HS 50 years ago 9/3/1974 | Tarja already went to the bathroom

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

packing, Bachelor of Laws Tarja Halonen's past week has been spent getting to know new tasks and separating from old ones.

Tarja Halonen is the first Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland, who in her new position now plans to improve the connections between the government and the Parliament and parliamentary groups.

Until now, Tarja has worked as a lawyer for SAK, and even on Friday she was in a hurry, as you can well imagine in the current labor market situation.

“Actually, I start work at the Government Council on Monday at 8:00, although the room issue is not quite clear yet,” explains Tarja, on a break from her busy schedule, without even a hint of urgency.

“I already went to the government's evening school, so to speak, so that they can see who they have hired, and I have already been to the parliament to get to know the workplace.”

E-pills and conversion must be prohibited in the development area

Salmon (HS)

The new ones According to Governor Kaarlo Pitsing, companies and agencies should be located in development areas instead of moving the current agencies from Helsinki there.

Pitsinki criticized Lohja's diversified investment policy on Friday.

If the population of developing areas is to be kept at its current level, Pitsinki sees a ban on birth control pills and a ban on leaving the population as a possibility.

“On Thursday in Mikkeli, the foreign minister spoke about domestic politics. He said that the goal should be to at least secure the current population in the developing region counties.”

Pitsinki wondered how the current population of an area can be secured.

“It requires at least two things, firstly, birth control pills must be banned in the area, and secondly, the exit ban must be enforced.”

Painless teeth drilling with electricity

Presently in Finland, we are experimenting with numbing the tooth with electric current during drilling.

The method is used both in the Soviet Union and the United States. An electric anesthesia device has been developed in both countries, but neither is marketed in Western Europe so far.

Anesthetization with electricity is best for young people.

“If the method is found to be usable, the anesthetic spike that other patients are afraid of is no longer necessary,” says the research assistant, HLL Helena Ranta, who is trying out the Soviet device.

Eija Rantala is one of the guinea pigs for electric dental anesthesia. Behind the table is an electrical device Eloz-1, the second wire coming from it is attached to the turbine drill. The return cable is in the patient's hand so that he alone is in the circuit of the device. Helena Ranta drills and dental nurse Marketta Rajala supervises the operation of the device. See also Quick Test | Tourists absolutely nuts about Tuomaa's market: "It would be even more expensive in Barcelona"

The devil statue is already infuriating the people of Pori

Porin The statue “Devil of Pori” intended to be erected in the market square is infuriating the people of Pori, especially in the church circles.

The Pori association, which is behind the statue project, has received a petition signed by about 30 people, which points out, for example, that the people of Pori should not be equated with the enemy of the soul.

The statue project has been agreed with the sculptor Kauko Räikkee some time ago.

According to the contract, the sculptor Räike will prepare a miniature sketch of the statue. The purpose is to announce the draft on Pori Day next September.

As you know, the idea has arisen in Kokemäki to continue the damn old hokema of Pori.

Fats are decreasing from North Karelia's dining tables

Kuopio (HS)

“Even the cobbler roast before, we used to put so much fat on the stove that it didn't all go into the mouth even with the bread and potatoes, the rest was slurped straight away.”

This has been the past of Kauko Pyykönen, a 50-year-old forest worker-small farmer living in Mujejärvi in ​​Nurmesen — the greasy one.

When the North Karelia project started its health education two years ago, Urpo Pyykönen was nine years old and his parents were almost fifty years old. The information that has arrived may mean a healthier fiftieth birthday for Urpo than for his parents.

Now it's different: the North Karelia study, which has attracted worldwide interest, has — although not yet in its final decision — already changed Kaukonk's life and especially eating habits.

Fats have been reduced from the dining table, alongside cucumbers and tomatoes from the co-op store, vegetables and root vegetables are plucked from our own land.

North Karelia research has proven itself in its own environment.

Kauko Pyykönen has been getting too much exercise on log cabins, which is necessary for health, so that her back has hurt. But you feel like going to the forest and fishing even on sick leave, even more so when an eleven-year-old boy has developed into such a good fishing buddy. See also Judgments | A man in his twenties was convicted of abusing a teenager, the court of appeal reduced the sentence

The park forest is gone, the noise barrier is coming

Eagle (HS)

Kotka gets Finland's first noise barrier.

The aim of the wall is to reduce the inconvenience of traffic noise and pollution of the new entrance road to Kotka.

The senior citizens who get a three-meter-high barrier on their private plots are irritated by the line of the road, which takes away the park forest that used to protect it.

In connection with the planning of Kotka's main roads, the city had to change its site plan, e.g. At the detached house lots in Hirventie.

Since the traffic area of ​​the road extends to the border of twelve small detached houses, the Ministry of the Interior ordered a three-meter noise barrier between the road and the detached houses when the plan was approved.

A three-meter-high protective wall will be built along the fence arm of Aarne Röntysen's four-award-winning courtyard garden.

Fields turned into skating rinks

Expectations of successful wintering of fall crops look weak.

In large areas, the squirrels are covered by hard ice, which in the worst case means that the squirrels will suffocate.

The Agricultural Research Center does not yet dare to assess how the situation will develop before spring. However, the risk factors are considered very high.

Skating in the fields of Meitoinen church village. Under the ice, there is a risk of suffocation for the fall-sown spruces. The situation is similar in other parts of Finland, but it is worst in Finland proper.

Mona-Lisa perks up in indoor competitions

Gothenburg (Timo Hankomäki)

Of most in contrast to male top track and field athletes, Mona-Lisa Pursiainen has a positive attitude towards indoor track and field.

“Invigorating”, assures Mona-Lisa, who is half-way through the second main part of the European Indoor Championships.

The other main part is of course played by GDR's strong Renate Stecher, the title of the show is “60 meters with tartan”, the place is Gothenburg's brilliant Skandinavium and the time is Sunday.

“Indoor competitions are a nice way to break up the long and monotonous training season. I don't understand how I've managed to skip one call until the summer before,” says Pursiainen, who reached the ME speed (7.1) even in the halls.

See also Eintracht professional Ansgar Knauff looks back on a deep fall Mona-Lisa Pursiainen (left) and Raimo Vileni had time to relax between hard exercises in the Skandinavium hall.

Small entrepreneurs in Yugoslavia receive encouragement from the state

Belgrade (Erkki Pennanen)

Multi coming to socialist Yugoslavia from both the East and the West may be surprised to find that he is driving in a private taxi, eating in a private restaurant, shopping in a private store, and perhaps even sleeping in a private guesthouse.

In fact, there are well over 12,000 private restaurants or cafes and close to 150,000 private shops in Yugoslavia.

Including tailors, shoemakers, bakers, truck drivers and countless other small entrepreneurs, there are officially well over 200,000 private entrepreneurs and unofficially even more.

– –

Even though the Yugoslav authorities have been ready to favor the proliferation of private restaurants, cafes and boarding houses specifically on the coast of the Adriatic Sea, it would be an exaggeration to think that it has turned into some kind of golden land of private entrepreneurship.

Tourism brings foreign currency worth three billion marks to Yugoslavia every year, and a significant part of this business is managed by private small entrepreneurs. The Adriatic coast offers tourists hundreds of kilometers of sunny sand.

Ella is still rocking

Julius Heikkilä

by Ella Fitzgerald none of the entrepreneurs of jazz singing has been able to shake the dominant position, in fact for decades.

And it's no wonder, because from the beginning, already in the mid-thirties when Fitzgerald was pouring the foundations of his career, he was known to have absolutely impressive gifts both vocally, technically, and within the framework of free improvisation.

Other female singers, even important ones, have been stepped on from time to time, but no one has been able to tackle Nuri.

Have come, mostly flourished only a little and returned back to the fields of impersonality, or rowed to the edge of oblivion.

The Kultuuritalo concert proved that Ella Fitzgerald lived up to her reputation.

Despite the age, there is not even a hint of distortion in the sound, and musicians could probably still tune their instruments according to the tuning tone given by Ella.

Ella Fitzgerald

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone