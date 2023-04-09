HS 50 years ago 9/4/1973 | Pablo Picasso dead

Leena Maunula

Our time the most famous visual artist Pablo Picasso died on Sunday morning at his home in Mougins in the south of France. Picasso was 91 years old. – –

Hardly any artist of our time was in the focal point of the world’s attention to such an extent as Picasso, the painter of Guernica and Dove of Peace. The unprecedented public attention made Picasso shy away from the outside world. – –

Two years ago, Picasso’s 90th birthday was celebrated all over the world, but the celebrations did not make the artist leave his fortress in Mougins, where he lived and worked until the end.

The French state, led by President Pompidou, celebrated the 90-year-old Picasso in Paris with events that included a prestigious exhibition at the Louvre – the first time in the museum’s illustrious history that a living artist was given such attention.

Spain, the country of Picasso’s birth, also tried to attract its exiles back, but in vain.

Picasso did not agree until the last moment to hand over his Guernica to the Prado Museum in Madrid for exhibition. He also rejected the attentions of his hometown Malaga.

Guernica was the painting by which Pablo Picasso committed himself firmly to the republican side of the Spanish Civil War, and he never acknowledged his Franco-ruled country of birth.

Guernica, painted in 1937, became a widespread universal symbol of the horrors of war.

The artist and his model was a favorite subject for the aging Picasso. Three years ago, a large collection of Picasso’s prints was on display at the Ateneum Art Museum.

Finland surprised in TV singing

Raimo Möysä

Finland surprised at the Eurovision Song Contest. Marion Rung sang in Finland’s tight competition in sixth place, which is the best Finnish ranking ever in television singing.

Compared to Finland’s previous success, the result is good. For example, France, which has traditionally dominated competitions, was far behind Finland. – –

Thanks to the change made to the rules of the competitions, each country could present its song in the language of its choice. Finland and Sweden trusted England this year and the result was fifth and sixth place.

Over a hundred street cafes in Helsinki in the summer

This one According to current information, there will be 105 street cafes in Helsinki next summer. The number may still rise somewhat, because requests can still be made.

Two hundred street cafes are planned for Helsinki during the summer. The opening time depends on the weather.

Permits to run a street cafe are issued by the county government. Their activities are monitored by the police department.

It was reported from the police department that the number of street cafes has been constantly increasing from summer to summer. Last summer there were about 100 of them in Helsinki.

Street cafe operators do not yet know when people will be able to enjoy the sun and refreshments outside. The opening time is determined by the weather.

The first street cafes in the warm season have already opened on May Day, but most have served outside only around the middle of May.

More cops fast

The two of you new police officers are being trained at the Helsinki Labor College.

The capital’s police department aims to get new men to maintain order at high speed by mid-June.

The rush hour training of the Helsinki Police Department started on Monday of last week. There were more than 350 applicants for the courses, of which 80 were accepted to learn the basics of police skills.

The capital’s police management is in a hurry, as the new police officers should be put on duty before the possible Etyk meeting at the end of June. – –

Among the men, there are also two women on the courses who will be placed in the service of the maintenance department.

Pravda rated the yya party highly

Moscow (STT)

Soviet Union the communist party’s newspaper Pravda mentioned in its Sunday article that the 25th anniversary of the yya agreement between the Soviet Union and Finland was one of the most important events of last week.

In the magazine’s international review, it was mentioned that the Leninist principles of the peaceful coexistence of states with different social systems were expressed in the agreement made during the height of the Cold War.

The Soviet trade union magazine Trud also covered the yya celebration on Sunday.

The secretary of the Central Trade Union of the Soviet Union, Nikolai Romanov, said in an interview to the newspaper that Soviet workers value Finland’s foreign policy line highly.

Lahdenranta would capture the new ME

Valkeakoski (HS)

Even a world record did not change the stable plans of the strong Pori policeman Kalevi Lahdenranta: Competing at the representative level must remain, unless there is a decisive improvement in the training and competition conditions.

Kalevi Lahdenranta’s ME rapture begins. The bar has risen directly to the hands.

The most difficult stage of record lifting is over. Lahdenranta is forcing itself to stand up.

Lahdenranta would crown his ten-year competition career with a world record of 181 kilograms on Sunday in Valkeakoski. The record did not move the nearly 140-kilogram giant.

He is tired of living with the irons of his summer vacation and free time. Most of all, he is fed up with the constant unpaid vacations – you have to take them if you want to succeed and compete.

The oxidation experiment increased the nutrient content of Tuusulanjärvi’s water

Tuusula (HS)

Tuusulanjärvi an unpleasant phenomenon has emerged from the oxidation experiment: the nutrient content of the water mass has increased.

This can mean an increase in algae production and an acceleration of oxygen consumption. It is also unpleasant for the users of the lake.

Limnologist Juha Keto from the Helsinki Water District says that Tuusulanjärvi’s oxygen-consuming power is greater than expected. Next winter, the oxidation capacity of the equipment will have to be increased.

Lahti cleans the lake with a new method

Lahti (HS)

In Lahti let’s try a new lake cleaning method.

Aluminum sulfate is sown on the ice of the Mytäjäisen pond, which, after the ice melts, settles on the bottom of the pond and reduces the nutrient content.

Mytäjäistenlampi is near the center of Lahti and a very popular swimming spot.

Its purification is now being tried using the method used in Sweden.

Contraceptive water for nicotine addicts

Pirkko Kolbe

Craving for cigarettes has a strong craving. All nicotine addicts know that. Or at least those who are trying to get rid of their excessive smoking.

There are many habits, we know that when trying to get rid of bad habits.

People try to get rid of tobacco in the most amazing ways, even by chewing gum that removes nicotine cravings. There must be good will involved, otherwise it will not succeed.

Of course, businessmen have also noticed this, and so courses have been organized for those planning to quit smoking, hypnotizing discs have been printed, and medicines have been developed.

The newest entrepreneur in the field is mouthwash, the user of which cannot light a cigarette for about four hours because the mouth tastes like smoke.

“I have this kind of mouthwash that when you rinse your mouth, smoking stops like a nail for four or five hours,” remarked the enthusiastic PR man waving a small red box.

The PR man opened the cardboard package. Inside it was a small brown plastic bottle of a substance called Smoke Stop.

The man was really excited. He sipped his bottle and swore that no one could smoke more than two or three puffs after the Smoke Stop rinse.

Musical at Pori Theatre

Above, Markku Blomqvist as Othello and Harri Rantanen as Iago.

The rocking Othello, or the rock-musical Catch my Soul based on Shakespeare’s tragedy, is currently running at Pori Theater as a program specially prepared with a young audience in mind.

It was born in London’s Prince of Wales Theater a few years ago as a theater collage, which achieved great success.

The Pori theater performance was directed by Ossi Räikkä. Ray Pohlman and Emil Dean Foghby’s music has been performed and conducted by Markku Kokko.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read the whole magazine here: hs.fi/aikakone