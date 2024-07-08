HS 50 years ago 9/7/1974 | Myyrmäki Jönsas Finland’s richest area of ​​ancient discoveries

South Vantaa the site of the regional center has presumably been inhabited since 6,000-5,000 years BC.

The heart of the regional center, the so-called Jönsas has proven to be a very rich site of archaeological discoveries. Excavations are already underway in Jönsaks for the third summer, and the regional limit of discoveries has not yet been reached.

The Stone Age residence of Jönsaksen of Vantaa was discovered in 1960 during an inventory of the solid ancient remains of the Keeper of Helsinki.

Archaeological excavations in Jönsaksi have produced a rich harvest. The work is precise, because the soil must be removed in layers of about three centimeters. You see, the digger lives in the eternal hope of an intact clay pot.

– –

Approximately 10,000 different objects or solid remains have been found in the excavations. The most important discoveries of the Suomusjärvi culture are, for example, quartz objects, stone ax tips, flat and gouge chisels, burnt bones, stoves and red soil graves.

– –

From the stove finds in the area, it can be concluded that it was a kind of village community that was located by the sea.

Around 30 round stone stoves have been found. A few of them have been very carefully built.

Student Tapio Seger measures the height of the excavation above sea level with a tape measure. These measurements can be used to determine how long ago the area was inhabited. Illustrator Kaija-Leena Haapkylä’s task is e.g. mark the findings and the colors of the soil layers in the drawings.

The Supreme Court began investigating Watergate

Washington (Reuters)

of the United States the Supreme Court officially intervened in the Watergate scandal for the first time on Monday, when it began hearing the unprecedented case Richard M. Nixon v. United States of America.

The Supreme Court must decide whether Nixon must hand over 64 tapes containing Watergate material, as the district court has demanded on behalf of the Watergate special counsel. Nixon refuses to hand over the tapes, citing the “special status of the president”.

Likewise, the Supreme Court must investigate whether the grand jury acted properly in naming Nixon as complicit in the Watergate cover-up. A grand jury investigating the cover-up named Nixon as an “indictable conspirator.”

Hundreds of people lined up to enter the Supreme Court’s courtroom since Saturday night, but only 50 to 100 were allowed inside, in addition to members of Congress and other invited observers.

Time magazine: Ulf Sundqvist one of the hopes of the world

Minister of Education Ulf Sundqvist has been mentioned among the 150 people whom Time magazine believes have the potential to be among the world’s new leaders.

39 of the persons on the list are European. In addition to Ulf Sundqvist, two are from Sweden, one from Denmark, four from West Germany and six from the British Isles. Two of the Europeans are under 30 years old. Four of the people on the list are women.

Time’s editor points out that the list is, at best, only a collection of exemplary people, but believes it will spark discussion and hope for the future.

France made a new experiment in the atmosphere

Canberra (UPI)

Australia and New Zealand accused France on Monday of conducting another nuclear test in the atmosphere.

The experiment was said to have taken place on Mururoa Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

Third world atomic bombs

Is not many years since aid to India was ruined from me too. It was said to be a poor country, the inhabitants died of hunger and disease, there were no schools, no wells.

It quickly feels like the country has become rich: now we can afford to detonate an atomic bomb and plan an atomic bomb, which, as far as I know, is an expensive luxury.

Couldn’t India help us Finns a little now, after all, there are a lot of money holes in our country too? I mean, when it’s now so prosperous that billions are blown into the sky.

– –

Yes, it’s like that, I won’t get a penny for development aid anymore. It has to be included with taxes, which the state blames on development aid, but otherwise it doesn’t work.

Of course, in the name of equality, the Hottentots and Bushmen should be helped to get an atomic weapon, but for my part, they can do without it, no matter how unhappy they are.

Sudden as what

America’s oldest land on a slave ship

“Contemporary the youth go to hell. I’ve been explaining it to them for the last hundred years,” says Charlie Smith as he turns 132.

According to the census records, Charlie is the oldest resident of the United States. He arrived in the country as cargo on a slave ship in 1954. The old slave records in New Orleans say that he was born in 1842 somewhere in the regions of present-day Liberia.

Charlie says he was 12 years old when he was lured onto a foreign sailing ship with promises of good food and an easy life in a foreign country.

A Texas rancher bought the chick from the slave market, named him Smith, and treated him like his own.

Charlie worked mostly as a cowboy in Texas and Oklahoma, and most recently as a lemon picker in Florida.

Half a medium cup is enough per day

Stockholm

At most 7 grams of pure alcohol, which is equivalent to 2 cl of liquor or 10 cl of wine or half a medium beer, a person weighing about 70 kilograms can drink daily over a long period of time without endangering their health, says an article published in the Swedish medical journal, prepared by Dr. Ulf Rydberg from Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm and Dr. Staffan Skerfving from Lund Central Hospital.

This is the largest daily dose that a person can enjoy in his lifetime without danger, say the authors of the article as a result of extensive toxicological studies that have involved both animals and humans.

Häinäseiväs to glory again

Kuopio (HS)

Modern ones haystacks displaced from the fields by harvesting methods are rising to glory again, when the rains that saturated the earth threaten to ruin the summer hay harvest.

In Eastern Finland, especially in North Karelia, the situation is already considered worrisome due to the repetition of heavy rains every day.

– –

According to the farmers, it is already clear that the quality of the hay suffers from too much moisture. If the rain doesn’t come soon, it is feared that the crop will be completely destroyed in many places.

“In some areas there is surface water in the fields. It is clear that the quality of the crop suffers”, said agronomist Olavi Jämsen from Joensuu.

Thunderclouds circle threateningly in Martti Vartiainen’s hay field in Siilinjärvi’s Toivala on Monday afternoon, when the host together with Esa Rosenberg put timothy seeds wet from the morning rain on the fences. Farmers are hoping for a quick rain to save the crop.

The race trip is a cause for concern in Imatra times

Imatra (HS)

International The latest regulation of the Finnish Motor Federation (FIM) on the minimum length of races may cause problems even in the Imatra races that will be run in three weeks.

The FIM has set a minimum length of 200 kilometers for the big races under 500 cubic meters. Only 10 percent of deviations are accepted.

In the competition invitation for the Imatra MM competitions, the length of the 500 cubic meter competition is mentioned as only 120.6 kilometers.

– –

For the Imatra World Championships, which will be run on July 26—28. days, almost without exception all the world’s best TT riders are registered at Imatra. The Yamaha team led by Giacomo Agostini and Teuvo Länsivuori were the first to sign contracts.

Italian favorite Giacomo Agostini has already confirmed his participation in the Imatra World Championships.

The upcoming value competitions will already have an impact on Räyskälä’s gliding competitions

Räyskälän preparations are being made at the Lope airfield for the Gliding World Championships to be held in two years.

The upcoming prestigious competitions are already visible in Räyskälä’s program this year: foreign competitors visit the competition venues in droves.

The gliding competitions that just ended in Räyskälä were the biggest in Finland this summer. There were competitors from seven countries, e.g. West German world record pilot Hans-Werner Grosse.

Grosse was aiming for Lope’s phantom limit of a 1,000 kilometer flight. It didn’t break down yet, but 868 kilometers Grosse made it. It is the longest journey ever flown in Finland. The flight lasted more than ten hours.

One woman participated in the Räyskälä competitions, Merja Saarinen, who flew in the club class.

The bulls pierced the two men

Pamplona, ​​Spain (UPI)

Roaring bulls gored two youths with their horns on Monday during the San Fermin Fiesta bull run, a unique and bloody ritual of the week-long festivities.

The hospital was told that the bulls gored one man, Francisco Herranz, in the scrotum and another, Jose Maria Roldan, in the chest. However, it is believed that both will recover from the piercings.

– –

About a hundred thousand revelers participate in the week-long San Fermin Fiesta, one third of which are foreigners.

Fiesta was made immortal by the writer Ernest Hemingway in his work “And the sun rises”.

A married couple forgot their child on the ship

On vacation The married couple forgot their children on the ship and went ashore in the Baltic Sea at the end of the week after the party.

Children forgotten by Finnhansa were delivered by pilot boat from the sea to their parents in Gotland.

A family from Helsinki was going on a vacation trip to Gotland on Finnhansa. After the five- and six-year-old girls fell asleep in the cabin, the parents decided to go to the ship’s restaurant for a while. In Gotland, the married couple left without their children, who later woke up in their cabin at sea.

The Finnhansa staff took the crying little girls into their care. According to the head of Finnhansa, sea captain Rolf Lindell, the children were taken ashore by pilot boat and from there, with the help of the police, finally to their parents.

“At least this has never happened on our ship before. There may be several reasons for the events, but the partying was probably part of it,” Lindell guessed from the sea on Monday.

The children’s parents were still so exhausted at their accommodation in Gotland that the landlady had to take the girls into her care at first.

Everyday life in Linnanmäki

Camera visit with Lasse Mårtenson behind the closed gates of the amusement park. Linnanmäki’s artists and staff participate in the program.

Helsinki the most popular places to visit is the amusement park Linnanmäki. Every summer evening, its streets are filled with revelers, the gambling places are filled with people trying their luck.

However, Linnanmäki does not only live in the evening, but behind the closed gates, work is done all day long, so that both the performers and the performance venues are in order for new and new viewers.

Troubadour Lasse Mårtenson has visited Linnanmäki’s behind-the-scenes and front-of-the-house people for his program that starts at 20:15 on the second network.

Trapper: Miles Davis

In the Ansatsi series, trumpeter Miles Davis plays this time at 20:40 in the general program.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone