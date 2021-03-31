HS 50 years ago on Thursday, 1 April 1971 I’ll leave those girls

Geneva (HS)

Hockey The biggest bang at the World Cup was too much for Swedish coach Arne Strömberg. The loss to West Germany (2–1) made the coach gasp: “Now that’s enough. Everything is going to hell. I am not going to coach such girls anymore. ” Strömberg’s threat to quit continued with an explanation: “No matter how you try and demand, the result is a pile of selfish stunts.”

“… By no means will I continue with these players.”

According to Strömberg, the fault was not even the night before: “Everyone went to bed half by one.”

“Six years ago, I had boys who played hockey. Now I have a bunch of players who are afraid of getting tired and just resting throughout the day. At night, they can crawl along the nightclubs. ”

The rubella hit a kindergarten in Helsinki

Redness performs in Helsinki. According to the health care agency, in the last couple of weeks, there have been about 40 cases of the disease in the city, which, however, have been mainly mild. The source of the epidemic is yet to be reached.

Most of the patients are from the staff of a kindergarten in Helsinki or the children cared for there. In addition, there have been isolated cases of the disease across the city. So far, the symptoms have been cleared up with home care alone.

City doctor Olavi Kilpiö said that rubella is quite rare in Finland today. The disease that causes abdominal pain and diarrhea is prevalent in the Mediterranean countries, from which the beginning of the Helsinki epidemic may also come.

Lack of information as a cause of the pollution problem

Environmental the main cause of pollution has been a lack of research, education and education. This is what the 1970 Commission for the Protection of the Environment states in its third report.

In its second report, the Commission urges the enactment of a general law on environmental protection.

The stone blown by the blast amazes the construction site in Inkoo

Lohja (HS)

In blasting the stone that flew to the barracks village amazes scientists at the Imatra power construction site in Inkoo.

The reason for the 300-pound flight of the 50-pound rock did not survive on Wednesday.

In the case of blasts, greater caution is sought. It is considered possible that the rock was loose on the rock and a layer of snow prevented it from being detected in advance.

Kivi flew inside the roof of the barracks village’s outer building. The broken roof beam hit master builder Lennart Haaksiluoto in the head. He was transported to the hospital from which he was released after bandaging.

Peat is as efficient a heat source as oil

Haapavesi (Jaakko Pihlaja)

Combustion peat has proven to be a much cheaper source of heat and exactly the same properties as oil.

This result has been reached in Haapavesi after more than five years of experimentation and development.

… Peaters strongly believe in peat as the fuel of the future. As use increases, the focus of production, which is currently in the south, will shift further north. The usable peat resources of Northern Finland are abundant: they are calculated in billions of cubes.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read more: hs.fi/aikakone