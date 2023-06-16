HS acquired the board program | The government wants to limit the use of cell phones at school and prevent the completion of unnecessary degrees

The minimum number of hours of basic education will be increased by 2–3 hours per week without expanding the curriculum.

Next the government is not making huge upheavals in education, but is making several smaller and medium-sized changes to it.

The Coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats said on Thursday that they had reached a negotiation result on the government program.

From the government program draft seen by HS, it appears that the government intends to initiate a complete reform of the study support. It is considering, among other things, raising the income limits of the support.

In the long run, a major reform may be the upcoming reform of the funding model for vocational education.

The incentives for education organizers are to be strengthened so that students complete their studies, graduate, find employment and move on to further studies after graduation.

The government also plans to make legislative changes that will allow for more effective restrictions on the use of mobile devices during the school day.

In the program it is emphasized that Finnish cultural heritage must be passed on to new generations in the school. This also includes nurturing school holiday traditions with spring and Christmas parties.

The government commits to increase the starting places at higher education institutions, but the program does not say how much.

New starting positions are directed especially to growth centers and where the number of starting positions relative to young people is low, as well as to sectors and regions where a significant labor shortage is expected.

The needs of the social, healthcare and education sectors, as well as the needs of export and industrial provinces, are taken into account in the orientation of the starting places.

Government tries to prevent unnecessary completion of new degrees.

In order to raise the level of education, higher education is going to be aimed more strongly at first degree holders than before.

The purpose is to introduce the full coverage of tuition fees for students from outside the EU and EEA countries, which is currently around 8,000 euros on average.

The government plans to start a wide-ranging work on the future of basic schools, but otherwise the teachers are going to be given peace of mind.

The minimum number of hours of basic education will be increased by 2–3 hours per week without expanding the curriculum. The aim of the addition is to provide additional hours for teaching reading, writing and arithmetic skills, especially for elementary school year classes. Additions are left to local decisions.

Government permits the implementation of a competence guarantee, which means the definition of a minimum competence level and its achievement when advancing from one grade to the next in primary school.

Starting positions for early childhood education teachers will be increased at universities. At least 1,400 new early childhood education teachers must be trained every year.

The operating conditions of private early childhood education are improved, for example, with service vouchers.

The home municipality compensation of private education organizers will be increased to 100 percent and the organizers’ obligations will be harmonized.

High school students will have the right to remedial education.

The offer of English-language vocational study content is increased.

Vocational education organizers are allowed to start selling education leading to a degree in a similar way as in higher education. Contract training is especially a response to the skills shortage, when training leading to a degree can be sold on the market.

Liikunta and Terveystieto returns to the basics of professional qualifications.

Government says he is committed to implementing the proposals of the parliamentary R&D working group on how to increase funding for Finnish R&D activities to four percent of gross domestic product by 2030.

The role of open higher education will be added so that the organizer can charge higher fees than at present, which better correspond to the costs of organizing the education.

The government is investigating the waiver of compulsory membership of student unions to better reflect the freedom of association protected in the constitution.

Government also plans to draw up a “wide-ranging action program to prevent the marginalization of young people, to remedy the well-being gap and mental health problems”.

The government intends to ensure that every child and young person has the opportunity for at least one enjoyable hobby. The legislation regarding the so-called Finnish model of hobby is being evaluated.

Overall responsibility for the management of youth welfare work is assigned to the Ministry of Education and Culture, however, in such a way that “matters are handled in cooperation between several ministries”.