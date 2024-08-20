HS 50 years ago | Clear weather reduced the first catches of ducks

Bullies went hunting on Tuesday, accompanied by savings instructions.

Mallard ducklings are small throughout the country, so game researchers recommend shooting them first. The shooting started at noon.

In the snow, the duck mostly stayed out of reach of the shotgun. This was supposed to be due not only to the scarcity of birds, but also to the clear weather; the ducks had flown to the sea. The most abundant catch in Pyhtää was obtained from the flounder.

The most popular ducking spot in northern Finland is Hailuoto this year as well. A car ferry transported hunters there the night before Tuesday. In addition to the hunters, there have been researchers on the island to calculate the results of the shooting. Clear weather also reduced catches in Hailuodo.

Soviet ambassador SV Stepanov also hunted in Hailuodo. Her host was Oulu county governor Erkki Haukipuro.

On the opening day, information about one serious injury came from Sorsaves. In Pyhäsalmi, a diver received a damage shot in the chest.

Rockefeller is the new vice president of the USA

of the United States President Gerald Ford has chosen Nelson A. Rockefeller, one of the richest men in the world, as his vice president.

In addition to his 15-year term as governor, Rockefeller has experience as an adviser to presidents since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Nelson Rockefeller

The new vice president is 66 years old. His appointment is official after it is confirmed by Congress.

Three men were arrested for the ambassador’s murder

Three A Greek Cypriot has been arrested in connection with investigations into the murder of US Ambassador to Cyprus Rodger Davies, it was reported in Nicosia on Tuesday.

The arrests were announced at the same time as the body of the ambassador who was killed on Monday was being transported to the United States from the British base in Akrotiri. – –

Diplomatic sources said shots fired during the Greek Cypriot protest were aimed at either Davies’ office or his apartment.

“They obviously knew where they were shooting,” one diplomat said.

According to the plan at the embassy, ​​after the violent situation started, the ambassador should have gone to safety in the bedroom of his apartment, which is the best protected place in the embassy.

However, Ambassador Davies preferred to stay with the rest of the staff as he did not want to hide while the embassy was under attack.

Suopo researching Finnish fascism

Security police has started researching National Socialist activities in Finland. Interrogations have been conducted, investigations have continued for about a week.

The Paris Peace Agreement prohibits such activities in Finland, but it is estimated that there are already at least 300-400 active “neo-Nazis”.

There is no official obstacle in the other Nordic countries to activities that have recently become lively in Finland and are known to be enjoyed especially by young people. The operation is suspected to be at least partly derived from Sweden.

Sinisalo would like to convene a world congress of communists

Finland the communist party considers the convening of a new world congress of communist and labor parties as necessary and useful, said SKP vice-chairman Taisto Sinisalo (kom) in Helsinki on Tuesday.

“Around fifty communist and labor parties from almost 90 parties belonging to the world communist movement have already expressed their support for the gathering of the world assembly in one way or another,” stated Sinisalo.

Now let’s hit the glass

Pirkko Kolbe

A desk drinking glasses are by no means family treasures anymore. You can get them for the same price as disposable cardboard cups.

Drinking glasses made by Riihimäki Lasi for various central stores. On the left is Kesko’s Mari glass and on the right is Saga made for SOK and OTK. The last mentioned will also be sold in the Nordic countries. Both retail for around 50 pence each.

The glasses on the left decorated with colorful fruit pictures are made by Arabia. Their price is FIM 2 each. Electoral House. The ones that resemble flower beds are English. They cost FIM 5.95 for a pack of half a dozen. Anttila.

The price of a cardboard cup may rise to 18 pence, and a genuine glass drinking vessel may be available in your bag for twenty pennies more.

It seems that now it’s worth hitting glass. – –

Years of public idealization of designer glass have created the impression that glasses are expensive. Of course, there are glass sets on store shelves, the prices of which are suitable only for mountain advisors and interior architects designing the interiors of luxury hotels.

Authentic, hand-engraved Soviet tea glass is heat resistant. Its price is FIM 1.20. The practical, straightforward glasses in the middle are from the Arabian Kartio series. A larger glass costs FIM 1.10 and a small one 90 pence. Stockmann. You can get a delicious spiral juice straw for five ten pence. The glass on the right is also made by Arabia, it belongs to the Saana series. The glasses cost FIM 4.20 in a pack of half a dozen. Electoral House.

However, there are a lot of cheap and cute drinking glasses for sale. This year, for example, Riihimäki Lasi has produced its own series of labels for five different commercial groups, the prices of which range from three marks to half a dozen. Some of these are already on the market, some will not be available until the fall.

The sad thing about cheap glasses is that they are perfect fads, moths that disappear from the market when the series produced once is sold out. It’s pointless to hope that you could get a new supplement to replace the broken glasses even in a couple of years.

Add a fifth to the price of the bread

Breadflour and groats become more expensive on Friday. According to Tuesday’s decision of the Board of Economic Affairs, flour and other milled products will become more expensive by 14.3–17.3 percent.

The price of regular rye bread will rise by 13 pence, or 20 percent, and the price of French bread by 21 pence, or 22 percent. Specialty breads and cafe breads will become more expensive by 14.4 percent.

Jugendtalo is disappearing in the center of Hämeenlinna

Hämeenlinna (HS)

by Jean Sibelius The birth home is for now the only building in Hämeenlinna that the site plan requires to be preserved.

The current city office building was one of the first buildings in the city where Art Nouveau began to be clearly visible, even if only in individual parts of the surface decoration.

The large street windows were not part of the Art Nouveau house that Selim Lindqvist designed for merchant Skogster.

In this category of rarities, the city’s historical board also wants the so-called Schmausser’s villa. Not so much in memory of the first owner, a Bavarian brewer, but to prevent the demolition of at least one art nouveau house. The plot of the villa is currently for sale, it has been offered e.g. into town.

Schmausser’s villa is considered the purest representative of Art Nouveau in Hämeenlinna. The domed corner tower is one detail of an entire work of art.

In the beginning, Hämeenlinna has had half a dozen Art Nouveau houses. Four of them have already been dismantled. In the danger zone, for example, there is a house of a sobriety club, which is currently used as a warehouse for a publishing company.

The taxi driver wanted for driving in vain admitted to the meandering

Helsinki the criminal police caught up with the taxi driver who was wanted for more than 100 kilometers of useless rides. During Tuesday’s questioning, the man admitted his tortuousness. He said he had lost his way.

A 35-year-old man who was temporarily driving a taxi explained to the police that, as a Helsinki resident, he does not know the surroundings of the city and therefore got lost wandering further afield.

A week ago Sunday, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who came to Helsinki for treatment received a bill of more than 100 marks for driving from the Helsinki railway station to Vantaa’s Martinlaakso. The taxi transported the panicked girl along Kauniai and Kirkkonumme.

According to the fraud office of the criminal police, the man who stole the taxi drivers’ shifts wants to return more than 80 marks for the unnecessary ride to his client.

The police caught up with the driver with the help of tips from the public and the driver’s license register. The man was already found on Monday evening and on Tuesday he was called to give an explanation of the events.

According to fraud investigators, the man had written both the wrong car number and the wrong initials on the receipt he gave for the ride. The man says he did these by accident.

Bank robbery in Helsinki

With a gun a man who threatened clerks robbed the office of Kansallis-Sake-Panki in Helsinki on Tuesday. The man received almost 6,000 marks in large bills and ran away.

The police’s rigorous two-hour raking of the streets of Puu-Vallila did not yield results. A suspicious man or two were seen running on Inarintie shortly after the robbery.

Before receiving the money, the man ordered the three clerks at the KOP’s Hermann office to lie down on the floor. The branch manager who gave the money tried to delay collecting the notes, but not long enough.

Waiting for a quiet moment outside the bank, the man first approached clerk Raili Iivonen to “open an account”. The situation soon turned into a robbery after the man pulled out his gun and demanded money.

The Raahelais woman gave birth at sea

Oulu (HS)

In the open in a fishing boat, Mrs. Raahelainen gave birth to her child in the foggy sea off Raahe on the night before Monday.

The engine, which was turned off during the birth, did not start after the operation, and the father who helped the child into the world had to row ashore.

There was still no expert help on the beach, and therefore the umbilical cord was cut only after reaching the hospital.

Before the child’s sudden birth, the family had spent the weekend at a summer cottage on the island.

