HS 50 years ago | Entertainment for campers

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

“Entertainment it was really necessary,” heard the members of the main staff’s entertainment group over and over again in the northern Rovajärvi.

There were no less than 5,500 members of the public, or conscripts, when INT -74 performed a handsome closing number of the summer entertainment season for the Rovajärvi campers.

The month-long camp was halfway through on Sunday, and by then the maneuver had reportedly had to be held in a continuous rainstorm. – –

On Sunday morning, an air force DC-3 left Helsinki with an entertainment group of almost 30 people, e.g. two groups – the Ruotuväki group and Iskelmäpojat led by Jarko and Laura – Arto Sotavalta, Frederik and Eija-Sinikka.

The “presenting group” Matti Kuusla, Anneli Björkling and Eija-Maria Jussila-Alfthan took care of the show’s order and presented e.g. a sketch written for them by the pacifist Bisquit, which was found to be ironic, where security policy, economic national defense and the arms of a gunner are examined.

The performers are all volunteers, as is tradition.

The US ambassador was shot in Nicosia

Snipers killed US Ambassador to Nicosia Rodger Davies on Monday.

At the same time, a crowd of several hundred people demonstrated around the embassy because the United States has not intervened in the activities of the Turkish forces in Cyprus.

Nicosia was the last station of 53-year-old Rodger Davies, who was considered a rising star of the US State Department.

Demonstrators chanting anti-American slogans threw rocks, tore down the American flag and burned it. – –

US Ambassador to Nicosia Rodger Davies, 53, who was killed on Monday, officially took office five days before the Cyprus crisis began.

Davies had worked for the US State Department for 26 years. He was an expert on Middle Eastern issues and previously worked for e.g. In Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Iraq.

A fourth power plant is under construction in Loviisa

Hästholmen there will be four atomic power plants on the island of Loviisa in 1983, if Imatra Voima’s plans come true. The company has submitted a petition to the Ministry of Trade and Industry to implement the third and fourth phases of Loviisa.

According to Master of Science in Engineering Mauri Kuuskoski, space has already been reserved for four power plants on the island of Hästholmen.

The first two nuclear power plants under construction will be completed in 1976 and 1978 in the northern part of the island. The third and fourth – also from the Soviet Union – would rise in the southern part in 1981 and 1983.

150 representatives from Finland to the meeting of twinning cities in Tallinn

Cities environmental protection problems and residents’ participation in municipal administration are central themes at the Soviet-Finnish twin city meeting starting on Thursday in Tallinn.

Almost 50 delegations from Finland, i.e. 150 people, will participate in the meeting. The total number of participants in the meeting is three hundred. – –

Currently, 45 Finnish cities and two rural municipalities have twin municipalities in the Soviet Union.

A rationalization delegation arrived from NL

Three-member The Soviet rationalization delegation arrived in Finland for a five-day visit on Monday morning.

The visit is related to the 30th anniversary of the Rationalization Association and the study days. The delegation is now visiting Western countries for the first time. – –

On Tuesday, the delegation will get to know the planning department of the Ministry of Finance. On Thursday morning, the delegation will be received by Minister Jan-Magnus Jansson at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Having signed two contracts during the visit.

A good work situation took the students from the ninth grade

Only 47 students started the voluntary ninth grade of the civic school in Helsinki. “It’s because of the good employment situation,” says head teacher Olli Kohonen from Aleksis Kive school.

“Order one more teacher for tomorrow”, demanded the third grade teachers from the head teacher Olli Kohose. “Calm down, calm down. You fat women can’t survive with 30 children, can you?”

In the rest of Finland, the situation is the opposite in many places. For example, in Oulu and Liminga, more than half of last spring’s eighth graders came to school for another year.

Aleksis Kive’s school is the only one in Helsinki that has a ninth grade. Last year there were enough students for three large classes. Now we can gather exactly two classes from those who have registered.

English teacher Maija-Liisa Vuollo (left) and Swedish teacher Pirjo Salmi are faced with the problem every autumn: whether there are enough weekly lessons in one school.

“Ninth grade is an emergency resource for those who cannot find a job or a place at a vocational school. Helsinki seems to have a good job market,” concludes teacher Kohonen.

The costs fall on the studios in Lauttasaari

asked Reunanen

Helsinki The studio residents of one of the oldest buildings in Lauttasaari have noticed that they have paid for the majority of their house’s maintenance in the midst of an avalanche of housing cost increases.

Asunto Oy Otavantie 9-11 pays the same amount for the three studios as for one triangle of the house, even if the surface areas of the apartments require a ratio of four studios to one triangle.

The increases presented to the extraordinary general meeting today would increase the price of a studio apartment by 2:48 per square meter, while the owner of three rooms and a kitchen would get by with a 1:80 per square meter increase.

The distribution of costs, which has oppressed the studios for years, has now aroused resistance among the residents of the building’s 40 studios. However, attempts to change the articles of association seem hopeless. – –

The residents of the apartments demand the amendment of the second article of the articles of association at the extraordinary general meeting that will be held tonight.

According to the statement requested by the board of the housing company from the lawyer of the Finnish Real Estate Association, changing the basis for payment of consideration requires the consent of every shareholder of the company.

According to deputy judge Arto Palsala, even a unanimous decision of those present at the general meeting is not enough. In addition, consent to the change must be obtained from all absent shareholders.

Individuals are sure that the owners of the housing association’s large apartments will block the change in the articles of association.

For the EC team from outside the result limits

From Finland 33 active track and field athletes will go to the European championships. The final selection took place on Monday and, according to the Sports Association, painlessly.

“One of the easiest in my career,” said the president of the association, Jukka Uunila.

The sport groups’ proposals went through almost as they are and, with two exceptions, the competitors and teams meet the conditions set by SUL already a year ago. – –

These two exceptions were the high jumper Asko Pesonen and the 10 athlete Heikki Kyösola.

Asko Pesonen’s fighting skills took him to Rome.

“These two have the most opportunities in Rome to reach the requirements set by SUL”, explained head of coaching Seppo Nuuttila.

Known for his fierce competitive nerves, Pesonen was one of Europe’s most reliable jumpers last season. in competitions. Kyösola is the Finnish champion and has shown increasing fitness in individual sports.

Finland marches forward with Japanese boots

Domestic the slipper is no longer suitable for the Finnish team in the opening march of the European Championships.

The team’s management has decided that the team will march in Japanese-made Tiger slippers. Slippers are imported by a company called Lasse Viren-Tiger Oy.

In previous European Championships, the marching shoe has been the domestic Karhu. Up until now, citing a preference for domestic footwear, offers to use foreign footwear have been rejected.

The use of hormones is being investigated for the first time

in Rome the use of hormones is also being investigated for the first time. Hormones have been used primarily by representatives of power sports.

Hormone tests are carried out in the so-called By the Brooks method. The method can reveal hormone treatment done up to two weeks before the test.

What about the consequences of revealing the use of hormones?

“I would also like an answer to the same question,” says Pekka Peltokallio, the doctor of the Finnish team.

GDR girls have a familiar rhythm: WE broke twice

Vienna (Juhani Reinikainen)

of the GDR female swimmers know no limits when it comes to breaking world records. Kornelia Ender broke the 100-meter freestyle and Carla Linke 200-meter breaststroke records at the European Championships in Vienna.

Ender swam the distance in 56.96, improving his own record by almost a second. Carla Linke removed the old record from the statistics by more than two seconds. His time was 2:34.99.

Pekka Säilä worked hard to become a tennis champion

Pekka Säilä32, kept the younger tennis title contenders in check and took the final match victory from defending champion George Berner, 26, after three hours of toil.

George Berner (pictured) fought for four sets (three hours) against Pekka Säilä in the singles final of the WC tennis. Saila was barely better.

Säilä’s winning scores were exactly 6–7, 7–6, 6–4, 7–5.

The women’s championship was won by Leena Pirilä with her victory over Elina Durchman 6–7, 6–2, 6–2.

Before Rome

In the Before Rome program, Pekka Tiilikainen interviews Finnish European champions at 20:20 in the general program.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone