the labor legislation, which are now only possible with a national collective agreement.

The possibility of deviation requires that the collective agreement has been concluded on the part of the employees by either a national association of employees or an employee association belonging to it.

Local agreement is made possible at the company level so that the agreement can be a shop steward, a shop steward, another representative chosen by the staff or the entire staff.

The protection of shop stewards and other staff representatives elected for a fixed period of time is set by law at the same level as it is currently laid down by law for shop stewards. The opportunity for training and adequate access to information is ensured for the persons selected for the positions.