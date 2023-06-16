HS acquired the government program | The government aims to bring NATO operations to Finland

The program of the new government is the first government program of a militarily allied Finland. The basic guidelines for NATO membership are to be drawn up in the foreign and security policy report and the defense report to be made at the beginning of the government term.

New In its program, the government aims to locate NATO functions, for example the competence center, in Finland.

“Finland profiles itself in NATO in securing the Arctic and Baltic Sea region, overall security, cyber and information security, combating hybrid threats and, among other things, artificial intelligence and quantum technology,” states the draft program seen by HS.

In addition, the government commits in its program, among other things, to keep defense spending at a level of at least two percent in relation to the gross national product during the term of government, in line with NATO’s goal. The government’s goal is that Finland commits to this also during the general election period.

This year, Finland is clearly exceeding the NATO goal. However, the share of defense spending is expected to decrease at the end of the government period, when the payment shares for large projects such as fighter jet acquisitions will decrease.

At the beginning of the government’s term, according to the government’s program, a foreign and security policy report and a defense report are to be prepared, in which the basic guidelines for Finland’s NATO membership will be determined. To support these preparations, a parliamentary follow-up covering all parliamentary parties is organized.

Finland had time to rely on this for years before in its government programs to the so-called NATO option, i.e. the possibility to apply for membership.

Now the program’s NATO registration simply reads: “Finland is a militarily allied country with its NATO membership.”

According to the program, NATO membership strengthens Finland’s security and the stability of Northern Europe and positions Finland even more closely as part of the European and transatlantic security community.

“As a NATO member country, Finland maintains a credible defense capability under all conditions and prepares to support other NATO member countries in accordance with its obligations,” states the draft seen by HS.

According to the program, Finland’s goal is also to strengthen the EU and Europe’s own defense within the framework of NATO.

The program according to Finland’s first goals in NATO is to achieve Sweden’s membership.

Together with its allies, the government also promotes Ukraine’s efforts towards NATO membership and therefore supports NATO’s open door policy.

According to the program, Finland participates fully in all NATO activities, including NATO’s peacetime joint defense tasks.

Peacetime joint defense tasks include air surveillance in the Baltics and Iceland, NATO’s combat units in its eastern member countries, and NATO’s permanent naval units. More detailed participation in these has not yet been outlined in this context.

The program states that Finland participates in NATO operations, international exercises and working groups, including the nuclear weapons policy planning group.

Participation in the group has been known. It includes all NATO member countries except France. As members of the group, countries get to deal with issues related to nuclear weapons, regardless of whether nuclear weapons are placed on their soil.

Regarding nuclear weapons, the government program also states that Finland will strengthen its expertise in related issues.

The program the foreign and security policy section is anchored in the significant changes in the foreign and security policy operating environment caused by the Russian war of aggression and the increase in tensions between the great powers.

Regarding Russia and the war, the program states, among other things, that the government’s support for Ukraine and the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity is steadfast.

Finland’s goal is to get Russia to end the war.

“Depending on Russia’s development, Finland evaluates its own relationship with Russia and cooperation opportunities together with its allies within the framework of the EU and NATO,” the draft program says.

According to the program, the government promotes international measures that would ensure Russia’s responsibility for the crime of aggression and crimes against international law committed in connection with the war of aggression.

The government also notes, for example, that it has a positive attitude towards the confiscation of frozen Russian funds and the use of their proceeds for the benefit of Ukraine.

In the program it is outlined that the most important goals of Finland’s foreign and security policy are to secure Finland’s independence and territorial integrity, prevent Finland from falling into a military conflict and guarantee the safety and well-being of Finns.

“Finland’s foreign and security policy is based on the rule of law, human rights, equality and democracy.”

According to the program, the European Union and the defense alliance NATO form the “cooperative core” of Finland’s foreign policy.

In addition, for example, the extensive development of the relationship between Finland and the United States and the nurturing of the relationship with the closest partner, Sweden, are highlighted.